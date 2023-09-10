Local News
SamiCon 2023: A Grand Adventure Beyond The Shelves
When Libraries Come Alive: Bringing Stories to Reality.
As September shines a spotlight on Library Card Sign-Up Month, Samuels Public Library has a unique way of celebrating it as they transform their premises into a haven for the imaginative: SamiCon 2023.
The Royal Examiner joined Erin Rooney, the Adult Services Supervisor, for a tour of the activities at Samicon 2023. And just a playful correction – we’re not talking about Samantha Carter from the TV show Stargate!
Stepping into Samuels Public Library, we found ourselves enveloped in a world where books jump off their pages, becoming tangible in the form of costumes, crafts, and interactive displays. From Stormtroopers to Star Trek, the library becomes a nexus of tales and characters from different universes.
One of the first attractions is LARPing – Live Action Role Play. Local enthusiasts, many hailing from Winchester, immerse themselves in mock battles, drawing intrigued audiences.
Another crowd magnet is the arcade by PlayFavorites and the magical allure of Kevin Owens’ Magic Show. But what’s equally enchanting are the local artisans like Main Street Geeks and authors like Ben Hatke, who breathe life into their crafts and stories.
The historic miniature gaming society offers a captivating glimpse into history. One such game, “Armor Predators,” is a meticulous recreation of World War II tank warfare. Players become commanders, strategizing moves on expansive terrains. Naval battles have their stage, too, with games like “General Quarters 3,” where one can relive the Battle of the Java Sea.
For those seeking calmer waters, the coloring tables offered an artistic retreat. But the spotlight returns to the galaxy far, far away with the 501st Legion’s Star Wars costuming display. This group not only celebrates the fandom but also champions charity initiatives, like their own Make-A-Wish endowment fund.
Yet, SamiCon is not just about looking back; it also looks to the future. The Superhero station introduces children to coding, while the 3D printing demonstration mesmerizes them with intricate designs.
Beyond the fictional cosmos, the seed lending library promotes real-world growth, courtesy of the Master Gardeners. Here, the community shares seeds, ensuring that knowledge and nature bloom hand in hand.
SamiCon 2023 is a testament to the evolving role of libraries. Samuels Public Library demonstrates that a library can be a center of creativity, imagination, and community, proving that it offers so much more than just books.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for September 11 – 15, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Skyline Drive entrance for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Stephens City Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway
Dunkin’ today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Next Generation restaurant in Stephens City at 1145 Aylor Road on Saturday, September 9th. Starting at 5:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 25 customers with Free Coffee for a Year! *
From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., guests can also enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel, as well as coupons for a free coffee or free donut.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Stephens City location include:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully integrated digital kiosks coming in the near future, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The 1,500 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
* No Pur Nec. Open to Maryland residents in the Gaithersburg area, 18+/age of maj. Ends September 9, 2023. Official Rules available upon request at 1145 Aylor Rd, Stephens City, VA. Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway recipients receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. ©2023
Local News
Striving for Excellence: Warren County Schools’ Commitment to Communication and Reform
Warren County Schools Ushers In Fresh Strategies for Discipline and Community Engagement.
Warren County School Board Chairman Kristen Pence, in a candid conversation at the Royal Examiner studio, recently addressed pressing concerns in the school district. She emphasized the importance of community involvement, effective communication, and policy reforms.
One of the most pertinent topics of the recent board meeting was the school discipline policies. Pence pointed out the increasing concerns from parents about bullying, vaping, and discipline issues in schools. She stressed the importance of open discussions about discipline policies and encouraged parents to actively communicate their observations and experiences. “This board is hearing what the parents are telling us…We absolutely need to have those discussions, and we need to work together here as a community,” Pence said.
A layered and sometimes conflicting discipline policy has emerged over the years, necessitating a careful review to ensure clarity. Effective communication remains central to the board’s strategy to ensure parents are aware of happenings within the schools. While complete transparency may not be feasible, the board is committed to not keeping parents in the dark.
