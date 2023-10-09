Local News
Salvation Army’s Heartwarming Initiative: The Angel Tree Returns!
A Beacon of Hope: Front Royal Corps Steps Up for Christmas Cheer.
For over four decades, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has shimmered as a symbol of community spirit, gifting countless smiles to children during the festive season. This tradition continues, making the Yuletide brighter for children aged 0-12. Last year alone, the Front Royal Corps made the holiday dreams of 468 children come true, courtesy of the Angel Tree initiative.
Residents within the embrace of the Front Royal Corps service ambit, encompassing the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg, are warmly invited to be a part of this charitable endeavor. However, those willing need to remember that signing up mandates an in-person application.
Breaking from past patterns, this year sees a fresh approach. Instead of a first-come-first-serve basis, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps has opted for a structured, appointment-based system. Those eager to partake can slot in their appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays between the convenient hours of 9 am-12 noon and 1 pm-3:30 pm, spanning October 2-31. Meanwhile, Page County residents have specific dates earmarked at Luray Fire Hall on October 14th and Stanley Fire Hall on October 20th.
If you’re planning on registering, it’s essential to come prepared. Key documents include a valid ID, all income proofs, relevant birth certificates or custody papers, benefit letters (if any, such as those from SNAP or TANF), and last but not least, proof of residency for the specified regions. A little pro-tip for parents: leave your young ones at home for this trip. However, don’t forget to arm yourself with the knowledge of your child’s clothing and shoe sizes. Those thinking ahead about Christmas gifts can also jot down a small wish list. For those unable to register personally, fret not. Simply delegate this responsibility to a trusted individual, armed with a signed letter from you and all the necessary paperwork.
Situated at 357 Cloud Street in Front Royal, VA 22630, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office stands ready to answer queries and help schedule appointments. Just dial 540-635-4020, and you’re one step closer to spreading the joy of Christmas.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27—shoulder closures 24/7. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Elks’ Generosity Takes Flight: Honoring Veterans One Journey at a Time
Elks Community Group Collaborates with Honor Flight to Fund Veterans’ Pilgrimage to D.C. Memorials.
The significance of honoring the sacrifices of our veterans resonates deeply across the nation. For many, it’s a heartwarming gesture, a way to say, “Thank you for your service.” But for the Elks Lodge #2382 and the Honor Flight -Top of Virginia, it’s a mission. A recent collaboration between the two organizations highlighted their commitment to recognizing veterans who served during the Vietnam era and earlier.
Bob Conway, a representative from the Elks, shared his transformative experience after attending an Honor Flight event last June. Inspired by the sheer weight of emotion and the respect shown to veterans, he took the initiative to ensure the Elks played a role in supporting more such journeys. “I spoke with Dianne about the Honor Flight, and it’s hard to put into words the emotion that wells up. Talking to veterans who’ve been part of it, it’s evident how much this means to them,” expressed Bob, emphasizing the noble cause behind Honor Flight.
For those unfamiliar, the Honor Flight is a dedicated day to commemorate veterans. They are whisked off to Washington, D.C., to experience their memorials firsthand. This includes visits to the World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Air Force, Navy, Iwo Jima Memorials, and a poignant moment at the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Such experiences are meant not just as a token of appreciation but as a tangible gesture to show these heroes that their sacrifices are acknowledged and cherished.
What sets this initiative apart is its broad reach. While Honor Flights are organized nationwide, Dianne Klopp from the Honor Flight initiative points out the presence of local groups, which adds a touch of community involvement. “Most people don’t know we have a local group. We want our local veterans to be honored just as much as those flying in from all over the country,” she explains.
The process is straightforward. Veterans or their families can sign up via a call or through the Honor Flight’s website. On the chosen day, these heroes are given a breakfast treat, a commemorative shirt, and a photoshoot, before boarding a comfortable tour bus to begin their emotional journey. Keeping the safety and convenience of the veterans in mind, each is paired with a “guardian for the day” – a chaperone ensuring they have the best experience possible.
