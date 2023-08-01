Local News
Samuels Public Library Adopts Increased Parental Control Cards
On the morning of August 1st, the Richmond firm of McGuire Woods Consulting LLC, working with Samuels Public Library on its policy review related to the call for removal of some 134 books related to LGBTQ+ themes cited as “pornography” by critics tied to the CSL (CleanUp Samuels Library) group, issued a press release on one result of that review. The announced result is the implementation of new youth library card categories giving increased parental oversight of library material youth may access or check out.
Contacted about the release, recently installed Samuels Library Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek and Samuels Operations Director Eileen Grady agreed that the new card categories were a means of the library giving parents more tools to control what their children may access through the library, on or off-site. And they noted the new card categories were in place on July 11, the day following the July Board of Trustees meeting heavily attended by members of the public on both sides of the library content and full funding debate.
Currently, the community’s public library is funded by the Warren County Board of Supervisors only through September 30, a quarter of the new fiscal year. That decision has been interpreted by many library supporters as the county’s elected officials, minus one dissenting vote by Cheryl Cullers, holding the library “hostage” to some level of compliance with the CSL demands. North River Supervisor Delores Oates, one eye firmly focused on Richmond and the new state delegates seat she is running for, has countered that partial funding was done to allow continued “good faith negotiations” on the library content issue. I guess we may now find out what Oates and colleagues Vicky Cook, Walt Mabe, and Jay Butler consider not only “good faith negotiations” but “good faith actions” as well.
Below is the McGuire Woods Consulting LLC press release on the Samuels Board of Trustees policy implementation in its entirety:
Samuels Public Library Adopts New Parental Controls
Front Royal, Va. (August 1, 2023) – The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees recently approved and adopted two new types of library cards to address citizen concerns at its July meeting. The library has introduced a Juvenile Limited Card and Young Adult Limited Card, and both are designed to give parents options and control over the literature and reading materials their children have access to.
The Juvenile Limited Card ensures that a child younger than 12 may only check out materials from the physical collection of juvenile books at the library. It is important to note there is no access to online materials. The Young Adult Limited Card allows children 12 years of age and older to only check out materials from the physical collection of juvenile and young adult materials at the library. These cardholders will have limited access to online materials. A regular, unrestricted card also is still available for those who wish to have unfettered access to library resources.
A New Adult collection has been added for patrons 16 years of age through college age. Located on the adult side of the library, books intended for this age group are being moved out of the existing young adult section.
“Our mission has always been to enrich lives and serve the community. We encourage every parent to be actively engaged in their child’s reading journey,” said Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek. “We are fortunate to be able to offer amazing programs and provide a critical resource to so many citizens and families, thanks in large part to our continued cooperation and partnership with Warren County for the past 70 years. Our library strives to provide the highest quality service and reading options for all of our patrons.”
Along with the new parental controls, the Samuels Public Library has numerous other features to help parents navigate the more than 90,000 books included in its collection.
The children’s department was recently renovated to expand the Young Adult section so that all materials for that age group are in one location. The children’s section also now has its own checkout and a new larger children’s desk where staff are more accessible to assist with questions and selection.
Parents at Samuels Public Library can monitor their child’s account through the online catalog, and the library has a safe child policy that requires children under the age 12 to be accompanied by a responsible caregiver over the age of 16.
About Samuels Library: Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.
Fauquier Health Welcomes New Robotically Trained OB/GYN Provider, Dr. Victoria McDonald
Fauquier Health is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Victoria McDonald, MD, to its team. Dr. McDonald will be providing exceptional obstetrics and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties, including the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas. This addition marks a significant step in enhancing healthcare access and expertise in the region.
Starting on August 7, 2023, Dr. Victoria McDonald will be joining forces with Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland at Fauquier Health’s two OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics. With a patient-centric approach, Dr. McDonald expressed her commitment to forging personal relationships with her patients, starting from adolescence and extending throughout pregnancy and adulthood. She is determined to empower her patients and ensure they are well informed about their health.
