Sam Grow to headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® has a knack for recognizing and showcasing up and coming country music talent and the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 lineup is sure to please fans yet again. In years past, the Festival has welcomed artists like Blake Shelton and Billy Currington in 2004, Parmalee in 2018, Jimmie Allen in 2019 and many others onto our stage as they were establishing their names in the country music industry. For 2022, we are pleased to announce that Sam Grow will be headlining the show with special guest, Ryan Jewel from 8:00 pm to midnight on Saturday evening, April 30 at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Tickets are $35.00 and are available at www.thebloom.com.
Sam Grow
All of us can remember moments that changed our lives and hopefully the lives of those we love.
Ask Sam Grow and he’ll tell you he’s had maybe three. The first came in high school, when his father agreed to buy Sam the guitar he desperately wanted — but only on one fateful condition. The next came the day he first held his newborn daughter, a moment that prompted him to make a special vow he has kept ever since. And the third involved his decision to pass by several tempting opportunities until the perfect one came along – signing with Average Joes Entertainment.
Since signing with the Nashville-based label in 2019, Grow has amassed 40+ million streams across all Digital Service Platforms, was named to Billboard’s coveted “7 Country Acts To Watch” list and was recently pegged by Music Row magazine as “On Board For Strong Bids For Future Stardom.” His 2020 hit single, “Song About You,” from his EP, Me And Mine, was listed as one of Spotify’s “Best Country Songs of 2020-Wrapped,” and his 2019 album, “Love and Whiskey,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Country albums chart.
“Love and Whiskey” was a self-portrait that spoke to listeners as if they had written those songs themselves. Add his insight as a singer, his ability to convey loneliness, love and laughter with equal eloquence, and you’ve got an album that represents the best of modern country.
Grow began his journey in Mechanicsville, Maryland, where his father J.R. worked on power lines by day and enjoyed singing and listening to music at home at night. Sam started showing signs of talent early — so early that at age 5, after his family had moved to Winfield, Kansas, he made his debut singing “Amazing Grace” at the local Baptist church. Winfield also hosts the annual Walnut Valley Festival, which featured many of the best bluegrass singers and players. This, too, opened Grow’s eyes and ears.
At age 10 he began writing songs. By the time his parents divorced, Grow understood that music can be something more than a hobby or distraction. “I saw a lot of things that kids of 12 or 13 shouldn’t have to see,” he recalls. “I felt that I had something to say about those moments. That’s why I started writing about them. Eventually music became my escape, a way to get away from whatever was bad.”
Grow and his father moved back to Maryland, where their close bond grew even tighter. This takes us to that first milestone in Sam’s life. When he begged Dad to buy him a guitar, J.R. agreed to with one stipulation: Sam had to promise to use it to develop his own music — specifically, he would not use it to just imitate Green Day and other bands who were on the radio at that time.
Sam accepted those terms. It wasn’t until many years later that he found out his father spent $500 on the instrument by maxing out his credit card. Sam learned about more than music from this. “That’s why I say Dad was my biggest influence,” he explains. “And not just in music. He tried to excel at everything he did. Watching him striving always to be the best he could be definitely inspired me to try turning nothing into something.”
And he still owns that guitar.
When he was 15 Sam went with his father to Nashville. J.R. was there on business but he found time to sneak his son into Robert’s Western Wear, the classic Music City honky-tonk. Just one year later Sam was playing shows and leading his own band. Eventually he enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland as a music major but left after a while and got back to making music. He knew then and knows today that he really had no other choice, and this was entirely because of that second milestone.
When he held his infant daughter for the first time, he says, “I realized that I was her first example of what a man is. I didn’t want to be the kind of man who said, ‘I had a dream to play music but then I had you and set it aside.’ That’s the worst thing you can tell a child. Looking at her, I wanted her to grow up knowing that I did chase my dreams. I wanted her to believe, like me, that the world is limitless.”