An interesting development from the board meeting was the decision to leave the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), a move Pence feels was right for the district. “We tried to use it the way that it’s meant to be…it wasn’t the fit for us,” she stated.
On a brighter note, the meeting also celebrated the efforts of AS Rhodes and Warren County Middle School, who were awarded for their exceptional attendance. Chronic absenteeism affects school accreditation, and the board remains committed to impressing upon students the significance of consistent attendance for academic success.
Furthermore, Pence gave a nod to the community-building efforts at Warren County High School, mentioning their successful Building Blocks program and the highly-regarded DECA program. “Teaching them those life skills… it changed their lives,” Pence commented on the DECA program.
Warren County School Board is making determined efforts to establish robust discipline policies, foster community engagement, and prioritize clear communication with parents. With a focus on academic excellence, community partnership, and policy reform, the board is not just responding to immediate challenges but is also laying down a vision for the future. Their commitment to a brighter, well-informed, and more participative educational environment is commendable.
Local News
Teen Vaping Concerns Grow in Warren County Public Schools
Sarah Belville, a Warren County, Va., resident, is concerned about the increased use of vaping by students, particularly her own daughter, who attends Warren County High School.
“Throughout the last three years, we have dealt with the issue of vapes in the school,” Belville told Warren County School Board members during their Wednesday, September 6 meeting. “I have been in constant contact with the principal and administrators regarding keeping her in class versus hanging out, hiding in the bathroom.”
Last year was really tough, according to Belville, who said she kept finding multiple vapes on her daughter.
“Every week throughout the school year, I was finding at least two to three or six or more a week, all of which she acquired at the school,” Belville told the board members. “I have spoken frequently with the admins and the principal about other options to keep my kid in class. More needs to be done to keep the kids from gathering in the bathrooms and vaping.”
Belville pointed out that detectors and other “little things” that have been done at the high school aren’t enough to deter vaping.
“It is my suggestion that we need to stop allowing the students to gather in the bathrooms. They need to be out in the open. They need to be where the adults can see what they are up to,” she said. “The number of kids in the bathroom at one time needs to be reduced, and teachers or aides need to be present before classes in the morning, during class changes, and after classes let out.”
She also suggested bathroom monitoring by the adults to deter the sale of vapes in the school bathrooms.
“Those at the top need to give better guidelines to our principals, teachers, and admins on how to better handle this situation and actually nip it in the bud,” Belville said. “More needs to be done, and it’s up to us adults to do it.”
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger agreed.
During his superintendent’s report to the School Board on Wednesday, Ballenger also addressed teen vaping, noting that since the start of the school year about three ago, WCPS has experienced an increase in the number of vapes or e-cigarettes containing nicotine, THC, or synthetic chemicals.
“This is not just a school problem to address, but should include the entire school community to help address this issue,” he said.
Ballenger pointed to federal research that shows 66 percent of teens think their vaping instrument only contains flavored liquids, when in fact, such devices may contain other harmful toxins and drugs.
And because he thinks the conversation with students about such topics starts with the family, Ballenger outlined signs for how parents and guardians can identify whether their teen is vaping, including the presence of vaping equipment among his or her belongings and knowing that e-cigs may resemble traditional tobacco products like cigarettes or cigars or pipes.
They may even resemble common gadgets like pens, flashlights, USB drives, fidget spinners, gaming controls, car key fobs, smartwatches, or even asthma inhalers, he said.
“In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings to several companies for marketing” such products, said Ballenger.
The superintendent added that 15 different e-cig products — packaged to resemble toys, food, or cartoon characters that were likely to promote the use of vaping among adolescents in 2022 — remain the most common tobacco product used by students in high school and middle school.
At the same time, he said, children are exposed to e-cig advertising on TV, in magazines, online, on billboards, and from their friends.
