Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for the winter holidays, Saturday December 24th, Monday, December 26th, Saturday, December 31st and Monday, January 2nd.

Food for Fines

Throughout November and December, Samuels Library will collect donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene items. Cardholders who donate can reduce or eliminate overdue fees. All items collected through November 19 will support The River 95.3’s Camping for Hunger campaign. Donations received afterwards will benefit local pantries, nonprofits, and blessing boxes. Call us for more information on eligible items for donation and fee reduction rates at 540-635-3153.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and is completely free. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website fcc.edu/adult-education. There will be a break starting December 15th; classes resume on January 16th.

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library on December 6th and 13th at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. There will be a break after December 13th; the class will resume on January 10th.

Having Fun with No Knead Artisan Bread

Virtual. Join us Thursday, December 1st, at 6:30 PM as home cook and FOSL member Maggie Cronin demonstrates how to make a no-knead Artisan bread. Learn what ingredients to use, dough making and how to bake. Patrons can sign up at samuelslibrary.net

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, December 7th at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

DIY Holiday Wreaths

Virtual. Join us Wednesday, December 7th at 6:30 PM for a virtual demonstration on how to make a holiday wreath using items such as cookie cutters! Just in time for the holidays! Craft kits will be available at the library service desks before the event. Registration is required as supplies are limited.

Bad Romance – Holiday Edition

In-Person. Join us Monday, December 12th at 6:00 PM for a special in-person meeting for our romance genre discussion group! Have a favorite rom-com or cheesy romance novel? Join us for an informal “meet and geek” with others who enjoy it just as much as you! Refreshments will be available and for those who participate, goodie bags! Don’t miss out.

Genealogy Club – Special Meeting

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Join us Wednesday, December 14th at 6:00 PM for a special meeting of Genealogy Club where patrons can learn about how to preserve their home media as well as how to record, store and interview family members just in time for the holidays.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of December, we will be discussing Witchmark by C.L. Polk. This meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15th at 6:00 PM. In addition, club members will be talking about and deciding upcoming books for the new year.