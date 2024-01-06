Samuels Library’s Exciting Winter Reading Program and Upcoming Events – January 2024

Samuels Public Library in Front Royal is kicking off the new year with an array of engaging activities and programs suitable for every age group. The library is not only a haven for book lovers but also a vibrant community center full of educational and entertaining events.

The Winter Reading Program stands out as a key attraction this January. Designed to entice readers of all ages, it features an assortment of weekly prizes. Younger participants can delight in soft plushy puppets and squishy Moshies, while teenagers get hooked on addictive fidget toys. Adults are also in for a treat with cozy reading pillows, elegant heart-shaped bookmarks, luxurious blankets, and desirable gift certificates up for grabs.

In addition to the reading rewards, the library has organized a host of special events. A unique Hawaiian cultural program was particularly notable, offering children an immersive experience in Hawaiian dancing and language. Such culturally enriching activities demonstrate the library’s commitment to broadening horizons and fostering a global perspective among its young patrons.

Gardening enthusiasts, both young and old, can look forward to a bulb workshop conducted by the Master Gardeners. This educational event is designed to spark interest in horticulture and teach participants about the diversity and beauty of bulbs, breaking the common misconception that bulbs are only planted in specific seasons.

For the teens, a gaming program titled ‘Press Play’ is on the schedule, though it might see a rescheduling due to potential snowstorm concerns. This event underscores the library’s effort to engage with the younger demographic through contemporary and relatable activities.

Adults have much to gain from the library’s offerings as well. A health workshop focusing on sciatica, led by an experienced orthopedic clinical specialist, is slated for this month. This workshop is part of the library’s initiative to provide valuable health-related information and practical advice to the community.

Samuels Public Library’s January schedule is a testament to its role as a dynamic community hub. With a well-rounded roster of events and programs, it ensures that learning, cultural appreciation, and community involvement continue to flourish in Front Royal.

Learn more in this Town Talk, meet Grace Green and the programs offered at Samuel’s Public Library.

