Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques for capturing the winter holidays through photography. In addition, suggestions for creating photography-based gifts and crafts will be provided. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Register for this event online. Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.

Front Royal Writers Group

We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, December 10th at 6:30 P.M.

Holiday Cookie (Recipe) Swap

Sign up for our cookie swap where participants can show off their own recipes while learning about others in the good holiday spirit. This is a virtual program conducted through zoom. For those who are willing, submit your recipe to adult reference as they will be compiling them in a booklet for participants. Please send recipes to Reference@samuelslibrary.net.

This event will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 10:00 A.M.

DIY Ornament Craft

Don’t miss an awesome winter craft program! Reference staff will be posting a video online showing how to create a paper pinecone ornament using foam eggs. For those who register they can pick up a craft kit containing the items needed for the craft at the library between Monday November 30th and Saturday December 12th. Sign up now as there are a limited number of kits!

This event will be held on Monday, December 14th

Books & Beyond Discussion

New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540.635.3153 ext. 105. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share photographs taken by group members. We will review key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.

Library Closings

In observance of the Winter Holiday the library will be closed Thursday December, 24th Friday, December 25th and Saturday and December 26th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Monday December, 27th. In addition the library will be closed Thursday, December 31st and Friday January, 1st. The library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 2nd.