“And more than a quarter, 27.6 percent of current youth e-cigarette users say they use an e-cigarette product every day,” Ballenger said.
Not surprisingly, teens are resourceful when it comes to purchasing these items, he added, saying they can be bought through Snapchat, for instance, by utilizing a cash app or credit card and then having it dropped off at their front doors. All someone has to do, said Ballenger, is click on ‘over 21’ and use the card to make a purchase.
“Although it’s illegal,” he said, “they can get it.”
Ballenger also said that WCPS staff are having conversations with community partners to help provide programming and other resources that can help educate students about the dangers posed by vaping.
“We are providing a weekly caller to parents that will provide you with the information concerning vaping and drugs,” he said during the School Board meeting. “We are also increasing our discipline for bringing such devices to school.”
Ballenger urged parents and guardians to “sit down with your teen and have that conversation to discuss this issue.”
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Meeting of September 6, 2023.
Local News
Warren County Holds Library Funds Amidst Book Collection Controversy
Samuels Public Library Faces Financial Uncertainty.
The cherished Samuels Public Library is on the brink of financial strain, with funds for Fiscal Year 2024 currently held back by the Warren County Board of Supervisors. With a budget of $1,363,862 set for the year, the library’s operations could face disruption if the situation remains unresolved.
Of the library’s total budget, the Warren County Board of Supervisors pledged to allocate $1,024,000, which constitutes a significant 75%. However, as of now, they have only released the first quarter of these funds, covering the period from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. If this pattern continues, come October 1, the library could be left with minimal options, risking the valuable services that Warren County residents hold dear.
The root of this fiscal gridlock? A recent controversy surrounding the library’s book collection.
In a move that has ruffled feathers, the Warren County Board of Supervisors has drafted a Library Funding Agreement, also referred to as a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). This document is seen by many as a direct response to disagreements over the library’s collection. In defense of the institution’s longstanding mission and in response to numerous patrons’ concerns, the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees has proposed a counter MOA, striving to ensure that the library’s mission, collection, and services remain intact and untouched.
With the future of the library hanging in the balance, concerned citizens have the power to make a difference. Voicing concerns and opinions to county supervisors could shape the outcome of this ongoing dispute.
The tug-of-war between the Samuels Public Library and the Warren County Board of Supervisors symbolizes the broader debate about the role and autonomy of public institutions. As both sides work to find common ground, it is imperative for residents to be informed and engaged. After all, it is the voice of the community that can illuminate the path forward.
Click here to read the Warren County Proposed MOA.
Click here to read the Samuels Library Proposed MOA
If you are concerned about the Library’s future, please contact your county supervisor.
Local News
Warren County Severs Ties With Virginia School Boards Association
Warren County School Board members on Wednesday, Sept. 6, voted 4-1 to end the district’s membership with the Virginia School Boards Association.
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present at the meeting. Lo voted against leaving the VSBA, which describes itself as a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training, and services.
“Looking at the big picture, I do think that the VSBA is more aligned with us than not aligned,” Lo said in explaining why she thought the Warren County School Board should remain a VSBA member.
The main points of the VSBA’s legislative positions, said Lo, are that it lobbies for local support for schools and supports funding from state and local governments, including for infrastructure, broadband, employment, and school safety, among others.
“So, I just think legislatively, they are still pulling for most of the things that would help us more so than not,” Lo said.
The School Board’s majority, however, sees benefits to leaving the VSBA.
For instance, Funk pointed out that Warren County wouldn’t have to pay the yearly membership fee of $9,353 plus the $10,200 to use the online school board management software platform provided through the organization. The $19,553 total paid for using the platform and the cost of the VSBA membership fee is higher than the $12,000 the School Board would pay if it chooses to use the BoardDocs platform on its own, she said.
Funk also said that because the School Board currently uses its attorneys to develop local policies, “I’m kind of like, what are we getting from it [the membership]? I’m looking at budgets here and stuff.”
