Connect with us

Community Events

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August

Published

5 hours ago

on

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, August 3rd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Bad Romance


Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, August 8th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 6pm.

A Toothy Interactive Movie

In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13th at 2pm for an interactive movie screening of Jaws (1975) and a chance to win a prize.

Drum Circle

In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13 at 2pm for a drumming circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. This special event is limited to 10 participants ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; please register ahead of time.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, August 15th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM  to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, August 17th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Refuse To Be A Victim® program teaches the tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations

Published

2 days ago

on

July 21, 2022

By

Created by the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a national personal safety curriculum, The Refuse To Be A Victim® program will train college-bound individuals in how to maintain one’s awareness, the psychology of criminals, and situational preparedness.

Focuses of the program:

  • To provide students an understanding of what risks they are susceptible to
  • To build students’ confidence in developing their own personal safety strategy
  • To help create a safer environment on campuses by increasing education & awareness

Program dates:

  • Wednesday, July 27th from 5:30-6:30 PM
  • Saturday, August 6th from 9:00-10:00 AM

Classes will be held at:

  • Virginia Hills Church
    737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal VA, 22630

The course is FREE. This is not a self-defense class. It is informational only. To register, please contact Jared Heaton at jheaton@vahills.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Opera returns to Front Royal, Thursday, July 21

Published

3 days ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

Thursday, July 21 – tomorrow! – sees the return of opera to Front Royal at the Osteria Maria Restaurant, as before.

There has been a two-year lull since sold-out operatic programs were presented at the Italian eatery, and a program returns but under new management, so to speak. Italian cuisine, of course, accompanies the entertainment. Call 540-631-1101 for tickets and further information.

Tomorrow’s offering, featuring excerpts from several popular operas presented by chef Biagio Vignola and restaurant management, features local baritone Elliot Matheny and mezzo-soprano Katelyn Neumann accompanied by pianist Minji Nam. David Freese of Front Royal was one of the major presenters of the previous five programs, the first of which was staged in 2016. He bowed out this year in favor of Vignola, an alumnus of the Inn at Little Washington.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Get your tickets for St. John’s Drama Club’s family friendly production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Published

4 days ago

on

July 19, 2022

By

St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.

“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!

Five performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA. on Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm. Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and students, and $5.00 for children (3 and up). There is also a special family maximum price of $40.00 per family (parents and minor children only, please).

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. We accept cash or checks. For further information, please visit our website at stjohnsdrama.org.


  • Organization: St. John’s Drama
  • Website: stjohnsdrama.org
  • Contact Person: Johanna Naccash; naccash@hotmail.com, (540) 340-7968
  • Performance Dates: July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

St. Luke’s Community Clinic holding gala to raise funds for expanded services

Published

4 days ago

on

July 19, 2022

By

If Vicki Davies’ fondest wish came true, every eligible client who needed healthcare—including dental work and mental health services—would be seen at St. Luke’s Community Clinic.

Executive Director Davies says providing healthcare to uninsured and under-insured Front Royal/Warren County residents does not come cheap. Projected costs for providing care in 2022 include just under $47,000 for the lone dentist who currently sees patients at the clinic. Davies says she is looking to add another dentist, which would bring costs to about $94,000.

The clinic (saintlukeclinic.org) currently has a dentist who works 3 days a month; a second dentist would see patients one day a week. Patients can receive dental x-rays, extractions, fillings, root canals, and dental hygiene.

St. Luke’s has hired a dental assistant who typically works when the dentist is scheduled and Davies says she hopes to hire a dental hygienist to work one day per week, who could potentially see six patients per day. That would be a great service to the community and would cost about $11,000 annually Davies said in a recent interview. Each of those cleanings would cost the clinic about $17 in dental equipment and supplies.


The need for mental health services in the community outpaces the number of providers, Davies stated. St. Luke’s has a counselor now who works part-time, but the hope is to expand the number of days the provider is available.

“We just hired a mental health counselor and currently she works only two days a week, but as money allows us and the need for the counselor increases, we hope to increase her hours to full time. When patients come to see our mental health counselor, we don’t rush their appointment or limit them to the office. She takes all the time they need and sometimes goes for walks to talk and sort things out.”

