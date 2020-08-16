Local News
Sampling of bills to be introduced during special session starting Aug. 18
Governor Ralph Northam has called the Virginia General Assembly into a special session beginning August 18. Here is a sampling of the House Bills to be introduced which include opening the DMV, tax issues, powers of the Governor, school vouchers, and more. The Royal Examiner will take a sampling of the Senate Bills tomorrow.
HB 5001 Motor Vehicles, Department of; customer service centers hours of operation. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole.
Department of Motor Vehicles; open hours. Requires all Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers to be open and accept walk-in customers six days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This requirement expires upon the expiration or revocation of all states of emergency declared by the Governor related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
HB 5002 Income tax, state; subtraction for Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness. Introduced by: Joseph P. McNamara
HB 5006 Tax refunds; waiver of penalties and interest, refunds to taxpayers suffering a job loss, etc. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Waiver of penalties and interest; refunds; taxpayers suffering job loss or business closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Waives penalties and interest for six months for taxpayers who suffered a job loss, business closure, or reduction in business operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The waivers apply to (i) sales and use taxes and all local taxes that were due during a period in which the job loss, closure, or reduction in operations occurred and (ii) income taxes for such taxpayers for taxable year 2019. For a taxpayer who made penalty and interest payments prior to the effective date of the act, the Department of Taxation or his locality shall refund such payments to the taxpayer.
HB 5007 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders, civil penalty. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; executive orders; limitation on duration of executive orders declaring a state of emergency; civil penalty. Provides that executive orders declaring a state of emergency, and any other executive orders pertaining to such emergency, shall not have any effect beyond 30 days after the date of issuance, unless the General Assembly takes action to grant the Governor additional authority to extend such an order. Under current law, once issued, executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly. The bill also changes the penalty for a violation of certain executive orders from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a civil penalty of no more than $100 per violation. The bill provides that in no case shall any person be assessed a total of more than $1,000 in penalties for violations of the same executive order.
HB 5011 In-person instruction; education vouchers, etc. – Introduced by: Michael J. Webert
In-person instruction; education vouchers; emergency. Requires, in the event that any school board does not provide the option of in-person instruction as the sole method of instruction for any enrolled student, the parent of any such student who withdraws his child from attendance to receive, upon request, an education voucher in an amount equal to a prorated share of the applicable Standards of Quality per-pupil state funds appropriated for public school purposes and apportioned to the school division, including the per-pupil share of state sales tax funding in basic aid and any state per-pupil share of special education funding for which the child is eligible, to cover the expenses of providing in-person instruction in an alternative setting. The bill permits the Department of Education to establish rules, regulations, or procedures for the issuance of such education vouchers. The bill contains an emergency clause.
HB 5012 Law-enforcement officers; certain civil actions. Introduced by: Les R. Adams
Law-enforcement officers; certain civil actions. Provides that a law-enforcement officer may bring an action against any person, group of persons, organization, or corporation, or the head of such organization or corporation, to recover damages, together with reasonable costs and attorney fees, (i) sustained by such officer during such officer’s performance of official duties; (ii) for the abridgment or deprivation of such officer’s rights arising out of such officer’s performance of official duties; and (iii) sustained by such officer when such person, group, organization, corporation, or the head of such organization or corporation, submits a knowingly false complaint regarding the conduct of such officer.
HB 5016 Immunizations; authority of the Commissioner of Health; exception. Introduced by: Mark L. Cole
Immunizations; authority of the Commissioner of Health; exception. Eliminates the authority of the Commissioner of Health to require immunization of individuals who object to such administration on religious grounds.