Dr. Victoria McDonald brings a wealth of expertise to Fauquier Health. She is robotically trained to perform minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, which offers patients the benefits of reduced scarring, shorter recovery times, and improved outcomes. Her areas of specialization include women’s health, labor and delivery, normal and high-risk pregnancies, adolescent gynecology, perimenopause, menopause, and chronic pelvic pain.
A native of Louisiana, Dr. McDonald completed her Bachelor of Science Degree from Louisiana Tech University in 2015. Subsequently, she earned her Medical Degree at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport in 2019. Her dedication to excellence led her to complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the same institution.
Dr. Victoria McDonald will primarily serve patients at Fauquier Health’s OBGYN & Midwifery office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, Suite 101, in Gainesville, Virginia. Additionally, she will be available to see patients at the Warrenton office, situated at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210, in Warrenton, Virginia.
Fauquier Health is a community health system devoted to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique healing environment that respects the individuality of each patient. Serving the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties, the institution encompasses Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital, along with Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Villa at Suffield Meadows, the Wound Health Center, and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering various health and wellness programs.
Dr. Victoria McDonald is now accepting pre-booked appointments. To schedule a consultation at the Warrenton location, please call 540.316.5930, or for the Gainesville location, dial 703.743.7300. Additional details are available on FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
Tragic Loss in Lake Holiday: 19-Year-Old Swimmer Found Deceased
Community Joins Together in Search Effort
In a somber turn of events, the serene surroundings of Lake Holiday witnessed an unfortunate incident over the weekend. A young swimmer, last seen off Beach 1, was later found to be missing.
Edil Borjes-Garcia, a 19-year-old resident of Sterling, Virginia, was reported missing on the evening of July 29th, around 8:08 pm. The Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received the distress call, which led to immediate action by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On their arrival at the scene, they started a search operation to find Edil.
Witnesses present at the site claimed Edil, known to be a competent swimmer, had been swimming without any visible signs of distress and wasn’t observed going under the water. The situation took a perplexing turn as he had vanished approximately an hour before the emergency call was placed.
Recognizing the severity of the situation, the FCSO Dive Team was called in for a comprehensive search and rescue operation. Their efforts were joined in the wee hours of Sunday morning by Search & Recovery teams from the Virginia State Police, the Stephens City Vol. Fire & Rescue Department, and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue. Many other volunteers from surrounding areas also came forward to assist in the search efforts.
Their combined efforts led to a heart-wrenching discovery on July 30th at 11:54 am. Divers found a body submerged in roughly 10 feet of water. Upon recovery and subsequent identification procedures, it was confirmed that the body was indeed that of the missing teenager, Edil Garcia.
Currently, the incident is believed to be a case of accidental drowning. Preliminary assessments show no indications of foul play or external interference.
This incident serves as a grave reminder of the unpredictable nature of water bodies. It’s crucial to ensure safety precautions are taken, even for seasoned swimmers.
The community’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Borjes-Garcia family during this immensely challenging time.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 31 – August 4, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 10, westbound – Single lane closures for pavement repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and the National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Single lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Route 645 (Manassas Run Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Warren County School Board Gears Up for Key Discussions in August
Employee, Student Concerns, and Agreements Take Center Stage in Upcoming Meeting
On August 2nd, starting at 5:30 pm, a closed session is poised to address crucial issues affecting both students and faculty.
Agenda Highlights:
- The initial closed sessions, scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm, will scrutinize topics such as student discipline matters, employee personnel challenges, potential contractual considerations, and legal counsel consultations. For those curious about specifics, the agenda items hint at detailed attachments for each segment.
- The public segment of the meeting is earmarked to start at 6:30 pm, opened by the School Board Chair with the Pledge of Allegiance and a Moment of Silence. Following this ceremonial beginning, the board will deliberate on the evening’s agenda, ensuring it captures all pertinent topics.
