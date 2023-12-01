Town Talk
Samuels Library Brings Festive Cheer with December Activities and Exhibits
A Month Packed with Parades, Learning, and Community Engagement.
As December unfolds, Samuels Public Library in Front Royal bursts into a hive of festive and educational activities. From participating in the local parade to hosting a range of programs for all ages, the library is a focal point for community spirit and learning. Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, key figures from the library, share an exciting lineup of events for the month.
The library kicks off December with a bang, participating in the local parade on December 2. With a surprise theme in store, the team at Samuels Library is set to add sparkle to the community event.
The library’s dedication to early childhood development shines through with its Music and Movement programs every Monday. Aimed at babies and toddlers, these sessions blend songs and yoga movements, fostering pre-literacy skills in a fun and engaging environment.
Homeschoolers aren’t left out, with the Homeschool Hub every other Tuesday focusing on science-based learning. Simultaneously, Science Scouts sessions are designed to spark young minds’ curiosity.
A unique collaboration with the Sheriff’s Department brings ‘Read with the Sheriff’ to the library on December 13th. This initiative is part of community policing efforts, creating a bridge between law enforcement and young residents.
Teen engagement is a priority, with special events like Teens Connect every Thursday. Here, local teenagers are encouraged to voice their opinions on future programs through a suggestion box, ensuring the library’s offerings resonate with their interests.
The library also celebrates the creativity of its patrons through the Holiday Writing Contest. A special reception honors the winners, where their works are shared, and the event is augmented by a professional publishing collaboration. This initiative is supported by a grant from Rappahannock Electric and the Royal Oak Bookstore.
The holiday spirit continues with the library’s festive open house. Different departments contribute to the event, creating a day filled with activities. Highlights include a special story time with Santa, a craft session, and musical events set in a beautifully decorated library environment.
For adults, there’s plenty to enjoy, too. December features the final program in collaboration with Shenandoah River State Park, focusing on winter photography. The Bad Romance special holiday edition offers a chance for book lovers to swap their favorite reads in a festive atmosphere.
A significant highlight is the traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia, showcasing the Lantz Mills Deaf Village. This exhibit, supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Sorenson Foundation, explores the history of a shared signing community in Virginia. An Intro to American Sign Language program on December 14th complements this insightful exhibit.
Samuels Public Library’s December schedule is a testament to its role as a community hub, offering diverse activities catering to all age groups. From educational programs to festive celebrations, the library is more than just a place for books; it’s a vibrant center for community engagement and learning.
Front Royal’s Vision for Youth: Reaching Out Now Spearheads Community Engagement and Development
Creating a Hub for Youth Empowerment and Community Involvement.
In an insightful discussion with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner Studio, Sam Barber and Claire Schmitt from Reaching Out Now shared exciting plans for community engagement and the development of the Youth Center in Front Royal. Their vision is to foster a space that resonates with the needs and aspirations of local youth while actively involving the community.
A Community Gathering for a Cause
The team at Reaching Out Now is orchestrating a holiday meet-and-greet event scheduled for December 9th, from 2 to 5 pm, at Honey and Hops. This event allows community members to engage in meaningful conversations about the Youth Center and its impact. A renowned local guitarist, Joe Martin, will enhance the event with live music, showcasing community spirit and collaboration.
Building the Youth Center: A Collaborative Effort
The Youth Center, a project close to the hearts of Barber, Schmitt, and their colleagues, aims to be more than just a physical space. It is envisioned as a haven where youth can express their ideas and participate in activities that foster their growth. This initiative is fueled by a capital campaign seeking to raise significant funds and resources, including items on a wish list provided by the students themselves.
Listening to the Youth: Shaping the Future Together
The organizers have taken an inclusive approach by sending surveys to high schools, allowing students to voice their desires for the Youth Center. From wanting ping pong tables to requesting tutoring services, the feedback has been instrumental in shaping the center’s offerings. This endeavor aligns with the broader goal of giving youth a sense of ownership and voice in their community.
Expanding Community Engagement: Beyond the Youth Center
Reaching Out Now’s commitment extends beyond the Youth Center. They have actively engaged in school community programs, such as the ‘Better Together Family Outings,’ which includes a series of themed events like the upcoming ‘Holiday Cheer and Giving’ at Warren County Middle School on December 13th. These events are inclusive, catering to all families in the community, not just the underserved.
