Samuel “Sam” Austin Poe (1934 – 2022)
Samuel “Sam” Austin Poe, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Poe was born on November 5, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Jesse W. and Elizabeth Tavenner Poe. He retired from the Virginia Army National Guard after 23 years of service with a rank of Staff Sargent and was a Master Carpenter and furniture maker.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Anne Fitzgerald Poe; three sons, Randolph Poe (Donna), Stephen Poe (Margaret) and David Poe; daughter, Jo Anne Wagner (Doug); four brothers, John Poe, James Poe, Tom Poe and Will Poe; two sisters, Lorraine Smelser and Linda Glavis; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Poe, Tom Poe, James Poe, Will Poe, Andrew Wagner, and Nathan Poe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Poe and Robert Poe.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 714 Rivermont Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Jimmy Davis Foster (1943 – 2022)
Jimmy Davis Foster, 78, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home with his beloved wife by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Foster was born on May 13, 1943, in Washington, Virginia to the late Jack Foster and the late Edith Cave. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Cave, and his son, Troy Davis Foster.
He was a professional painter and the owner of Foster’s Painting. He was a lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, a well-known painter, and contractor for many years before starting his business, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He married the love of his life, Mary Ellen, on July 18, 1964. He enjoyed going to the horse races, watching NASCAR, and watching his Washington football team. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Later in life, Jimmy “Pawpaw” and his great-grandson became very close and truly became his best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Foster; daughter, Penny Dietrich (Shawn); grandson, Isaiah Boyd (Kelly); great-grandson, Bronx Boyd; three sisters, Juanita Alther, Darlene Duncan, and Wilma Lee Darnell and brother, William Foster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock County Sherriff’s Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Washington, VA 22747.
George Eddie Banks (1942 – 2022)
Former Mayor, George Eddie Banks of Front Royal, VA transitioned into the presence of Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Henry and Elisha Banks in Madison, VA. He was the loving husband for 51 years to Cornelia Banks and a wonderful father to Anthony “Tony” Fletcher and Stephanie Banks.
George E. Banks faithfully served the Town of Front Royal as its first African-American Mayor and Council member during three separate terms (1996-2000;1976-1986;1994-1996; respectively).
He was a 1965 graduate of the George Washington Carver Regional High School in Rapidan, VA. Upon graduation, he worked for the Fairfax County Government. Then he enlisted in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 where he received the Army Commendation Medal for his service.
On September 25, 1970, George entered into holy matrimony with Cornelia Jasper. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood, VA at an early age. In 1973, he joined the Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, member of the Gospel Chorus, saxophone musician. He also sang with the John Wesley Methodist Church Men’s Group and played the saxophone with Conway Porter and Bobby Glasker & Friends.
George worked at Giant (McLean, VA) for 8 years, United Parcel Service (Front Royal, VA) for 25 years, and Warren County School District for over 15 years. George was a very active and prominent member of the Front Royal/Warren County community. He served as a Trustee for the Warren Memorial Hospital Board (‘82-84) and chairman of the Democratic party for the North River precinct. He was a member of the Masons of Front Royal, St. John Lodge #312; American Legion/VFW of Front Royal; and the Cavalier Men’s Social Club. He won the “Best Yard in Front Royal” award for 2 years. He was also an ardent Dallas Cowboys fan!
Preceding him in death were his parents Henry and Elisha Banks; his siblings John Henry Banks, Ica Humes, Wade Hampton Banks, Thomas Banks, Sydney Brady, and Anna Marie Banks.
He leaves to cherish his memory – his wife, Cornelia Jasper Banks of Front Royal, VA; son Anthony “Tony” (Misty) Fletcher of Centreville, VA; daughter Stephanie Banks of Mesa, AZ; grandsons, Anthony A. and Garrison Fletcher of Centreville, VA; brother Cecil Banks of Culpeper, VA; and sisters-in-law Barbara Banks of Temple Hills, MD; Ruth Banks of Falls Church, VA; Mary Banks of Culpeper, VA; and Mary Francis Wilhoite (honorary sister). George leaves many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him. Special thanks to our loving neighbors, ‘adopted’ children, family members, and others (too many to name) for the extraordinary support during George’s health challenges. George and our entire Banks family want you to know how forever grateful we are for your support.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for George Eddie Banks on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630. A viewing will start at 11:00 a.m. and the homegoing service starts at 12:00 pm. Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore will serve as the Officiant and Reverend Arthur L. Greene, Sr. as the Eulogist. The service will be live-streamed from the church via www.tibbsfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no repass. On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, he will have a military burial at the Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Joel Lynn Sherrill (1954 – 2022)
Joel Lynn Sherrill, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6-7 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Mr. Sherrill was born on January 19, 1954, to the late Paul and Margaret Skipper Sherrill.
