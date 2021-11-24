Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Lotus Lantern Class
Join us virtually on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and learn how to make lotus lanterns! The Lotus flower is regarded in many different cultures, especially in eastern religions, as a symbol of purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth. Its characteristics are a perfect analogy for the human condition: even when its roots are in the dirtiest waters, the Lotus produces the most beautiful flower. The program includes a live Zoom tutorial on how to make a traditional Korean lotus lantern. A member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will show us step-by-step how to make a lovely lotus flower lantern using colored paper and wire frames. Materials will be provided. The lanterns would make the perfect holiday gift! Registration is required, as space is limited.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 8th at 6:00 PM.
Holiday Trees: Pine, Spruce, or Fir: Which Conifer is This?
For centuries, families have welcomed the holiday season by decorating their homes using greenery including conifer trees (Pine, Spruce, or Fir). Join the Front Royal Tree Stewards on Saturday, December 11th at 10:00 AM to learn more about these special trees, including how to tell common conifers apart. We will also include a walk around the library to identify conifers. Carrie Whitacre, Assistant Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm, will lead this presentation. Carrie is a certified arborist and enjoys walking along the Conifer Trail at the Arboretum.
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, December 13th at 6:00 PM for another special virtual meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held Wednesday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Holiday Music Program
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and catch the holiday spirit with a special holiday music program on Saturday, December 18th at 2:00 PM. Bring a friend and ring in the holidays singing all your favorite Christmas carols!
Photography and Beyond: Holiday Lights
The holidays — Christmas, Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, all have one thing in common – it’s lights! In our darkest days of the year, we celebrate with lights. This virtual session will be held Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 AM and will focus on photography techniques for capturing the celebration of lights. Come join local photographer, Sharon Fisher, and the rest of the Photography and Beyond community for this special presentation. Weather permitting, we will follow up with an optimal hands-on session to photograph Main Street Front Royal holiday lights. The date and time of that optional session will be decided at the December 18 session. Registration required for the virtual session.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing John Grisham’s Skipping Christmas. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, December 20th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Library closing
Due to the holidays the Library will be closed Friday, December 24th and Saturday, December 25th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, December 27th.
Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Friday, December 31st and Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.
Girl Scout Troop 40303 holds food drive to support Warren County backpack program
Girl Scout Troop 40303 held a food drive to support the Warren County backpack program in honor of Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal. Sylvia passed away on September 24th and was the grandmother of Rachel Melvin, a long-time friend of troop leader Ashley Jones. Ashley chose the backpack program because of Sylvia’s generous spirit and her love for the youth in her community.
The director of the program Lori Williams Glascock, who also knew Sylvia from a young age, came and spoke with the troop about the importance of the program and taught the girls how to look for and help friends in their social groups that may be hungry. She also had the girls pack a typical bag that goes home with a child on the weekend.
Sylvia’s daughter Susan Seal Warriner and granddaughter Rachel Melvin also participated in the food drive and collection, and they thanked the girls for doing the drive in Sylvia’s honor.
The troop collected and donated a total of 380 pounds of food and $100.00.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, November 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony at Wayside Inn
On November 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. President Marc Robinson opened the event with narration by David Burks. The Reverend Jim Simmons provided Chaplain duties with the Color Guard presenting the colors.
The United States Code stipulates, “When a U.S. Flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Flags were gathered that were determined to be no longer serviceable. They reached their condition in a proper service of respect, tribute and in the memory of all who have served America. A Flag Detail led by Dale Corey presented a worn flag symbolic of all those to be retired during the ceremony. President Robinson inspected the flag and condemned is as unserviceable. It was returned to the Flag Detail who marched to the fire and placed the flag on the flames. All compatriots came to present arms at this point as a sign of respect for the flags service to the country. A musket salute was fired, followed by the playing of Taps to honor the retired flags. Forty flags were retired to be replaced by bright new flags to fly proudly as the symbol of the United States of America. The Color Guard and Musket Squad were led by Virginia Society Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves Chapter and dual member of CJWII). Members included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, and Mike St Jacques. Virginia Society Chapters represented included Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel William Grayson and Fairfax Resolves.
What future do you want for Front Royal?
If you live in the town of Front Royal, you could hardly do better than to spend an hour on November 23 at kickoff day for the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan. There will be two meetings from which to choose: one at 11 a.m., and one at 5 p.m., at the Gazebo, along with drinks and snacks. These meetings are extremely important to the future of Front Royal.
What’s this all about and why should you care? The Comprehensive Plan is the public input process through which ordinary citizens can tell the Town Powers-That-Be their vision for the long-term growth and development of Front Royal.