- Community participation is a segment that many will be eyeing, providing an avenue for locals to voice their concerns, suggestions, or lauds.
- The Consent Agenda promises thorough discussions: Mr. Tim Grant’s reports, the cooperation agreement between Virginia School for Deaf and Blind and Warren County Public Schools, and several requests led by Dr. Ballenger focusing on releases from compulsory attendance. Past meeting minutes are also on deck for review.
- The Reports segment will feature updates from both the Superintendent and the School Board.
- An update to the Instructional Priority Objectives (Grading Policy) spearheaded by Ms. Bragg and Policy GAE under Mr. Smith’s guidance form the crux of the Action Agenda.
- As the meeting draws to a close, the board will explore Policy Regulation DJ-R Update before formal adjournment.
A Meeting of Magnitude:
Warren County’s educational future relies heavily on the decisions made by its School Board. The forthcoming meeting, with its rich tapestry of topics, underlines the board’s commitment to providing the finest academic environment for its students and a conducive workplace for its faculty. All stakeholders are eagerly waiting to see how this mosaic of discussions shapes the educational landscape of the county.
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool Hours of Operation Update
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will close during the week, beginning Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, through September 4, 2023, due to WCPS fall 2023 school session.
Hours of Operation beginning Friday, August 11, 2023:
|Fridays
|5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 9:00 p.m.
|Sundays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.
Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-1021.
Warren Coalition Annual Award Winners, Larry M. Funk Award Winner Announced
On July 27th, a small crowd of Warren Coalition staff and members, along with members of the local community, gathered at the Warren County Community Center to recognize the Coalition members who went above and beyond in their service to the Coalition and the Warren County community this past year. They also recognized this year’s winner of the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County: Laura M. Nelson Haas.
The Annual Awards & Appreciation Luncheon started off with the recognition of Coalition members who had performed what is a basic yet the most important part of being a part of any organization: they showed up. Jessica Dandridge, Robbie Seal, and Susan Smith were recognized for attending 80% or more of committee and membership meetings, while Nick Croft was recognized for achieving perfect attendance throughout the year.
Throughout the year, Coalition members receive “stars” for supporting programs and events. At the luncheon, the person with the most stars is usually recognized as the Coalition Member of the Year, but this year, the race was tight—so much so that Robbie Seal was given an “Honorable Mention,” while Nick Croft and Michelle Smeltzer tied for the number of stars they received, earning them both the “Member of the Year” honor.
The final award of the day given was the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County. Larry was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. The award, first given in 2022, was established to honor his legacy.
This year’s recipient was Laura Nelson Haas. Laura was the school resource officer (SRO) at Warren County Junior High from 2000-2006. Norma Jean Shaw, who nominated Laura for this honor, wrote Laura was “well-loved” by the students and is still enthusiastically greeted by former students to this day. She described how Laura would always have a pocket full of dollars and would give a dollar to any student who was short on lunch money—and she didn’t keep track of who owed her. Some students paid her back, others didn’t.
Laura also worked with students—and sometimes their parents as well—to resolve conflicts without fighting.
“As her students came to know and trust her, Deputy Nelson often became the first person a child would turn to with family issues, including physical or sexual abuse. Steering those children to the proper help made her realize that she could help even more as an investigator,” Shaw wrote.
Laura became a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigator and then completed the specialized training required to become a sex crimes investigator. Throughout her career, she has worked many cases, impacting dozens of children for the good.
Shaw concluded her nomination with the following: “Many of those helped by Laura are children who have been victimized, and their names cannot be told. Suffice it to say they are living better lives today because of her commitment and dedication to helping each of them. And that is thanks enough for Laura.”
Laura received a $500 award as well as a crystal trophy to commemorate her award.
“Larry was a really fantastic human being,” she said. “This is really special. Thank you so very much.”
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