The Future of Front Royal’s Youth Center
Looking ahead, the Youth Center, fondly referred to as the Student Union by students, is set to become a vibrant hub for activities, learning, and community building. It aims to cater to diverse young people, including those not inclined towards athletics, offering them a safe and engaging environment.
Reaching Out Now’s efforts in developing the Youth Center and organizing community events exemplify a profound commitment to youth empowerment and community solidarity in Front Royal. Their vision is a testament to the power of collaborative community efforts in shaping a brighter future for young people.
Front Royal Welcomes New Councilman Glenn Wood: A Journey from Campaign to Council
A Fresh Perspective on Local Governance.
Glenn Wood, the newly elected councilman of Front Royal, sat down with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss his recent election journey and his vision for the town. Having knocked on over 2,000 doors during his campaign, Wood brings a fresh perspective, fueled by direct community interactions, to the local government.
From Door-to-Door Campaigning to Council Chambers
Glenn Wood’s election campaign was marked by an extensive door-to-door outreach, engaging with a significant portion of Front Royal’s residents. This hands-on approach allowed him to gather first-hand insights into the community’s concerns and aspirations. Wood’s campaign emphasized personal connection, leaving notes for those he missed showing a dedication to reach every constituent.
Planning for a Collaborative Future
With a history of service on the Planning Commission, Wood aims to leverage his experience to address Front Royal’s growth and development challenges. He plans to continue serving on the Planning Commission for another year, subject to council approval, to provide stability and insight into the town’s planning and zoning initiatives. He focuses on fostering housing development and handling the challenges of the town’s continuous growth.
Working Together for a Unified Community
Wood emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the town and county, highlighting the mutual benefits of a unified approach. He recognizes the need for joint efforts in areas like water and sewer services, job creation, and retail development. His vision includes tackling challenges collaboratively, aiming for win-win scenarios for the town and the county.
Youth Engagement and Social Development
A key project Wood is excited about is the development of the Santmyers Youth Center, a venture that aims to provide a space for the socialization and development of Front Royal’s youth. This project, spearheaded by Reaching Out Now, reflects Wood’s commitment to creating opportunities for the younger generation, especially in the aftermath of the social disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Gratitude and Looking Forward
In his closing remarks, Wood expressed his gratitude to his supporters, including his wife Amy, campaign manager Tom Eshelman, friends, family, and the voters of Front Royal. He emphasized his commitment to being an accessible and responsive council member, inviting ongoing community input as he embarks on his term.
A Warm Embrace: The Community’s Effort to Shelter and Support the Homeless
Local Organizations and Volunteers Rally for Thermal Shelter’s Winter Mission.
As the chill of winter approaches, the community gears up for a vital mission: providing warmth and support to those in need. The Thermal Shelter, a beacon of hope for the homeless, is set to open its doors again, reflecting a story of compassion, collaboration, and community effort.
This year, the shelter anticipates an early opening on December 2nd, coinciding with the festive spirit of the Christmas parade. Compared to last year, an extension of service to 18 weeks indicates a deeper commitment to aiding the homeless during the colder months.
The shelter, located at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, has been a haven of safety and comfort. The church’s ample space and welcoming environment have been crucial in sustaining this initiative. However, challenges like adequate volunteer availability, especially for tasks like laundry, remain a pressing need. The shelter calls for community members to volunteer time for essential services, emphasizing the need for weekend volunteers.
The community’s involvement doesn’t end there. Local organizations like the Front Royal Rotary, Masons, and various churches have pledged support through meal provisions and volunteer work. The Elks, often working behind the scenes, have been instrumental in their contributions. Their efforts highlight the shelter’s significance in fostering a spirit of unity and social responsibility within the community.
Financial donations, always a necessity, are encouraged. The shelter, undergoing a name change to ‘Hope and Rest Temporary Shelter’ (HARTS), aims to broaden its mission beyond just thermal assistance. This rebranding symbolizes the shelter’s aspirations to potentially include summer cooling services, reflecting an evolving and expanding community role.