So Grow devoted full time to playing, performing and writing. He cut an indie album, Ignition, in 2009 and began touring beyond the Maryland territory, with shows booked in Los Angeles, San Diego, Vancouver and other far-flung destinations. When he landed a gig at Nashville Underground, he impulsively blind-texted producer Matt McClure, though they’d never met, inviting him to come down and catch a set or two. Impressed, McClure started introducing Grow to major publishers. Deals were offered immediately. Grow moved to Nashville in 2013 and started releasing his own music, beginning with a self-titled EP in 2014 and followed by The Blame in 2017 and A Little Like Me in 2018.
One last milestone remained. When Grow was booked to open for Colt Ford, the iconic country rapper invited him onto his bus to write a song with him and mutual friend Taylor Phillips. “We wrote one song,” Grow notes. “Then we wrote another song. Then Colt says, ‘I want more people to hear your music. Will you please come and sign with Average Joes?’”
That leads directly to Love And Whiskey, with Grow’s band providing the music as promised and Jacob Rice producing. Ironically, the first two singles were the only cuts he didn’t co-write. Yet “Boots” and “History” both seem to have been tailored to his story. “Boots,” in particular, came to him at exactly the right moment, just a few weeks after his father had passed. Josh Thompson’s lyrics touched something in Grow, whose memories of J.R. include the favorite pair of boots he wore throughout his life.
“Every time I play ‘Boots’ and I get to the hook, the people who have been following react and personally because they know how it connects to my feelings about my dad,” Grow insists. “But it also hits home when I sing it for a new audience, like I did recently on the Tyler Farr tour, because it speaks to his audience and mine: hard-working, blue-collar people who wake up every morning, strap their boots on and get to work.”
Ryan Jewel
Like many artists, Ryan Jewel was drawn to music at a young age. When he got his first guitar, there was no turning back. By high school, Ryan started playing with the idea of becoming a professional musician. By his sophomore year at Clemson University, Ryan and his fellow bandmate, Andrew Beam, were burning up every bar, club, sorority, and fraternity party they were able to. They went by the name Beam & Jewel and played 3 nights a week for the remainder of Ryan’s college career.
A native of Front Royal, Virginia, the country music singer/songwriter released his first EP “Up on the Drive” in 2016. This EP helped him gain traction with his music career around his hometown, the Shenandoah Valley, and further. Along with his EP, Ryan was a runner-up in the 2015 Texaco Country Showdown, a nationwide talent search, which solidified Ryan’s calling for a music career. Ryan has had the privilege of being the opening act for some major country artist’s such as Marty Stuart and Lauren Alaina. He has also shared the stage with fellow Nashville artists, and Clemson buddies, Cody Webb and Doug McCormick.
Ryan’s rich, baritone vocals, paired with his authentic songwriting, which reflect his own life experiences, have help build him a strong fan base who enjoy Ryan’s “what you see is what you get” style of shows and attitude.
When Ryan moved to Nashville in 2017, he hit the ground running; signing a management deal with Harmony Music Group Mgt just two weeks after moving to town. “If we didn’t sign him, someone would’ve jumped all over him as soon as he opened his mouth around town and started singing” – (Fred Conley) He started singing demo’s for many established writers around town and soon after, began writing with many of those same writer’s.
Ryan recently released his second studio EP “Heads, I’m Yours…” to all digital platforms and is currently selling hard copies along with new merchandise at all of his shows.
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop, March 22nd
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling with financial hardships. Get information about relief options, spending plans, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and protection from scams and risky loans. The workshop will show participants how to make their own plan to cope or help someone they care about recover from a financial crisis.
The workshop will be on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Building (465 West 15th Street, Suite 100, Front Royal, VA 22630). For more information or to download a flyer visit our website at: warren.ext.vt.edu/programs. Visit this link to register for the workshop. Contact Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or 540-635-4549 if you have questions or want to receive the flyer by mail or e-mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff at 540-635-4549 or by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
Reaching Out Now announces Safe At Home Community Day date change
Reaching Out Now announces a date change of their community baseball event in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Safe At Home – Logan Series Community Day will now be held on April 30th, 2022, at Bing Crosby Stadium, from 4PM – 8PM.
