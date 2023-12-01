Samuels Library Brings Festive Cheer with December Activities and Exhibits

A Month Packed with Parades, Learning, and Community Engagement.

As December unfolds, Samuels Public Library in Front Royal bursts into a hive of festive and educational activities. From participating in the local parade to hosting a range of programs for all ages, the library is a focal point for community spirit and learning. Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, key figures from the library, share an exciting lineup of events for the month.

The library kicks off December with a bang, participating in the local parade on December 2. With a surprise theme in store, the team at Samuels Library is set to add sparkle to the community event.

The library’s dedication to early childhood development shines through with its Music and Movement programs every Monday. Aimed at babies and toddlers, these sessions blend songs and yoga movements, fostering pre-literacy skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Homeschoolers aren’t left out, with the Homeschool Hub every other Tuesday focusing on science-based learning. Simultaneously, Science Scouts sessions are designed to spark young minds’ curiosity.

A unique collaboration with the Sheriff’s Department brings ‘Read with the Sheriff’ to the library on December 13th. This initiative is part of community policing efforts, creating a bridge between law enforcement and young residents.

Teen engagement is a priority, with special events like Teens Connect every Thursday. Here, local teenagers are encouraged to voice their opinions on future programs through a suggestion box, ensuring the library’s offerings resonate with their interests.

The library also celebrates the creativity of its patrons through the Holiday Writing Contest. A special reception honors the winners, where their works are shared, and the event is augmented by a professional publishing collaboration. This initiative is supported by a grant from Rappahannock Electric and the Royal Oak Bookstore.

The holiday spirit continues with the library’s festive open house. Different departments contribute to the event, creating a day filled with activities. Highlights include a special story time with Santa, a craft session, and musical events set in a beautifully decorated library environment.

For adults, there’s plenty to enjoy, too. December features the final program in collaboration with Shenandoah River State Park, focusing on winter photography. The Bad Romance special holiday edition offers a chance for book lovers to swap their favorite reads in a festive atmosphere.

A significant highlight is the traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia, showcasing the Lantz Mills Deaf Village. This exhibit, supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Sorenson Foundation, explores the history of a shared signing community in Virginia. An Intro to American Sign Language program on December 14th complements this insightful exhibit.

Samuels Public Library’s December schedule is a testament to its role as a community hub, offering diverse activities catering to all age groups. From educational programs to festive celebrations, the library is more than just a place for books; it’s a vibrant center for community engagement and learning.

