Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee

In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.

“Kathy was a joyous person,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor, “She made every patron feel special with her kind smile.”

Kathy was passionate about her work. She spearheaded a partnership with Warren County Fire & Rescue, bringing them to the Library for Story Time. She visited daycare centers and coordinated outreach events with local schools and daycares. She knew the amazing impact that reading can have in a young person’s life.

“Losing Kathy was not only a loss for the Library, but for our entire community,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director, “Thanks to an outpouring of support from many generous donors, the Library is now able to commemorate Kathy with a statue in her honor.”

The Library will unveil the statue at the celebration of life on September 23. All members of the public are invited and will have the opportunity to share memories of Kathy. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Samuels Library and the Library will remain open with limited services until 7pm.