The event will feature three games between Warren County High School and Skyline High School students, parents and coaches. There will also be games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event, assisting with stands and entry.
Entry is $5 for adults, with children 13 and under free.
Those who are interested in volunteering or sponsoring should reach out to info@reachingoutnow.org.
Reaching Out Now supports under resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces return of the Apple Blossom 10k and Kids Bloomin’ Mile
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to partner with Frederick County Parks and Recreation on the return of the Valley Health 10k and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile. Experience the sights, sounds and excitement of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, while running through the historic streets of downtown Winchester.
Brad Veach, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Executive Director states, “The 10k and Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile races are a long-standing tradition and attract thousands of elite and recreational runners from across the region each year. The festival looks forward to continuing the race tradition with our new partners, Frederick County Parks & Recreation. I am pleased with the level of energy and passion they bring to the race events and expect the festival and race participants to benefit immensely from their leadership.” Veach went on to state, “I would be remiss if I did not recognize and thank Rosie Schiavone for her years of services as our festival race director. Rosie’s professionalism, dedication and passion for running and the youth in our community helped grow both races to what they are today.”
Andrew Keefauver, Superintendent of Recreation for Frederick County Parks and Rec said, “We are excited to be given this opportunity to expand our current running events by partnering with the SABF on two of the area’s premier races. These races will complement our existing Half Marathon, Thanksgiving 5k, Sherando Adult/Youth Trilithon, Trails4Miles and youth running clubs.
Race registration opens Monday, February 28.
Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile
- Friday, April 29
- Race Starts at 4pm on Handley Avenue
- Early Registration $20
Valley Health 10k
- Saturday, April 30
- Race starts at 8:30am on Handley Avenue
- Early Registration $30
To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
We hope everyone has a “Bloomin’ Good Time” at the races and throughout the festival!
Axalta Coating Systems upcoming job fair presents new career opportunities in Front Royal
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job fair presents opportunities in:
- Maintenance
- Production
- Warehouse
- Engineering
Join us at 7961 Winchester Road, Front Royal, VA 22630, from 1:00PM – 3:00PM on the following dates:
- Thursday, March 3
- Thursday, March 10
- Thursday, March 17
- Thursday, March 24
- Thursday, March 31
Bring your resume or portfolio along with you! To learn more, visit careers-axalta.icims.com.
Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date
Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching and the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) continues its work in re-establishing a Town institutional commitment to the natural environment. Such commitment has given the Town of Front Royal its “Tree City USA” designation and the small, rural community feel that a majority of citizen respondents to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite survey have thus far indicated they hope is maintained into the future.
Below, see ESAC’s full press release on planned Earth Day events slated for April 23, in Front Royal with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal controversy only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020).
ESAC Press Release: As we find ourselves slowly turning the corner from winter to spring, and enthusiastically cheering on any emerging crocuses we stumble upon, it’s a perfect time to announce that the Town of Front Royal’s newly established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is busy planning for a large Earth Day celebration downtown on Saturday, April 23rd, and everyone’s invited.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Front Royal to showcase some of its greatest attributes — the beautiful mountains, rivers, forests, and wildlife that define what we’re all fortunate enough to call home,” says Jim Osborn, Town Arborist and Chair of ESAC. “This event is meant to showcase our pride and stewardship over our unique natural spaces, and to highlight the great environmental work that conservation and nature groups from across our region have been undertaking.”
The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
ESAC member, Justin Proctor, tells us more. “Clean water, clean soil, and clean air — these are needs and goals that unite all of us. We all play a part in being good stewards of our landscapes, and there’s no better time than Earth Day for all of us to recognize what that means and reconfirm our commitment in doing so.”
The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:
- Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
- Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
- Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
- Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!
Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media channels for more information as the event draws closer, but for now, don’t forget to save the date and be ready to join us on Saturday, April 23rd!
— Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee was formed in December 2021. Learn more about the committee and its mission here.