HJ 5001 Constitutional amendment; executive power, state of emergency, special session Introduced by: Tony O. Wilt
Constitutional amendment (first reference); executive power; state of emergency; special session. Limits the authority of the Governor to issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency that restricts, limits, or prohibits otherwise lawful action by a private business, nonprofit entity, or individual for a period more than 45 days in duration without approval by the General Assembly. The Governor is required to convene a special session for the purpose of the General Assembly approving the extension of such executive order beyond the forty-fifth day after its original issuance and if the General Assembly does not approve such extension, the Governor is prohibited from issuing a subsequent executive order in the same form for the same declared emergency. The General Assembly is permitted to extend the executive order to a date requested by the Governor or to a date of the General Assembly’s choosing, but it shall not approve the extension to a date beyond the first full week of the next regular session of the General Assembly, unless such date is requested by the Governor.
HJ 5002 Hydroxychloroquine; use for COVID-19 treatment. Introduced by: Dave A. LaRock
Hydroxychloroquine; use for COVID-19 treatment. Encourages that hydroxychloroquine should be made available for treating COVID-19.
Governor Northam unveils priorities for upcoming special session
~ Governor’s proposals include measures to reform policing, protect Virginians from eviction; close the digital divide ~
Governor Northam on Friday, August 14, 2020, unveiled his administration’s key priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly special session, set to begin on Tuesday, August 18th.
Legislators will reconvene to address Virginia’s biennial budget, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing global pandemic. In addition, Governor Northam is proposing several measures to advance equity, reform policing, and protect the safety, health, and welfare of Virginians during this crisis.
“Virginians are hurting, and the Commonwealth is stepping up,” said Governor Northam. “Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community.
“This starts with sound fiscal management and smart investments in our future. Careful planning has kept us from having to gut critical services or lay off state workers, like other states have done. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to advance long-overdue police reform and pass record investments in affordable housing and broadband, so we can continue to support Virginians during this unprecedented time.”
Below are several of Governor Northam’s priorities for the upcoming special session. Additional priorities will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, scheduled for 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 18th.
Safe, Affordable Housing
Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, particularly in the midst of the ongoing health crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing $88 million in state funding to combat evictions and to expand access to affordable housing. These investments include a historic $85 million investment in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to expand access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and protect Virginians from eviction. The Governor is also proposing $3.3 million in funding to establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program to reduce evictions in communities across the Commonwealth.
In addition, Governor Northam is proposing a pause on evictions until at least April 30, 2021, tied to the requirement that landlords and tenants work together on a payment plan and seek out financial assistance, including through Virginia’s statewide Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
While Virginians remain safely housed, they also need access to critical utility services. The Governor’s package includes a moratorium on utility disconnections for electric, water, and natural gas utilities until 60 days after the current state of emergency ends.
Access to Broadband
A recent SCHEV report found that nearly 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students across Virginia lack access to broadband at home. This disparity is particularly troubling as many school districts across Virginia plan a virtual start to the school year. To address this, Governor Northam is proposing a record $85 million to expand access to broadband for unserved communities. This historic investment in the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) will fund last-mile broadband infrastructure across the Commonwealth during this time of need.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Historically Black Colleges and Universities play an essential role in reducing educational inequities, many of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. That is why Governor Northam is proposing a $15 million investment in Virginia’s public HBCUs. This funding will increase support for underserved students and will fund needed technology upgrades.
Police and Criminal Justice Reform
In July, Governor Northam directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Virginia African American Advisory Board, and the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law to develop policy recommendations and share input with the administration. Governor Northam has also communicated regularly with activists, community leaders, and law enforcement officials, and incorporated their feedback into his policy priorities.
The Governor’s special session priorities include measures to:
• Expand the criteria for which a law enforcement officer can be decertified, to include officers who are terminated due to law or policy violations or resign during an ongoing investigation;
• Empower Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings when de-certifiable conduct is brought to the Board’s attention, regardless of written notice from a local law enforcement department;
• Require law enforcement officers to intervene when they see a colleague engaging in or attempting to engage in unlawful use of force;
• Standardize law-enforcement training across Virginia through development of statewide minimum training standards, curriculum, and lesson plans, to include use of force tactics;
• Mandate information-sharing between hiring agencies and previous employers and strengthen the vetting process of newly-hired officers;
• Create best practices for Civilian Review Panels and empower localities to establish review panels;
• Diversify the Criminal Justice Services Board’s Committee on Training to include representatives from civil rights and community organizations, and require opportunities for public input into the development of training standards.