The cost for a counselor to work two seven or eight-hour shifts per week is around $25,000 annually. In addition to the cost of staff, there is overhead associated with operating the clinic, which is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

How you can help

St. Luke’s annual gala is held each fall, though the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled for the past two years. This year’s gala at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club is on Sept. 10. There will be fine dining, music by Shae Parker and a silent auction. Tickets are $75.00 each or a table of tickets is $500. Sponsorships are available. For more information contact Vicki Davies at (540) 636-4325, Extension 221.

For those interested in helping the clinic’s fundraising efforts, items are being accepted for the gala’s silent auction. Suggestions for donations include:

  • Quilts
  • Event Tickets
  • Fine Dining Experiences
  • Food for the Family
  • Outings in the Area
  • Custom Baked Goods i.e., Cake a Month
  • Handbags/Accessories
  • Vacation weekend or week
  • Jewelry – Fine or Costume
  • Pottery
  • Wines/Liquors
  • Wine Tasting
  • Gift Baskets
  • Kitchen Tools/Appliances

St. Luke’s Community Clinic strives to serve eligible residents of Front Royal/Warren County. For more information on new patient screening requirements, appointments, volunteering, or to donate call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia or visit saintlukeclinic.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Community Events

Book Signing: A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin at the Warren Heritage Society

Published

1 week ago

on

July 16, 2022

By

On July 29th at 2:00 pm, the Warren Heritage Society will host a book signing of A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin.

Claire J. Griffin

This event will be held at the Belle Boyd Cottage on the Grounds of the Warren Heritage Society, 101 Chester Street in Front Royal. Refreshments will be provided.

Rebellious Woman is based on the life story of Belle Boyd (1844-1900), whose coming of age coincided with the opening shots of the Civil War. Debutante, a teenaged spy, seductress, actress, divorcee, cross-dresser, and self-promoter, carried a pistol and wasn’t afraid to use it. In a century when a woman was meant to be nothing more than a well-behaved wife and mother, Belle Boyd stands out as a scandalous woman of history, defying all the rules.


Kirkus Book of the Year author Claire Griffin has rowed competitively, traveled to seven continents, kayaked below the Antarctic Circle, camped in Africa, driven across the Sahara, eaten bugs, and been stung by scorpions two separate times. Claire has always said yes rather than no to adventure, which may be why she decided to write a novel about Belle Boyd, a scandalous woman of history who defied so many rules. Claire and her husband of forty-five years live in a beautiful little town on the coast of Connecticut.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

WCPS Open House for the 2022-2023 school year to be held August 4th

Published

1 week ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

As we finish up the summer, it is time to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. I would like to first say, “Thank You”, for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We are honored to work alongside you to educate your child(ren). Warren County Public Schools offers a wonderful educational experience for all students, and we are ready to be a partner with all families of our community.

Warren County Public Schools will be opening our doors to families on Thursday, August 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We are excited to once again bring our families back into the schools as we prepare for a successful school year. During Open House, we encourage all families to visit with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers. We also invite our families to review the instructional materials that are utilized within your child’s school. We want to ensure that all families feel welcomed and to know that we place safety as a high priority.

There will be a few changes this year that we hope will increase the overall experience for families and also raise our educational standards. One of the biggest changes this year will be to our grading policy. We felt the need to review current practices and policies to ensure that our students are college and career ready. Additional information concerning the grading policy and other changes will be disseminated in the weeks ahead.

We are ready to continue our path forward and build upon the gains of last year. Once again, thank you for choosing Warren County Public Schools. We look forward to welcoming you to Open House at all of our schools on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.


Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Warren County Public Schools

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
90°
Sunny
6:06 am8:32 pm EDT
Feels like: 97°F
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 9
SunMonTue
97/73°F
88/70°F
82/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
5:30 pm Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Jul 27 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim is a nation-wide personal safety curriculum designed to train individuals in situational awareness. RTBAV has a Collegiate Edition of the training that will prepare college-aged individuals in how to maintain[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
28
Thu
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 28 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 29 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
30
Sat
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 30 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!