Maddox Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
Jacob Wade Crowder (1991 – 2022)
Jacob Wade Crowder, 30, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of life will be held for Jacob at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel, 839 Rivermont Dr., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. The service will be held at the outdoor pavilion. Please wear warm and comfortable clothes and bring a lawn chair if preferred. Face masks are required. For convenience to those that cannot attend in person, please find the zoom link below.
Jacob was born on November 28, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pearl Short Crowder; his maternal grandfather, Robert Arnold; and his uncle, Lenny Himelright.
Surviving Jacob is his loving parents, James, and Linda Crowder; his paternal grandfather, Ashby Crowder; his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Arnold; his brother, Bradley Crowder; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Crowder; and his niece, Willow.
Jacob graduated from Skyline High School in Warren County in 2010 and ECPI with his Associate of Science Degree in Computer and Information Science in the spring of 2013.
Jacob was raised and later became a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church. They have always been like a second family to him.
He had a huge heart for others, never knew a stranger, and was a friend to everyone. He strived to help anyone in pain or in need. Even when he struggled the most with his mental health, he always put others first.
Jacob loved to bowl and was an avid gamer. He was such a fun social person to be around and would always give you something to laugh about. He had the best laugh that was super contagious. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to either of the following organizations:
Mental Health America
https://mhanational.org/
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe (1928 – 2022)
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the Lord peacefully after a long battle with dementia on January 9, 2022, at the Lynn Care Center where she has lived for almost seven years.
Visitation hours will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Entombment will be private at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barbe was born on September 22, 1928, in Front Royal to the late Luther Sr. and Tillie Mae Wagner Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl Walton Barbe; a special great-granddaughter, Kristina Marie Gorman; two sons-in-law, Charles Edward Martin and Gene Wines; daughter-in-law, Jacki Moore Barbe; eight siblings, Bessie Mills, Virginia Mills Lovell, June Mills McGrath, Helen Mills Henry, Pearl Mills Robinson, Nellie Mills Turner, Luther Mills Jr., and Norman Mills. She was employed at Eileen Sewing Factory for several years before its closing. She worked in the coning room of the former FMC (Avtex) for over 12 years. In her later years, she worked as a custodian at Bowling Green Country Club along with her husband, Carl, and was employed at the Old Bypass Grocery on 6th Street and Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, with her daughter and late son-in-law, Betty and Charles Martin.
Iona was a very sweet and happy person. She was kind to everyone she met. She loved to go to the convenience stores and visit people and buy her lottery scratch-off tickets and go to Charlestown Casino and play the nickel slots, especially Keno. She enjoyed going to Boyce Bingo with her daughter, Betty.
Survivors include her five children, JudyAnn Marcy (William) of Northfield, Massachusetts, Betty J. Barbe Martin of Front Royal, Dianna L. Barbe Wines (Gene) of Front Royal, Carl David Barbe of Winchester, Virginia and Paul Edward Barbe of Front Royal; sister, Goldie Mills Weatherholtz of Inwood, West Virginia; her firstborn granddaughter, April L. Martin Gorman (Timothy) and eight other grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lynn Care Center Shenandoah Gardens Dementia Unit, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 in acknowledgment of the wonderful care provided to Iona.
Barbara Ann Morris (1948 – 2022)
Barbara Ann Morris, 73, of Chester Gap, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 PM at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 41 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap with Pastor Roger Orman officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Mrs. Morris was born on April 15, 1948, a tax baby, in Chester Gap to the late Dudley Q. and Julia Dulin Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rocky Lane Morris; two brothers and two sisters. She was a longtime member of Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Morris; son, Aaron Morris; brother, Bradley Pullen, and four sisters, Ruby Reid, Elsie Wines, Sue Taylor, and Sandra Pullen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Frazier, Kevin Ricker, Jeff Grove, Isaac Morris, Butch Reid, and Michael Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cadero Burns and Christian Burns.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.