In addition, Governor Northam and his administration are working closely with legislators on measures not outlined above, including proposals related to behavioral health, fair and free elections, and racial equity. Additional proposals will be announced at the Governor’s annual speech to the General Assembly Joint Money Committees, and the Governor looks forward to continued discussions with lawmakers throughout the special session.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 17-21, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for pipe replacement between Route 603 (Howellsville Road) and dead end, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 10. Traffic width restriction of 9 feet.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Skyline High School Scholarship Winners – Class of 2020
The Royal Examiner congratulates the following Scholarship Winners from Skyline High School. These scholarships will help students lessen the impact of college tuition costs, and decreases the number of loans that may be needed.
Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust Foundation – Top Academic Female Student – Taylor Bolt
Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust Foundation – Top Academic Male Student – Jake Ross
Acorn Scholarship – Adrianne Kinsey and Mia Ralls
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #53 Scholarship – Kirsten Renz
Angel’s Korner Scholarship – Chloe Phillips
Beautification of Front Royal – Chloe Phillips and Walker Wilkins
J. Berkeley Pomeroy Memorial Scholarship – South Warren Ruritan Club – Kristal Nguyen
Beta Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship – Andrew Thompson
Calvary Episcopal Church Scholarship – Zane Clark and Kristal Nguyen
Cedarville Ruritan Club – Roberta Close Grove Memorial Scholarship – Kristal Nguyen
Dr. Craig Zunka & Joellen McNeal Scholarship – Matthew Presley and Kristal Nguyen
Francis “Lou” Clark Powell – Warren County Retired Teachers’ Association Memorial Scholarship – Victoria Dunivan and Andrew Thompson
Front Royal Axalta Scholarship – Taylor Bolt
Front Royal Chapter #6 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship – Mia Ralls
Front Royal Church of the Brethren “Circle of Love” – Thomas Stelzl
Front Royal Elks Lodge #2383 Scholarship – Teagan Johnson and Thomas Stelzl
Front Royal Little League Scholarship – Samuel Harris
Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 – Mackenzie Amos
Front Royal Rotary Club – Jenna Stanley
Izaak Walton League Scholarship – Jordan Kenney
John W. Evans V Memorial Scholarship – Carrie Gibson
Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Ashleigh Dickman
Loyd Family Education Foundation Scholarship In Memory of Cody Loyd – Kristal Nguyen
Madelyne Rose Memorial Scholarship for Justice – Destinee Manning
OH Yeah! Keith Sanker Honor Scholarship – Wyatt Spiker
Royal Fury Basketball Scholarship – Heather Brogan and Andrew Thompson
Shenandoah Area Secular Humanist Scholarship – Mia Ralls
Skyline Caverns – Sabrina Wilkins
Skyline High School “Band Aids” Scholarship – Reid McMillin-Goodwin
Sodexo Scholarship – Sophia Conrow, Hudson Fortney, Bryona Foster, Alexandra Haffer, Kayla Hudson, and Reid McMillin-Goodwin
“The Mat Time Award”/Outkast Wrestling, Inc. Scholarship – Morgan Robinson
Town of Front Royal Scholarship – Andrew Thompson
Harry G. Turnmeyer FR Credit Union Scholarship – Jacob Lowery
Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Scholarship – Teagan Johnson
Warren County Girls Little League Scholarship – Carrie Gibson
Warren County Sheriff’s Scholarship – Morgan Robinson
Warren County Youth Cheerleading Association Scholarship – Aaliyah Chunn
Warren County Education Association Scholarship – Jordan Kenney
Warren County Farm Bureau – Ashley Foster
Warren County Retired Teachers Association Memorial Scholarship In Memory of Robert Leonard, Frank Moxie and Fern Perry – Jordan Kenney
Warren County Rotary Club – Zane Clark, Jordan Kenney and Mia Ralls
Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship – Megan Haun, Adrianne Kinsey and Matthew Presley
Wells Fargo National Bank Scholarship – Kristal Nguyen
Wells Family Scholarship – Jordan Kenney, Adrianne Kinsey and Thomas Stelzl
WHAT MATTERS “Hometown Scholarship” – Andrew Thompson
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. Scholarship – Chloe Phillips