Rinaldi agreed though he acknowledged that the VSBA does provide some services that are worthwhile. But he said, “The return for what we’re putting in and what we’re getting” don’t add up.
“Then I look at our geographic location, and there are other counties here in the valley that sort of get snubbed by [VSBA] also,” said Rinaldi. “And who knows this county better than everyone in this room? I don’t see the benefit at this time.”
Salins, the board’s delegate to the VSBA who for a year has advocated for Warren County to end its membership with the organization, listed several reasons for leaving the group, including that it “is constantly telling us to water down our discipline rules.”
She also said that the VSBA “is not in favor of notifying parents about just about anything at all. They take common sense, and they train it out of us as hard as they possibly can. And then you elect officials in Richmond, and they go down, and they lobby using your taxpayer dollars to make sure that those changes that you wanted to see made are not made.”
Additionally, the VSBA basically caters to the richer counties in the state by advocating more for what they want, according to Salins, because the VSBA “is interested in the communities with the billions-of-dollars budgets.”
Salins also said that the VSBA “loves to bully” her when she asks what she said are non-controversial questions during VSBA meetings or trainings. And she added that there are “tons of alternatives to their pieces of training.”
“As for their policy services, we left those last year,” said Salins. “The VSBA is responsible for many of the policies or lack thereof that are creating the problems that you are seeing in our school system today. Why would we want to continue to pay for those policies?”
At the same time, according to Salins, legislative priority changes she submitted to the VSBA on behalf of the Warren County School Board all were rejected. “They do not give a reason why; they did not ask questions; they did not give any discussion period whatsoever,” she said.
However, Lo said it’s not fair to say that the VSBA is responsible for Warren County School Board policies.
While the Warren County School Board has followed VSBA policy positions for a number of years — instituting some policies that disagree or are inconsistent with those of the VSBA and some that did not — Lo said, “Part of that is just due to it having built up over many years, predating all of us that are currently on this board.”
Lo said there’s a need for the School Board to work with its attorneys to review existing policies to ensure they make sense and are in line with the board’s values.
“I think that is part of the conversation that we were having earlier that needs to happen,” she said, “but I wouldn’t put that at the feet of the VSBA. I think that’s our responsibility as a school district to address those.”
Lo said she wasn’t disagreeing with Salins but said she “just came to another conclusion.”
Having put in a substantial amount of time and effort into being a delegate for the VSBA, Salins said it’s busy work, and it’s wasting her time. “It is wasting this community’s time. It’s wasting this community’s money. You gotta know when it’s time to cut bait, and it is time to cut bait.”
The Warren County School Board’s contract with the VSBA ends in March.
More votes
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved its consent agenda items, which included an item to authorize the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors increase the School Board’s fiscal year 2023-2024 Operating Fund Budget by $112,847 in Category 61000 – Instruction.
Contingent upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the additional appropriation request, a new position of Behavior Coach assigned to Special Education in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) was also approved.
The consent agenda approval also included items to approve Warren County High School’s overnight wrestling and cross-country trips, as well as Skyline High School’s overnight wrestling tournaments.
The School Board also unanimously approved the addition of the Student Support Position contract and its grade 42 salary scale. WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee said the interim position will allow newly hired district staff to accept a contract as they work toward their licensure while filling a WCPS vacancy.
“This could also help accommodate those who are working on their degrees in our ‘Grow Your Own’ program as they enter the final stages of their degree program and/or student teaching,” Lee said.
WCPS also received permission from the School Board to purchase Chromebooks for the district’s Technology Department totaling $284,972. Funding for this purchase will come from the Virginia Public School Authority technology grant, according to WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant, who said the department is in need of replacement Chromebooks for students and staff. The cost covers hardware, product protection, and licensing for 767 Chromebooks, he said.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Meeting of September 6, 2023.
Wind: 2mph E
Humidity: 75%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 3
86/63°F
75/52°F