Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April

The Warren Coalition’s Youth Have Talent competition is accepting online submissions from now through 11:59 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 prize and go on to compete at a regional competition.

Originally scheduled for January, the Youth Have Talent competition was sidelined when organizer Ryan Cubbage was called up for duty within the Army National Guard. However, Ryan was able to re-think the contest and he believes the overall event will be better for the delay. “We’ve streamlined the entry process, and expanded who is eligible,” he said.

To enter, any Warren County resident aged 13 to 18 merely needs to post a one-minute (or less) video of their talent to Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok using the hashtag #wcyhavetalent. Previously, students had to be enrolled in one of the county’s two public high schools, but homeschool and private school students are also eligible this year.

The competition is open to singers, rappers, dancers, musicians, comedians (keep it clean!), jugglers, etc. There will be winners selected in both a music category and a non-music category.

Those invited to compete in the final competition will be asked to provide their performance in a video to be uploaded to the Warren Coalition’s YouTube account. Judges will award the top prize in each category, and an audience choice will be awarded as well. The audience choice will be decided by video likes between 8:00 am on April 13th and 8:00 pm on April 14th. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on Thursday, April 15th, at 7:00 pm.

The Warren County winners will go on to compete in a regional competition that will be sponsored by the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative. Details will be announced after other counties in the area have held their competitions.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.