Women of the Moose Scholarship – Heather Brogan
Lord Fairfax Community College Scholarships
Michael E. Smith Principal’s Scholarship – Chloe Phillips
SHS College Career Pathways Scholarship – Avery Smith
SHS College Board Scholarship – Mia Ralls
Blue Ridge Technical Center Awards
Pam McInnis Award – Teagan Johnson
Senior Carpentry Award – Benjamin Mandiak
Senior Nurse Assistant Award – Emily Nicola
Skyline High School Athletic Honors & Scholarships
SHSAA Scholarship – Emma Benson, Heather Brogan, Aaliyah Chunn, Zane Clark, Sayf Smadi, Andrew Thompson
Hawks Water Scholarship sponsored by Air Serv of Front Royal, Jack Evans Chevrolet of Front Royal, and Skyline Athletic Association – Mackenzie Amos, Lauren Heflin, Morgan Robinson and Andrew Thompson
Students who have earned a credential or certificate through Lord Fairfax Community College:
Samuel Baugher – Certificate: General Education & Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Emma Benson – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Taylor Bolt – Associate of Science Degree: Science; & Certificate: General Education
Heather Brogan – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Charles Carey – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Owen Chenery – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Kierstyn Cornwell – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Sydney Crafton – Certificate: General Education
Ashleigh Dickman – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Eve Fincham – Certificate: General Education
Hudson Fortney – Certificate: General Education
Ashley Foster – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Alyssa Foxwell – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Marcus Funk – Career Studies Certificate: Basic Electrical Tech; HVAC; & Industrial Maintenance Tech – Basic
Megan Haun – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Lauren Heflin – Certificate: General Education
Kayla Hudson – Certificate: General Education
Alex Lalumondiere – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Destinee Manning – Certificate: General Education & Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Seth Mills – Career Studies Certificates: Emergency Medical Technician & Pre-Allied Health
Kristal Nguyen – Certificate: General Education & Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Jasmine Payton – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Mia Ralls – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Ethan Reinhardt – Career Studies Certificates: Basic Electrical Tech; HVAC; Industrial Maintenance Tech – Basic
Kristen Renz – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
David Shenk – Career Studies Certificates: Basic Electrical Tech; HVAC; Industrial Maintenance Tech – Basic
Jenna Stanley – Associate of Science Degree: Science; & Certificate: General Education
Jaime Stewart – Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Sabrina Wilkins – Certificate: General Education & Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
Walker Wilkins – Certificate: General Education & Career Studies Certificate: Pre-Allied Health
LFCC and Shepherd University sign nursing transfer agreement
LFCC and Shepherd University have signed a new 2+2 (two years at LFCC and two years at Shepherd) R.N.-B.S.N. agreement that will provide a seamless pathway for nursing students from LFCC to earn their bachelor’s degree at Shepherd.
Under the agreement, LFCC students who earn an associate of applied science degree in nursing, have a minimum grade point average of 2.7, and who have not matriculated at any other institution of higher education will be guaranteed transfer admission to Shepherd to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“We now more than ever need healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Scott Beard, Shepherd provost, during a July 30 virtual signing ceremony. “We’re in an area with vulnerable populations where there is a lack of access to healthcare, and there’s a critical shortage of nurses and advance practice nurses nationwide, so this initial pathway from the R.N. to the B.S.N. is just one step in those students’ journeys.”
Dr. Anne Davis, LFCC vice president of academic and student affairs, called the agreement a win-win for students.