Right now, we are a Town, not a city. Side Note: “city” is a legal term of art – this is not about trying to change legal status. I use the word “city” as shorthand for “too busy, congested, stressful, expensive, modern, strange”. Public input into the Comprehensive Plan process will help determine whether we continue to be a town, or become a city.
What do I mean? Two illustrations: Not too long ago, my cousin from Dallas was visiting me here in Front Royal. We went to a local coffee shop and while we were waiting, two youngsters came in. It was clear that they were known to the woman working there. They placed an order for their parents, and paid with their parents’ credit card. I thought: isn’t it nice to live someplace where parents can let their children go by themselves to a local business with a credit card. I thought about how that positive, trusting interaction with the local community helps give those children a sense of responsibility and maturity. I like that Front Royal is a town where that can happen. No way would a parent let young children go by themselves to a neighborhood coffee shop in a city!
Front Royal is a Town, not a city.
Later, we were driving north on Commerce Street. I pointed out the yard furniture shop, where the merchandise stays out day and night, and how nice it is that a business owner can have enough trust in the community to do that. My cousin made a flip remark about how nobody would think it was worth stealing – but I didn’t let him get away with that! People who aren’t rich want yard furniture too, you know – and one of the good things about Front Royal is that people with limited disposable income can find it here. It may be “quaint” to tourists from one of the seven richest counties in the country (those surrounding Washington DC), but to home folks it’s what makes life in Front Royal good. Front Royal is a Town where you don’t have to be wealthy to have a good life.
Certain plans for the future will help us remain a livable, family-friendly town. Other plans might gentrify Front Royal and turn us into just one more outpost of upscale, urban-sprawled Big Business America.
Do we want to remain a family-friendly Town or become an outpost of Urban Sprawl Gentrification? Public involvement in the Comp Plan will help determine the answer to that.
So come on Tuesday, November 23, at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to the Gazebo. Think about the future of Front Royal!
By: Connie Marshner
Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission of the Town of Front Royal
Tree Stewards announce free “Mini Events”, multiple approaches to learning best practices in tree care
The Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards are happy to announce that we have changed the format for our acclaimed “All About Trees” class. The Tree Stewards have been holding an annual class for residents and future Tree Stewards for over 20 years. Between the pandemic and the trend toward online learning, we realize that we need to make it easier for residents to learn the basics at their own pace.
To that end, we will be offering free “Mini Events” and multiple approaches to learning such as hands-on workshops, programs and videos to pick up knowledge about best practices in the selection, planting and care of trees. We encourage families to take advantage of this new format. Education is a primary piece of our mission.
We are grateful to Trees Virginia, the Virginia Urban Forest Council for awarding the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards a grant for $1,200 for the new “Mini Event” programs planned for the coming year.
Another piece of our mission is the care of public trees in Front Royal and Warren County. Some of this will be done in our workshops as we plant, mulch and prune. We also invite you to consider joining the Tree Stewards as a “Volunteer for the Urban Forest” a few hours a month to maintain the beautiful parks, street trees and green spaces where we all live and play.
The Tree Stewards participated in a community effort on Nov. 13 to plant 6 Willow Oaks at the Gertrude E. Miller Park next to Bing Crosby Stadium. A grant through Virginia Trees for Clean Water was received from the Department of Forestry. Partners in this effort included: the Warren County Democratic Committee, Jim Osborn, Town Arborist, Front Royal Public Works and the Warren County Dept. Of Parks and Recreation.
On Saturday, November 20 the Tree Stewards will be co-hosting a program at Samuels Library entitled “Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed.” Drop by to learn how to keep your tools in shape, bring your tools for inspection, and learn the right tool for the job. You will have the opportunity to speak with a certified Arborist and members of the Tree Stewards. Enter the drawing for a Pruning Tool gift bucket. The program starts at 10:00am.
On December 11 we head back to the Library for a program entitled “Conifers and Christmas Trees” Pine, Fir or Spruce? Can you tell the difference? Carrie Whitacre, Asst. Curator at the State Arboretum of Virginia, Blandy Experimental Farm will lead this presentation. Weather permitting we will take a walk around the library to identify conifers. Be sure to enter the drawing for a free tree. Program starts at 10:15am.
Stay tuned to our website www.treesfrontroyal.org for more events to come in 2022!
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner to be held November 24th
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, November 24th, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Participants will drive up to the Salvation Army at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, and receive a boxed meal to-go, consisting of traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans, and dessert. This event is open to the entire community.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.
For more information, contact Capt. Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.