The shelter’s operation is not just providing a roof and a warm meal. It’s about holistic support, addressing various needs of the homeless. Collaborations with the Department of Social Services (DSS) help connect individuals with essential services like Medicaid and SNAP. Efforts extend to providing tents and sleeping bags during warmer months, signifying a year-round commitment to the unhoused.
Despite the challenges, there’s a sense of optimism and determination. The shelter, now in its several years of operation, has witnessed increasing community involvement and support. Last year, it served 85 individuals, and with predictions of a colder winter, the numbers are expected to rise. This underscores the shelter’s critical role in the community, especially in times of hardship.
As the shelter prepares to open its doors, it stands as a testament to the power of community effort and compassion. It’s more than just a shelter; it’s a symbol of hope and a reminder of our collective responsibility to support those in need. In the season of giving, the community’s embrace of the shelter’s mission exemplifies the true spirit of togetherness and compassion.
For more information, visit HartsofWarren.org
Shop, Win, and Celebrate: Front Royal’s 12 Days of Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Local Businesses Unite for a Festive Shopping Adventure with Exciting Prizes!
Welcome to Front Royal’s holiday season highlight – the “12 Days of Christmas” shopping event! From December 2nd to 14th, twelve cherished local businesses are joining forces to sprinkle extra cheer and excitement into your Christmas shopping. This isn’t just about finding the perfect gifts; it’s a chance to win big while supporting your favorite local shops!
The concept is simple yet thrilling. For every $25 spent at any of the participating stores, shoppers earn an entry into a grand draw. But there’s more – spend over $25; each additional $5 gets you another entry. Imagine spending $35 and snagging three chances to win!
To get your entries, just take your receipts to the Visitors Center. The anticipation will peak on December 15th, when twelve lucky winners will be drawn, each walking away with a gift from one of the businesses.
Who are these generous businesses? They’re the heart and soul of Front Royal’s shopping scene:
- Main Street Geek – A haven for all things geeky.
- Dusty’s – Where vintage meets modern flair.
- Ole Timers – A touch of nostalgia in every purchase.
- Penny Lane Hair Co – Styling Front Royal, one haircut at a time.
- Front Royal Wines – For the wine enthusiasts.
- Main Street Mill – A delightful blend of history and taste.
- Fleetwood Vintage – Where the past is always in style.
- Mountain Trails – Gear up for your next adventure.
- Buckle & Belle Boutique – Chic and trendy fashion finds.
- Down Home Comfort Bakery – Sweet treats that feel like home.
- Dogwood Decor – For that unique home aesthetic.
- White Picket Fence – Classic charm for every home.
But the festive season in Front Royal isn’t limited to shopping. Mark your calendars for more upcoming events! November 24th is Local Comic Book Shop Day – a must for comic fans. The following day, November 25th, is Shop Small Day, celebrating our local businesses. December starts with a bang with the Christmas parade and Merry Market on the 2nd.
Don’t miss the grand opening of Penny Lane Hair Co on December 8th, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For a dash of holiday magic, join the community for Pictures with Santa at the Gazebo on December 9th, sponsored by Warren County Rotary, White Picket Fence, and Penny Lane Hair Co.
The “12 Days of Christmas” event is more than a shopping spree; it’s a community celebration. By participating, you’re not just bagging a chance to win delightful prizes but also supporting the local businesses that define the unique character of Front Royal. So, let’s step out, shop, and make this holiday season memorable!
Warren County’s One-Stop Community Resource Fair: A Gateway to Local Services and Volunteer Opportunities
Connecting Community Members to a Wealth of Resources and Volunteer Opportunities in Front Royal.
The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for its One-Stop Community Resource Fair on December 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Meghan Bowers, the job developer for the Department of Social Services in Front Royal, shares insights into this much-anticipated event that aims to connect community members with a wide array of local services and volunteer opportunities.
Following the success of a recent job fair, which saw numerous connections made between job seekers and various businesses, the Department of Social Services is enthusiastic about the upcoming resource fair. The job fair, featuring on-the-spot interviews, catered to diverse employment sectors like construction, warehousing, and electrical apprenticeship programs.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair is set to host about 20 organizations. This event is for those in need and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities or looking to support others. It’s a chance to discover the array of services available in the community, from rental support and therapeutic horsemanship to low-cost medical services and fire safety.