When it came to the Elks’ contribution, Bob disclosed a generous donation of $1,500, sufficient to sponsor six veterans’ trips. Such acts of generosity, while not uncommon for community-focused groups like the Elks, have far-reaching impacts, ensuring that more and more veterans get to experience the Honor Flight.
While many organizations and initiatives exist to honor veterans, the collaboration between the Elks Lodge #2382 and the Honor Flight-Top of Virginia is a testament to the power of community involvement. Their combined efforts ensure that our nation’s heroes are not only remembered but celebrated in meaningful ways. As we spread the word about these incredible acts of kindness, let’s take a moment to remember the brave souls who’ve served and continue to serve our nation.
School Board Maneuvers Collision Course of Issues
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, October 4, unanimously approved the hiring of two more special education teachers for Skyline Middle School (SMS) and an additional district-wide maintenance position while continuing efforts to finalize pending classroom video surveillance policy for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present during the regular meeting, which lasted almost four hours into the night.
“Data supports the need for two additional special education teachers at Skyline Middle School,” WCPS Director of Personnel Jody Lee told the board members. “These teachers would be used to support students with significant academic and behavioral needs.”
Adding two more special ed teachers also would make the department’s caseloads at SMS more equitable to other caseloads in WCPS, said Lee, noting that the funds for these positions will come from teacher turnover in Special Services and Operations.
Lee also presented the board with the proposal to add another position to the WCPS Maintenance Department, which he said asked for the additional position to help maintain county facilities.
“We also anticipate two of our current maintenance workers will be retiring in the next two years,” Lee added.
At the same time, Lee said that with the additional maintenance position, WCPS would set up an apprenticeship program for the HVAC technician, who would attend the HVAC certification classes through Laurel Ridge Community College in the evenings and work as a WCPS employee during the day.
“Once this four-year apprenticeship is complete, we would move this HVAC-certified employee to the Grade 12 salary scale with their years of experience,” explained Lee.
In addition to those action items, the School Board also worked on its pending Policy JOAA, which, when finalized, will set forth policy guidelines for classroom video surveillance.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith provided board members with the draft policy for its first of several readings before members take final action on it.
Specifically, Policy JOAA is being designed to protect the safety and security of WCPS students, employees, and authorized visitors in certain school division classrooms, and the School Board may require video camera surveillance in all or selected classrooms, Smith said.
Currently, the four-page policy outlines:
- Type of monitoring
- Where monitoring can occur
- Length of time that recordings should be stored
- Custodian of the video footage
- When video can be viewed
- Who can video the review, and when
- Protection of student identities
- When Social Services and/or law enforcement may access the video footage
- Definitions of incident, self-contained special education classroom, and classroom.
Part of the discussion during the first reading included who would have the authority to disseminate and distribute a video if, for instance, a FOIA request to see it was filed.
The policy currently says that while principals are the custodians of the videos from their buildings, FOIA requests are handled by Smith, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger. Therefore, the Central Office would have the authority to disseminate and distribute a video after consultation with the district’s attorneys, he said.
“As it stands now, when we get those FOIAs, all of those FOIAs we will run through our attorneys because we need to make sure we’re giving what the FOIA is asking for and making sure that we are meeting that FOIA to the fullest extent,” Ballenger said in response to a question posed by board member Lo.
The community participation portion of the School Board’s Wednesday meeting was essentially a continuation of the board’s special meeting held on Tuesday, October 3.
During the public forum on Tuesday, speakers raised concerns about safety issues in the schools; advocated for Ballenger, who has faced criticism from board member Salins; and bemoaned social media attacks and the inappropriate influence of political agendas and national groups on the School Board’s work, among others.
On Wednesday, parents brought up those same topics, as well as some others, including an ongoing call supporting classroom video surveillance, the need for a more cohesive School Board that operates with less political posturing, and more teacher support, particularly those to help prevent bullying; and instituting a 911 policy that would dictate how school administrators respond to emergencies in their buildings.
