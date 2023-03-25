Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed Monday, April 3rd for a system upgrade and staff training.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. We will not have this event on the first Tuesday, April 4th, in light of the system upgrade.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Bad Romance

Wed, April 5th at 6:00 PM

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. For this meeting we’ll be discussing the Innkeeper Chronicles by Ilona Andrews and her newest release, “Sweep of the Heart”.

Books & Beyond

Tues, April 11th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.

Genealogy Club

Wed, April 12th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Wed, April 19th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss balancing emotion and craft in our writing.

A Taste for Books

Sat, April 22nd at 6:00 PM

Samuels Public Library will hold its annual Taste For Books Fundraiser! This much anticipated event is our main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community. Now in its 10th year, the event is highly anticipated and ticket sales have steadily grown to over 300 guests. It is an evening event where local businesses, nonprofit organizations and clubs come together with the community to dress up, spend time with friends and discover an evening full of surprises! This year’s theme is “A Journey Through Time.” We will time travel in a DeLorean, a Time Machine, a Tardis, and through Ancient Stones. The event offers unique foods, beer and wine along with a silent auction, an interactive game, and prizes. Tickets on sale now. Sponsorship and table host applications are also available. Visit www.tasteforbooks.net to find out more about Samuels Public Library’s biggest fundraiser of the year!