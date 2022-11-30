Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield (1929 – 2022)

Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will take place at Tent Church Cemetery in Colliers, West Virginia, on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Mr. Burchfield was born on October 15, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Margaret McKee Burchfield. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Burchfield, William Burchfield, James McKee, and Emmett Burchfield, and a sister, Mary Margaret Grimm. He was a member of Tent Church, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman, and the American Legion. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Friends of Blackwater, 501 Elizabeth St. Charleston, WV 25311”, “Sierra Club WV Chapter, P.O. Box 4142 Morgantown, WV 26504”, or to “WV Highlands Conservancy, P.O. Box 306 Charleston, WV 25321.