“This feels like it’s a great fit for our students because they’re accustomed to an environment with that personal touch and small class size,” Davis said. “I think Shepherd is a place where LFCC students will find a home, somewhere where they’ll be valued for who they are as a person. It’s an exciting opportunity. It’s pivotal for healthcare in the environment that we’re in now, so we thank Shepherd for opening its doors to our students and giving them this pathway.”
“We’re just thrilled to receive Lord Fairfax students,” said Dr. Sharon Mailey, dean, College of Nursing, Education, and Health Sciences, and director, School of Nursing at Shepherd. “They’re motivated, they’re excellent academically, we just really enjoy having them here, and we want to make this their home. We also want them to keep the connectivity with Lord Fairfax. They don’t lose their identity; they just take on a new mantle of being a B.S.N. from Shepherd University.”
Learn more about LFCC’s nursing program at lfcc.edu/nursing.
Adopters can help Winchester SPCA’s holiday wishes come true with $100K from the Petco Foundation
Individuals who have adopted a pet from the Winchester SPCA are invited to share how their pet has changed their life to help give your local SPCA a chance to receive a $100,000 grand prize Holiday Wishes grant award from the Petco Foundation. In partnership with BOBS from Skechers, the Petco Foundation is granting more than $750,000 this holiday season to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Awards will range from $5,000 to $100,000, and adopters with winning submissions will receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree and a prize pack with BOBS from Skechers shoes.
“We’re calling on all Winchester SPCA adopters to help us earn a lifesaving grant award this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their stories,” said Winchester SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney “Thank you for choosing adoption; now you can make our holiday wishes come true by helping us earn lifesaving funds to bring more pets in need together with loving families.”
Through September 23, adopters can submit their story at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes. Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter’s life for the better, in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of their adopted pet. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Adopters must contact the Winchester SPCA for the organization’s point of contact, email and phone number to include in their submission. Adopters are also encouraged to visit the Holiday Wishes homepage for more information and to read stories from previous winners.
The deadline to submit a Holiday Wishes story is September 23, 2020, noon CST. Winners will be announced during the holiday season. For a full list of prizes and submission FAQs, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.
State Police release details of high-speed chase, arrest of Herndon woman
On Wednesday, August 12, the Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a press release on the circumstance of the multi-jurisdiction pursuit and arrest of Herndon resident Jennifer L. Arnn. The release indicates the date of the incident as Thursday, August 6. Our initial report indicated the incident occurred on Friday, August 7, which is listed as her booking date on the RSW Jail website. VSP Public Information Officer Brent Coffey explained that Arnn spent Thursday night at the hospital for injuries incurred during the incident, which appear to be reflected in her jail booking mug shot.
That incident began with a reckless driving “Be on the Lookout” issued in Berkley County, West Virginia, after which VSP spotted the vehicle on I-81 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Below is the VSP release in its entirety:
WARREN CO., Va. – A Herndon, Va. woman is behind bars on multiple charges after she fled law enforcement Thursday (August 6, 2020). Virginia State Police have charged Jennifer L. Arnn, 39, in Warren County with three felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of intentional damage, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
On Thursday at approximately 11:17 a.m. the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a reckless driver. A short time later state police observed the suspect vehicle, a 2016 Mazda CS-X on I-81 at the 307-mile marker in Frederick County. State police initiated a traffic stop on the Mazda which stopped but took off when approached by a trooper.
The Mazda continued on Rt. 277 in Frederick County. The Mazda was eventually contained and stopped on I-66 at the 4.6-mile marker in Warren County. The driver, Arnn, was taken into custody without further incident. Arnn was transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
During the course of the pursuit, Arnn pushed her dog out the window. State police were able to locate the dog, but it did not survive its injuries.
Arnn struck three state police cruisers during the pursuit. One of the state police troopers suffered minor injuries during the incident.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
Woman held at RSW Jail after state police chase, animal abuse-fatality charge
