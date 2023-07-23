Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
New G.E.D. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College
Tuesday, August 22nd & Thursday, August 24th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
In person. Patrons and students will be able to registration for fall G.E.D. semester courses in the computer lab. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Bad Romance
Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:00 PM
In person. Join us for a pet-themed edition of Bad Romance! This can be any romance novel or romcom that includes two people bonding over their pets or a “meet-cute” at a dog park. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion!
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, August 8th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Montell, Amanda. Learn about how cult influences work, why they’re so intriguing to those who join, and how cultish language and influences are seeded throughout our society and everyday lives.
Genealogy Club
Wed, August 9th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Find Your Voice through Languages – Spanish
Thursday, August 17th at 6:00 PM
In person. Interested in learning a new language or have already started? Check out the library’s computer lab to meet with others who are interested in practicing speaking through conversation and learning about new resources.
Macro Photography Scavenger Hunt – Using Observational and Photography Skills to Document Nature
Saturday, August 19th at 9:00 AM
Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session we will dedicate to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide-angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.
Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: The YES Conference Returns
Discover the Power of Vision with Notable Speakers and Engaging Activities
Set against the backdrop of Shenandoah University, the 3rd annual Youth Empowered for Success (YES) Conference is poised to make waves once again. Designed especially for rising Seniors and Juniors in the Shenandoah Valley, the day-long event is laser-focused on grooming students with the tools they need to thrive in all facets of life.
Organized by Reaching Out Now, in partnership with Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools, this year’s YES Conference encapsulates the transformative theme: “The Power of Vision.” It’s not just about looking ahead; it’s about understanding, cultivating, and harnessing one’s vision for maximum personal and professional impact.
Notably, the conference will be enriched with insights from Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, the Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, the passionate Youth Pastor Julia Putprush Blythe of Abundant Life Church, and the renowned certified Life Coach and NeuroCoach, Tamara Wolfe. Each presenter is slated to delve deep into the theme, unpacking layers of vision, resilience, and determination.
However, the conference isn’t restricted to lectures and presentations. Interactive panels revolving around wellness, networking, and critical leadership skills ensure students receive a well-rounded understanding. Plus, attendees will be privy to an exclusive tour of Shenandoah University, allowing them to soak in the academic atmosphere.
Warren County-based nonprofit, Reaching Out Now has been unwavering in its mission to uplift under-resourced youth. Championing a cause that revolves around molding young individuals into the best versions of themselves, the organization has, over the years, offered hope, purpose, and optimism. Their persistent efforts in collaborating with community partners and volunteers have left a lasting impact on students and families.
Support from key institutions like Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools has been instrumental in the grand success of the YES Conference. What started as a humble initiative has now burgeoned into a flagship event, seeing growing participation year after year.
The Youth Empowered for Success Conference is more than just an event—a movement. Set for August 16, 2023, from 8 am to 3 pm, with a modest registration fee of $20 (covering breakfast and lunch), the event promises a transformative experience for all attendees. Those interested should mark the registration deadline of August 10th in their calendars. The future is now, and it’s looking visionary!
“Elevation”: A Melodic Journey Above with the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival
Experience Musical Heights with World-renowned Compositions
The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) returns with its 2023 series, taking its audience on a breathtaking journey through “Places That Inspire.” As part of this series, ACMF presents “Elevation,” a chamber music concert promising a symphonic view from above. Scheduled for August 19, this event is poised to be an atmospheric encounter of classical music mastery.
Held at the prestigious Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall of Shenandoah University, “Elevation” is more than a concert. It is a musically curated experience. The concert will lead with the regal Beethoven horn sextet, paving the way for compositions that have earned accolades and resonated with audiences worldwide. These include works by Caroline Shaw, especially her tribute to the scenic grounds of “Dumbarton Oaks” and the illustrious Igor Stravinsky’s own nod to the same name.
A crowning jewel of the evening will be the American premiere of Paul Frost’s “Elevation” for string ensemble and solo violin. This piece will showcase the talents of renowned Welsh violinist, Martin Gwilym-Jones, offering listeners a unique opportunity to witness musical innovation firsthand.
This concert, inspired by the magnificence of lofty places, draws its essence from a vantage point that encapsulates the view from above. With an ensemble comprising strings, flute, clarinet, bassoon, and French horn, attendees are guaranteed an orchestral panorama that defies expectations.
Beyond the brilliance of “Elevation,” the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival, now in its third season from August 14 to 27, promises a series of 12 concerts themed around inspiring places. This year, ACMF has seamlessly interwoven its world-class chamber music performances with the profound history, captivating nature, and vibrant culture of Harpers Ferry and nearby locales. This blend ensures each concert remains distinct, leaving a lasting impact and fueling rave reviews from their ever-growing audience base.
In chamber music, “Elevation” is not just another concert; it’s a call to ascend into a world of musical grandeur. With tickets ranging between $13 and $28, one can anticipate an evening that harmoniously intertwines iconic compositions, innovative premieres, and a shared appreciation for places that inspire. The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival sets the stage for an unparalleled musical summer.
Click here to view the 2023 summer ‘collection’ of events or purchase tickets for individual performances or a Festival Pass.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Haunted Mansion”
- “Gran Turismo”
- “Strays”
- “Blue Beetle”
Christmas in July Extravaganza: A Celebratory Boost to Front Royal Community
The streets of Front Royal will transform into a Christmas wonderland on July 29th, bringing an enchanting winter spirit to the heart of summer. The much-anticipated event, dubbed “Christmas in July,” is set to deliver a day full of joy and festivities, brought to you by local entrepreneur and community advocate Sue Laurence.
