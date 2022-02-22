Community Events
Samuels Library Day of Giving set for February 24th
Samuels Public Library is celebrating Library Lovers’ Month with its third annual Day of Giving on Thursday, February 24th. This year, a generous anonymous donor has agreed to match all Day of Giving donations up to $3,000! Gifts made by February 24th will be doubled, making donations go twice as far in supporting exceptional library services and programs that benefit our entire community.
Donate now at dayofgiving.samuelslibrary.net
Last year, despite the ongoing pandemic, the Samuels Library team welcomed more than 75,000 library patrons through its doors, provided more than 1,242 curbside pickups, hosted nearly 400 virtual and in-person programs and provided more than 2,000 take home craft and science kits for children and adults. The Library also added exceptional services like the new Laptop and Mobile Hotspot lending program that addresses digital equity needs in our community. It also expanded electronic resources and continued popular programs like curbside delivery and virtual programming to meet the demands for library services outside of the library building.
Samuels Library counts on supporters to make exceptional programming and library resources available to everyone in our community. If you can’t make a financial donation yourself during Library Lovers’ Month Day of Giving, there are others way you can support and enjoy your community library.
- Set up you own Day of Giving Facebook Fundraiser for Samuels Public Library
- Visit Samuels Library this month and find out all we have to offer
- Sign up for a library card
- Join Samuels Library social media pages and share your experiences with your friends
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan
On February 19, 2021, compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony commemorating the Crossing of the Dan by Nathanael Greene’s Continental Army.
During the Revolutionary War, things had not been going well for the colonials. The war had shifted from the north to a southern campaign where General Charles Lord Cornwallis had dominated the American army. The colonists had lost Savannah, Charleston and Camden with Cornwallis on the verge of total victory in the south. George Washington replaced General Horatio Gates with General Nathanael Greene, who found a poorly equipped, worn and starved army on the run. One of his first decisions was to split his army. He sent General Daniel Morgan west who was pursued by Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton with one of the elite British units. Morgan made a stand in South Carolina at what became known as the Battle of the Cowpens.
At the Cowpens, Morgan and his army totally destroyed Tarleton’s Army, taking several hundred prisoners of war. He rejoined Green’s army in a race to Virginia. Lord Cornwallis was angry at the loss and began a pursuit to destroy the colonial army and end the southern campaign. If Greene could get to Virginia, he could rest the weary army, recruit new troops and replenish supplies. The Dan River was wide, natural barrier where Greene could prevent the British from crossing.
During the pursuit, where despite the colonials destroying boats and ferry crossings, Cornwallis remained close behind. The American army reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River on February 14, 1781. Gathering ferryboats and all the small craft they could find, crossed the river with wagons, supplies and cannon. This was accomplished with the British army close behind, but frustrated with no means of crossing the river. This was an important turning point in the American Revolutionary War. Greene’s army was able to rest, replenish supplies and prepare his army for the coming encounters with the Cornwallis, resulting in the Siege at Yorktown in October 1781.
The commemoration was held in South Boston, Virginia, sponsored by the Dan River Chapter of the Virginia Society. Supporting the event was the Virginia State Color Guard, led by State Commander Chris Mulhuish. Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips and Marc Robinson.
The ceremony began indoors with a presentation of the colors and a presentation by Andrew Waters on the importance of the crossing. Virginia State President Bruce Meyer led a procession to Boyd’s River for wreath presentations to commemorate the event.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for March
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Crayon Day Coloring Contest
The library will be celebrating National Crayon Day with a coloring contest. Come by the library after March 1st to pick up one of our coloring sheets, color it in, and return it by March 26th to enter into our coloring contest. All ages welcome to participate. One entry per person. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded to each age group.
General Education Development
In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 9th at 6:00 PM.
A Little Slip of Heaven
In-person. Join us Thursday, March 10th at 6:00 PM for “A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.” Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.
