Samuels Library Day of Giving set for February 24th

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Crayon Day Coloring Contest

The library will be celebrating National Crayon Day with a coloring contest. Come by the library after March 1st to pick up one of our coloring sheets, color it in, and return it by March 26th to enter into our coloring contest. All ages welcome to participate. One entry per person. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded to each age group.

General Education Development

In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 9th at 6:00 PM.

A Little Slip of Heaven

In-person. Join us Thursday, March 10th at 6:00 PM for “A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.” Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.

Author Event: Heather Anderson

In-person. On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM, Samuels Public Library is excited to host endurance adventurer, author, speaker, and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Heather Anderson. Heather Anderson has logged over 40,000 miles of hiking and backpacking including completing the prestigious “Triple Crown” three times and is the only person to concurrently hold Fastest Known Times on Three National Scenic Trails. Heather will be sharing stories from her book Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail as well as answering questions and screening a 15 minute documentary. Heather has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, and Backpacker Magazine.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, March 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, March 16th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, March 21st at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Trivia Night at Vine and Leaf

In-person. Join us Tuesday, March 22nd at 6:00 PM for Trivia Night at Vine and Leaf, Front Royal’s very own wine and tea bar located at 477 South St. Try your hand at answering different trivia questions in a nice cozy atmosphere with friends! Don’t miss out!

Women on the Trail

Virtual. Thinking about hiking? Join us on Thursday, March 24 at 6:00 PM with Susan Tschirhart to learn about special considerations for women hikers. Learn about planning your hike, hiking gear designed for women, and trail safety. Also, she will cover great hiking locations, how to check trail reports, and being prepared for emergencies. Susan is a 17-year veteran with the Boy Scouts of America, has led a Scouting unit on high adventure for about 10 years and also leads a backpacking basics class and women’s hiking group.

Library closing

The Library will be closed Friday, March 25th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Saturday, March 26th.

Photography and Beyond

In-person. Join us on Saturday, March 26 at 3:30 PM at Eastham Park (Luray Ave.) to photograph the birds, trees, and early wildlife flowers. The workshop will focus on field techniques for wildlife photography.

Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our new creative writing club on Saturday, March 26th at 2:00 PM, where we will discuss last month’s prompt of writing engaging openings, and discuss avoiding, engaging with, or reinventing clichés. Open to new members.