One contentious exchange occurred when resident Virginia Cram came up to the podium. Her son was recently attacked at SMS and now faces several medical procedures to fix injuries he sustained during that attack. Some residents have called for the principal’s resignation or asked that he be fired for what they say is a mishandling of the situation following the attack.
Cram, who has several times asked the SMS principal, the superintendent, and School Board members to answer questions related to the attack, became enraged after SMS administrators earlier in the meeting presented a report on the middle school that highlighted what’s been happening at SMS, some of the school’s successes and plans, and how staff are addressing student behavioral problems.
“I am offended at this presentation taking place,” Cram told board members. “How dare you. You all should be ashamed. Stop sugar-coating it.”
Board Chair Pence apologized to Cram about SMS and Skyline High School being on the agenda, explaining that they had been placed on the docket many months prior to the Wednesday meeting. “Dr. Ballenger sets up these reports way ahead of time,” Pence said. “It’s an unfortunate timeline, but it wasn’t meant to be disrespectful,” she told Cram.
Ballenger and School Board member Funk also pointed out that they are not permitted to answer specific questions related to school personnel or students because it may be confidential information protected by law.
In addition to the community participation segment, the reports from each School Board member also ate up a lot of time.
For example, Lo (above) took the opportunity to discuss the results of her research into Salins’ reasoning for calling for a no-confidence vote against Ballenger. Salins last month outlined several reasons supporting such a vote, though none of the other board members would second her motion. On Wednesday, Lo countered or disagreed with each item Salins had brought up against Ballenger and voiced support for the work he has done for WCPS.
As November elections loom, several of the School Board members acknowledged that the school district still has work to do, but that along with highlighting the problems, they also want to spotlight what’s positive in WCPS.
“We do face issues to be addressed,” said Lo. “We must build on the positive things, too, or we could lose them.”
“We have to keep children our focus, period, the end,” said Funk. “I’m not making any excuses, but change takes time.”
Pence said that a focus on just the problems can negatively impact staff morale, as well as the decisions of potential employees deciding on whether to work for WCPS. “But we want to hear about them along with the positives,” she added.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting of October 4, 2023.
Samuels Public Library Open Letter to the Community
This week, the Samuels Library Board of Trustees and the Warren County Board of Supervisors were able to reach a consensus to finalize a Library Funding Agreement that secures county funding for the library for the foreseeable future.
This is truly exciting news, as reaching this agreement ensures the library remains in operation and continues to serve the needs of all Warren County residents. Although there were many issues and details to be sorted out, both Boards were committed to collaborating to find a resolution that every resident should be able to live with.
First and foremost, this agreement would not exist if not for the support of our Trustees, staff, patrons, and advocates. The Trustees had full confidence in the Library’s mission and the organization’s proven standards of excellence. They were united in their determination to protect its long and storied history. We are fortunate to have a core group of committed and experienced staff members who, despite the daily stress, were able to smile and continue serving our patrons. They were heroically patient and trusted that library leadership would bring about a positive outcome, and we are all grateful to them.
To those of you who volunteered time, submitted a letter or donation, or just passed along a kind word – we cannot begin to express how much those small gestures reinforced the library’s resolve to continue to fight for what is right. Your donations will help alleviate the large expenses incurred for legal and professional services needed to guide us through the challenge. As we reflect on the time and money spent over the past eight months, we estimate this ordeal cost the Library over $100,000, not to mention the loss of staff. Time and money that would have been better spent on advancing services and programs.
The Friends of Samuels Library nonprofit group was instrumental in communicating the concerns of the majority of the library’s stakeholders and, along with other friends and grassroots organizations, expressed the community’s commitment to maintaining the diversity in our literature and book collection, ultimately moving the needle forward on the Agreement.