Author Event: Heather Anderson
In-person. On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM, Samuels Public Library is excited to host endurance adventurer, author, speaker, and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Heather Anderson. Heather Anderson has logged over 40,000 miles of hiking and backpacking including completing the prestigious “Triple Crown” three times and is the only person to concurrently hold Fastest Known Times on Three National Scenic Trails. Heather will be sharing stories from her book Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail as well as answering questions and screening a 15 minute documentary. Heather has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, and Backpacker Magazine.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, March 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, March 16th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, March 21st at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Trivia Night at Vine and Leaf
In-person. Join us Tuesday, March 22nd at 6:00 PM for Trivia Night at Vine and Leaf, Front Royal’s very own wine and tea bar located at 477 South St. Try your hand at answering different trivia questions in a nice cozy atmosphere with friends! Don’t miss out!
Women on the Trail
Virtual. Thinking about hiking? Join us on Thursday, March 24 at 6:00 PM with Susan Tschirhart to learn about special considerations for women hikers. Learn about planning your hike, hiking gear designed for women, and trail safety. Also, she will cover great hiking locations, how to check trail reports, and being prepared for emergencies. Susan is a 17-year veteran with the Boy Scouts of America, has led a Scouting unit on high adventure for about 10 years and also leads a backpacking basics class and women’s hiking group.
Library closing
The Library will be closed Friday, March 25th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Saturday, March 26th.
Photography and Beyond
In-person. Join us on Saturday, March 26 at 3:30 PM at Eastham Park (Luray Ave.) to photograph the birds, trees, and early wildlife flowers. The workshop will focus on field techniques for wildlife photography.
Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our new creative writing club on Saturday, March 26th at 2:00 PM, where we will discuss last month’s prompt of writing engaging openings, and discuss avoiding, engaging with, or reinventing clichés. Open to new members.
Community Events
Registration open for Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 12th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 12th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment at Lord Fairfax Community College. Now in its 14th year, Race for Education has raised over $50,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit bit.ly/ej5k2022 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
NASDVA hosting 2022 midwinter conference in Alexandria Feb 21-23
The National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) is hosting its annual midwinter training conference in Alexandria, VA, from February 21-23. NASDVA members represent all fifty states and six territories, and the conference brings them together to share best practices, be briefed by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials, and coordinate efforts on tackling veterans’ issues across the United States.
“Our midwinter conference is so important because it brings us to Virginia to hear the latest and greatest from our partners at the federal VA and gives us a chance to ask questions and problem solve in real time,” said Texas Veterans Commission Executive Director and NASDVA President Thomas Palladino. “The midwinter conference is a great source for new ideas, best practice, and innovative programs to take back to the states and territories were serve.”
Senior VA officials will be participating in the conference to brief NASDVA members on various programs and initiatives ranging from suicide prevention to health innovation to employment and training. Members will receive updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, Board of Veterans Appeals, Veterans Experience Office, and others.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough will be giving an update on VA priorities and presenting the Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Awards. The Pillar of Excellence recognizes state veterans programs focused on improving customer experience, eliminating veteran homelessness, reducing claims and appeals backlog, preventing veteran suicides, and creating innovative state programs. Each year seven states are honored with this VA award.
The conference is made possible by sponsorships from organizations that support the association’s mission of serving America’s veterans. The midwinter conference’s underwriting sponsors are Weber Health Logistics and WellHive.
NASDVA was established in 1947 and is the second largest provider of benefits behind the VA. Membership is made up of senior leadership from the veterans affairs departments or administrations of all fifty states and six territories. More information on the association is available at nasdva.us.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Community Events
The Wildlife Center of Virginia interviews Audubon Society project leader
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which will take place from Friday, February 18, through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs.
Tomorrow, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie will be interviewing a very special guest — Becca Rodomsky-Bish.
Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s project leader for the Great Backyard Bird Count, will discuss the history of the Great Backyard Bird Count, its importance, and what you can do to become involved. As Rodomsky-Bish writes on her Audubon website biography, “My background is in environmental education, and the GBBC is a great way to engage backyard bird watchers and help guide people in creating bird-friendly homes and yards.” The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their Event Calendar page to find more information on when and where to watch the programs: wildlifecenter.org/events
Advice on how to tell if an injured bird is in need of rescue, tips to keep wild birds safe near your home, and more information can be found year-round on the Center’s Wildlife Help and Advice page: wildlifecenter.org/wildlife-help
Wind: 14mph SSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
37/36°F
57/28°F