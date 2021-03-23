Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Art and Poetry – Author Presentation
Please join Vanessa Sorenson for a presentation on her book called Zen Birds. Zen Birds illustrates 30 species of North American birds in a style inspired by traditional Asian brushwork and Haiku poetry. This presentation is co-sponsored by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society and Friends of Samuels Public Library. Registration required. For additional information, please contact the library reference desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. This event will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
This event will be held on April 14th at 6 P.M.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech
On March 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated with the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 246th Anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. This speech was given during the Second Virginia Convention at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia.
The convention was convened March 20, 1775, to discuss Virginia’s response to British actions leading up to the Revolutionary War. Participating in the convention were George Washington, Thomas Jefferson as well as five of the six other Virginians who signed the Declaration of Independence among the 120 attendees. The discussions were centered around the strategy that Virginia should take to protect their God given rights and to redress the taxations levied by the crown.
Patrick Henry was an outspoken opponent of British actions and felt that war was on the horizon. He had come to the convention to convince Virginia to prepare a defensive stance and put forth a resolution asking the counties to raise a militia. Henry was an accomplished orator and on the 4th day of the convention, he was called upon to address the gathering. He gave an impassioned speech which led to his resolution being passed by a narrow margin. As a result, he was appointed the head of a new committee to raise and ready a Virginia Militia.
There is no surviving text of the actual speech as Henry spoke without notes. It was first published in 1816 by biographer William Wirt who had contacted attendees of the convention. Unfortunately, he could not ask Henry about it, as he died in 1799. Following are the last few lines of the speech as published by Wirt. “Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, Peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” It was less than a month after this that the actions at Lexington and Concord opened the Revolutionary War.
The commemoration was opened by a welcome from Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas and emceed by Richmond Chapter President Bill Haskins. Bill Schwetke, Past President of Virginia SAR, led the Pledge of Allegiance during a presentation of colors by the Virginia SAR Color Guard. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and dual members Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
Three Warren County non-profits team up for Waggin’ for Dragons fundraising event
On August 7th, 2021, The Front Royal Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Front Royal-Warren County and the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) will co-host Waggin’ for Dragons to raise money for the non-profits.
Waggin’ for Dragons is a boat race along the Shenandoah River for community and business teams of 20 rowers. Each team will raise funds, to be split evenly between the three organizations.
This event was last held in 2019, and the Premier Paddlers team, captained by Ken and Donna Evans, won all three top prizes, including fastest race, most team spirit, and highest fundraisers. The year 2021 marks the first time that the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County have joined HSWC as co-hosts.
“The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is very excited to participate along with the Humane Society and Chamber of Commerce, in this great fundraising event this year. This event has been very successful in past years, and has raised a lot of money that has been given back to our community. No one organization can alone meet the needs of a community, but together we can make a difference.” said Steven Schetrom, Executive Director of the United Way.
The Waggin’ for Dragons event is held at the Front Royal Golf Club, and will be open and free to spectators wishing to cheer for their favorite team. Said Meghan Bowers, executive director of HSWC “For those interested in sponsoring or participating in the race, we encourage them to visit the event website at Waggin’ for Dragons – HSWC Events”
(From a Release by the Humane Society of Warren County in partnership with United Way and the Chamber of Commerce – For more information on this topic, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734.)
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Youth Have Talent happening now
The Warren Coalition’s Youth Have Talent competition is accepting online submissions from now through 11:59 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 prize and go on to compete at a regional competition.
Originally scheduled for January, the Youth Have Talent competition was sidelined when organizer Ryan Cubbage was called up for duty within the Army National Guard. However, Ryan was able to re-think the contest and he believes the overall event will be better for the delay. “We’ve streamlined the entry process, and expanded who is eligible,” he said.
To enter, any Warren County resident aged 13 to 18 merely needs to post a one-minute (or less) video of their talent to Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok using the hashtag #wcyhavetalent. Previously, students had to be enrolled in one of the county’s two public high schools, but homeschool and private school students are also eligible this year.
The competition is open to singers, rappers, dancers, musicians, comedians (keep it clean!), jugglers, etc. There will be winners selected in both a music category and a non-music category.
Those invited to compete in the final competition will be asked to provide their performance in a video to be uploaded to the Warren Coalition’s YouTube account. Judges will award the top prize in each category, and an audience choice will be awarded as well. The audience choice will be decided by video likes between 8:00 am on April 13th and 8:00 pm on April 14th. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on Thursday, April 15th, at 7:00 pm.
The Warren County winners will go on to compete in a regional competition that will be sponsored by the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative. Details will be announced after other counties in the area have held their competitions.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Guilford Courthouse
On March 13, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) joined 242 participants for a virtual commemoration of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
On March 15, 1781, the largest battle of the Southern Campaign of the Revolutionary War was fought in North Carolina at the Guilford Courthouse. Major General Nathanael Greene’s army of almost 4,500 American militia and Continentals was tactically defeated by Lord Charles Cornwallis’ British army of about 1,900 regulars and German allies. The Americans had defeated the British at Kings Mountain and Cowpens, which led to the British chasing the Americans across North Carolina and into Virginia. Exhausted after chasing Greene’s army for two months, Cornwallis retired his Army to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
On March 15, the two armies met at the Guilford Courthouse. Cornwallis’ army suffered 27% casualties, but did force the Americans from the field. This gave the tactical advantage and victory to the British. However, they were weakened sufficiently that further pursuit of Greene’s Army would be fruitless. Cornwallis led his army to the North Carolina coast for resupply and then marched north tidewater area of Virginia. With the departure from the Carolina’s by Cornwallis, Greene marched to South Carolina and through battles at Hobkirk’s Hill, Camden and Eutaw Springs, he pushed the the remaining British back into Charleston, which ultimately ended the Southern Campaign.
This event was conducted by the SAR in North Carolina with participants from the SAR, DAR and C.A.R. from 14 States as well as the Organization of Founders and Patriots presenting wreaths. Attending from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were compatriots Paul Christensen, Dale Corey (presenting a wreath), Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and dual members Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Nobody”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 56%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
75/63°F
75/50°F