Finally, we’d like to thank every member of the Board of Supervisors. It’s often difficult to please everyone, but reaching this agreement exemplifies your dedication to the County and its residents. As a group, we were able to put party and political affiliations aside to reach a consensus that served the best interests of the entire community, and that should always be the priority.
The library’s mission of bringing people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community has never wavered. We are gratified that by working together with the community and the Board of Supervisors, we will be able to continue serving the citizens of Warren County for years to come.
Eileen Grady, Interim Library Director
Melody Hotek, President, Library Board of Trustees
Warren County Board of Supervisors and Samuels Public Library Sign Library Funding Agreement
New Agreement strengthens community commitment to excellence in learning
On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the signed Library Funding Agreement between the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees and the Warren County Board of Supervisors. This funding agreement establishes a two-year fiscal agreement between Warren County and Samuels Public Library and provides for automatic renewals in subsequent years.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Samuels Public Library Board have both invested significant time and energy into the collaborative agreement. The two boards have worked together to ensure the agreement supports the interests of all residents of Warren County and ensures a voice in the use of the tax dollars being contributed to the library’s operational budget.
Vicky Cook, Chairperson, and Fork District Supervisor, commented, “I am pleased that Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Samuels Library Board of Trustees have come to an agreement that will continue our partnership of providing an outstanding library service to our community.”
Under the Agreement, Warren County will appropriate all funds that were previously budgeted by the County Board for the fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends on June 30, 2024. The funds will continue to be distributed quarterly to the library as it has in the past.
“This is a positive outcome for all Warren County residents,” said Melody Hotek, president of the library’s trustee board. “We would like to thank the Warren County Board Supervisors for listening to citizen input and negotiating in good faith to reach a workable solution that benefits the entire community.”
The agreement comes after the Samuels Library Board of Trustees approved and adopted two new types of library cards to address citizen concerns in July. Another important development involves the establishment of a County Representative seat on the Samuels Library Board of Trustees Executive Committee.
Click here to read the new agreement.
About Samuels Library
Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting19,843 attendees. Hosting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net
Front Royal Launches Sting Operation, Captures Man Soliciting Minors Online
Ryan Fowler of Stafford Arrested for Using Communications Systems to Exploit Children.
In a recent bout of proactive law enforcement, the Front Royal Police Department took measures to confront and address the concerning rise in online child exploitation cases in the Warren County/Front Royal area. The proactive measures, involving covert online tactics, paid off as an adult man was caught red-handed, soliciting a detective whom he thought was a minor under 15 years of age.
It all began on Monday, September 4, 2023, when Front Royal Police decided to take a bold step towards tackling the rising menace of online solicitation. Their undercover detective was approached by an individual, without any solicitation from the police side, seeking inappropriate photographs and engaging in explicit conversations. The boldness of this act highlights the audacity and growing confidence of such criminals in today’s digital age.
The diligent efforts of the Front Royal detectives bore fruit when they successfully identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ryan Fowler, a resident of Stafford, Virginia. Fowler, described as a 5’09” white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, was not able to evade the law for long. On October 3, 2023, with the collaboration of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Fowler’s attempt to exploit what he thought was a young girl online has now led him to a court date on October 26, 2023, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A magistrate’s decision means he will await this date without the possibility of bail.
These offenses are grave. Fowler faces three counts of the offense described as “Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.” The nature of these charges is a grim reminder that the dangers lurking in the digital world are as real and imminent as those in the physical one.
The Front Royal Police Department’s initiative is part of a larger effort. They are active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. This alliance signifies the importance and the extent of the challenge online crimes against children represent. It is a call to action for communities to rally together to protect the most vulnerable.
While technology offers unprecedented avenues for learning and connection, it also poses significant risks. The relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies like the Front Royal Police Department underscore the importance of remaining vigilant, both online and off. Communities can rest a little easier knowing that guardians of the law are tirelessly working behind the scenes, ensuring that the vulnerable are protected and that justice is served.
Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