Organizations like Blue Ridge Housing offer rental and down payment support. Valley Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and information about food assistance and hot meal programs. The fair is also a great platform for veterans seeking guidance on benefits and resources.
For those looking to give back to the community, this fair is an ideal place to connect with organizations in need of volunteers. It’s an opportunity to meet decision-makers from various groups and find a volunteering role that suits your interests and skills.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair in Warren County is more than just an event – it’s a shining example of the community’s spirit of giving and supporting one another. Whether you’re seeking assistance, looking to volunteer, or simply curious about the services available in your community, this fair is a valuable resource. It’s an embodiment of Front Royal and Warren County’s commitment to being a community that reaches out and helps those in need.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430, ext 3354.
“White Christmas” Warms Hearts: St. John’s Drama Club Celebrates 15 Seasons
A Timeless Classic with a Twist this Winter.
As the chill of winter approaches, a beloved musical promises to bring warmth and cheer to Front Royal. St. John’s Drama Club is set to enchant audiences with their rendition of “White Christmas,” a heartwarming tribute as they celebrate a landmark 15th theatrical season.
Local Talents Take Center Stage
Over a decade and a half, St. John’s Drama Club has been an integral part of the Front Royal arts scene, producing classics that have become community favorites. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Cinderella” are just a few from their illustrious portfolio. This season, their selection of “White Christmas” serves as both a festive treat and a testament to the timeless appeal of musical theater.
Though many are familiar with the movie version, this play adaptation of “White Christmas” brings a refreshing perspective without compromising the beloved melodies of Irving Berlin. Fans can look forward to classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and the iconic title track, “White Christmas.”
The stage will shine bright with the talents of Gregory Naccash as Bob Wallace and Matt Clark embodying Phil Davis. The duo is paired with Avery Lo Monaco and Elizabeth Schueckler, who will be captivating audiences as Betty and Judy.
Jazz Tunes and Toe-Tapping Choreography
This year’s musical journey is especially captivating under the seasoned direction of Alex Clark, the club’s new music director. Having once been a student in the club’s debut show, it’s his inaugural year in this role. The cast is navigating the nuanced world of jazz. For many, it’s a novel musical venture, and with over 50 members syncing harmonies and steps, the outcome is truly enchanting.
The dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Susan Schwartz, promise to be a visual delight. Schwartz, a key figure in local dance circles, has shaped the club’s dance routines over the years.
Community at the Heart of Performance
St. John’s Drama Club is not just about performances; it’s about nurturing talent, community engagement, and a shared love for the arts. Many club members have embarked on personal artistic journeys, from childhood to adolescence, finding their voice and passion along the way.
The upcoming performances at Skyline High School, starting November 11th, are designed to be accessible to everyone. From affordable ticket pricing to special family rates for matinees, the club ensures that everyone has a chance to partake in the magic.
Performances:
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 pm
Location: Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Ticket Prices:
$10.00 for adults
$7.00 for students
$7.00 for seniors (65 and over)
$5.00 for children (12 and under)
There is also a $40 per family matinee special for the matinee performances (parents and minor children only, please).
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, click here.
About St. John’s Drama Club:
In the autumn of 2008, St. John’s Drama Club was founded by proactive homeschooling parents who had a rich background in theater. Recognizing a gap in drama education within their community, especially among homeschooled children, they took the initiative to bridge this gap. While the club’s roots were anchored in addressing the needs of homeschooled students, its doors were opened wide to welcome students from all educational backgrounds, whether homeschooled, public schooled, or private schooled. The Drama Club operates under the auspices of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, and is an integral component of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Our Mission:
- Nurturing Talent & Creating Magic: We aim to provide a platform where all passionate teenagers can unite to bring heartwarming, family-friendly dramatic productions to life on stage.
- Cultivating Skills & Building Community: Our club serves as a space where teens can gather regularly, not only to hone their acting skills and appreciate the nuances of drama but also to forge strong bonds, socialize, and relish dramatic presentations collectively.
- Upholding Virtue & Celebrating Faith: At the heart of our club is the principle of fostering personal growth in virtue and faith. We believe in ensuring that all our endeavors and performances resonate with our core belief and shine to the glory of God.
