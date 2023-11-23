Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for December

“Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing, some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:2 NIV

Rev. Janice Marie E. (“JMe”) Lowden invites the Shenandoah Valley community to join Trinity Lutheran Church in both festive events.

Kris Kringle Market

The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran Church Parish Hall and parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (810 Fairfax Street).

“Modeled after the famous markets in Germany, the Kris Kringle Market will offer light displays, music, holiday food, handmade crafts, children’s activities, and a memorable shopping experience for all ages,” Chair of Social Outreach Ministry, Kim Begnaud, said. “There will be handmade Christmas crafts for children and adults to make. Also, festive lights and ample Christmas decorations and trees.”

Vendors will be selling soft pretzels, German brats, spiced cider, and hot chocolate. The Lutheran Women’s group will be selling homemade cakes, cookies, and brownies. Sewing for the Savior group will have handmade quilts for sale. A Kris Kringle actor will provide stories to get everyone in the holiday spirit. “Tours of the Christmas-decorated church, built in 1906, will be available and there will be a “selfie” photo option in our lovely parlor by the fireplace,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said.

According to Begnaud, there is planning for 20 vendors to set up in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. The Kris Kringle Market is a fun and festive way to shop, and you can delight in viewing local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked goods, crochet, jewelry, custom shirts, tumbles, dog treats, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats, holiday décor and more. “Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself,” said Begnaud.

Free Holiday Meal with all the fixings

If one has read the Surgeon General’s 2023 report on America’s epidemic of loneliness and crisis of disconnection, one can then understand the significance that a Holiday Meal can have on the community at large. Meal sharing is a way to spend time with others, but more than that, it invites intimate conversations, laughter, and a spirit of togetherness. It is easy to come together in fellowship when food is involved.

As part of their monthly Community Meal offerings, Trinity Lutheran Church’s Annual Free Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday December 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. According to Holiday Meal Coordinator, Vickie Hollis, the community meal has been served each Christmas season by the Social Outreach Team for over 20 years with breaks in their service during the build-out of the new parish hall and throughout the Covid breakout.

The idea for the community meal began from a series of committee discussions about the time and talents of the congregation members. “We knew from many church suppers that our members had an incredible talent for cooking. These discussions led to the premise that Trinity could successfully host a large free Annual Holiday Meal inviting the public,” Hollis said. “Our first press releases listed a variety of reasons to attend. Kids are driving you crazy? More mouths to feed than money? Hate doing dishes? Come to downtown Stephens City and enjoy the Holiday Meal!”

Trinity Lutheran is passionate about reaching out to the local population. “We have found that many of our guests live alone and enjoy sharing a meal and fellowship with other visitors. We believe the fellowship is just as important as the food. Trinity received our finest compliment from a guest who informed us that we served love on a plate,” Hollis said.

The full menu includes roast turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan pies, coffee, iced tea, and water. The Social Outreach Team usually serves around 100 holiday meals. Meals are also delivered to homebound church members. “If there are going to be leftovers, the cooks pack up “to go” meals for anyone who wants to take food home,” Hollis added.

Congregation members prepare parts of the meal during the days before the dinner and transport the food to the church. The kitchen will be bustling on the day of the meal with 5 or 6 people prepping, chopping, dicing, peeling, slicing, cooking, or washing dishes prior to the big evening. It takes more than 20 volunteers to purchase the food, prep, cook, serve, clean dishes, and bus the tables in Parish Hall.

Plenty of big appetites will be coming through the doors on Wednesday night to sample the well-received Lutheran traditional dinner. Some will attend as families, some come alone seeking good fellowship, others to see what this traditional community meal is all about.

“Whatever the reasons, Trinity Lutheran Church will be ready,” The Reverend JMe Lowden said. “It is always a blessing to support our community. The meal is all about serving our neighbors near and far, as Christ has taught us to do.”

There is never a charge for any of the Community Meals. For those who choose to donate a love offering, those funds are sent to the Lutheran World Hunger Appeal to help feed hungry people in this country and around the world.

Trinity Lutheran Church will have a nursing student from Germana Community College provide blood pressure checks as a community service project for his degree. This student has 30 years of medical experience as a paramedic.

For more information on both events, contact Brenda Boldin at office@trinitychurchvirginia.org or visit trinitychurchvirginia.com.

Trinity Lutheran Church gathers for in-person worship with Holy Communion each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.