Sue Laurence runs Keymove Properties and the eclectic boutique White Picket Fence. Known for her ardent support of the community and innovative ideas, Lawrence promises a unique experience for all. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, creating early memories and making their Christmas wishes known.
But the fun doesn’t stop with Santa. From noon to 2:00 pm, vendors and merchants will set up shops, offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. For those with an appetite, the Carolina Dreamin food truck will be on-site, serving up tasty treats.
Local businesses like Penny Lane Hair Company, Grumpy Monkey Girl, White Picket Fence, Keymove Properties, C&C Frozen Treats, Main Street Geek, Mountain Trails, and many more will participate, adding variety and local touch to the festivities. In the spirit of community collaboration, Lawrence encourages anyone interested to get involved.
“Christmas in July” is not only an event filled with festive fun; it’s a testament to the vitality of Front Royal’s Main Street. This event comes amidst a flurry of activity and new businesses opening their doors. From Melissa’s new gallery to the upcoming bakery and the relocation of Royal Nutrition, the pulse of Front Royal’s Main Street is stronger than ever.
Ultimately, the event aims to draw more people to the Main Street area, showcasing the diversity of businesses and the thriving community spirit. The eclectic charm of Front Royal continues to attract tourists from around the globe, and this event will undoubtedly provide another reason to visit. So mark your calendars for July 29th and join the Front Royal community in celebrating Christmas in July.
For more information, visit the Facebook page.
“The Mouse That Roared” Brings a Rollicking Good Time to St. John’s Drama
Expect laughter and unexpected diplomacy on the stage of Father Ruehl Hall this summer
The small stage of Father Ruehl Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, is about to be filled with big laughter as St. John’s Drama gears up for its summer production of “The Mouse that Roared.” Known for their creative renditions of celebrated plays, this performance promises to be nothing short of a rib-tickling comedy.
“The Mouse That Roared” is a political farce that critics have called “the funniest on record.” The play features Duchess Gloriana, the young ruler of a minuscule country nestled in the Alps. With her domain on the brink of bankruptcy, the Duchess concocts a bold and unusual plan: declaring war on the United States! The unconventional solution stems from Gloriana’s understanding that the United States, upon winning wars, generously extends aid and rehabilitation to the defeated—surely a foolproof plan to revive her failing economy. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, leading to hilarious situations that are sure to have the audience roaring with laughter.
The show is set to open on Friday, July 28th, at 7:30 pm, and it will continue to play for four days until Monday, July 31st. Matinee and evening performances will provide ample opportunity for community members to catch this uproarious performance. Tickets are reasonably priced, making it an ideal outing for families, students, and seniors. In fact, the Drama Club offers a family special deal, ensuring that the joy of theatre is accessible to all.
The St. John’s Drama Club, established in the fall of 2008, has a heartening backstory. Initiated by homeschooling parents with theatrical backgrounds, the Club has grown into a community that includes students from diverse schooling backgrounds. The founders recognized a gap in drama education among their students and turned it into an opportunity for everyone. Their story is one of community engagement and the transformative power of the arts, making their productions even more meaningful.
In the spirit of the Club’s inclusive ethos, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance, with both cash and checks accepted. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or looking for something new to do this summer, “The Mouse That Roared” is an event that shouldn’t be missed!
Winchester Royals to Support Homeless Programs July 20, 22 and 23 at Bridgeforth Stadium
“I asked my friend Brian Burke, General Manager of the Winchester Royals, if Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) representatives could attend a game at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park to set up, and collect snack items and drink donations in support of our Cooling Center. Brian offered us three games to bring our volunteers and collect donations,” said Mike Ashby, President-WATTS.
The Winchester Royals are a storied baseball team that competes in the highly regarded Valley Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden bat league consisting of 12 teams in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The Valley Baseball League is endorsed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and sponsored in part by a donation from Major League Baseball, making it one of the premier summer leagues in the country.
The designated games are as follows:
- New Market Rebels-Royals, Thu, Jul 20, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Waynesboro Generals-Royals, Sat, Jul 22, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
- Charlottesville Tom Sox-Royals, Sun, Jul 23, 7:00 PM, Jim Barnett Park
WATTS volunteers will be located inside the stadium gate collecting items such as bottled water, Gatorade, coffee, creamer, sweeteners, lemonade mix, sweet/unsweet tea, and non-perishable individual snack items. WATTS will also have a bucket for donations, if anyone forgets to bring an item and would like to donate to this important cause. “These three games should provide WATTS with a tremendous kick-off for our Cooling Center as we will bond with the good people of our community in a way that we have not been able to in the past,” Ashby said.
WATTS volunteers plan to strike up conversations with the Winchester Royals patrons to inform them about all the great opportunities their programs offer. Expectations are that WATTS can potentially recruit a few volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors for their fundraisers.
This summer, the Cooling Center will operate from July 10 through September 1 and is open during the afternoon every day. Operating out of Market Street UMC (131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester), and accessed from the Cork Street side, the Cooling Center gives homeless individuals a safe, air-conditioned place to rest for a few minutes or a few hours to help cool off from the heat. WATTS offers snacks and refreshing drinks daily, thanks to donations provided by the community, and the volunteers who serve lunch on various days.
“We are so very grateful to Brian and the Royals organization for connecting with WATTS on this significant project. They are certainly great community partners,” Ashby concluded.
