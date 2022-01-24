Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Winter Reading
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, cooking demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Join us on February 2nd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a very special screening of “Groundhog Day” with a special twist! A raffle basket containing all sorts of movie and Groundhog Day related goodies will be up for grabs, and all that participants need to do to enter is watch the movie and play some bingo! All participants will earn one raffle entry simply by attending the program. Extra entries can be won by playing “quote-a-long” bingo during the movie. Every “bingo” equals a raffle entry! The winner will be randomly selected and announced the day after the screening.
Women’s Wellness Workshop 2022
Virtual. Please join us Saturday, February 5th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for this completely virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up. Registration opens on Jan 5th. More information will be coming at www.frontroyalwomenswellness.com. Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library. The Front Royal Women’s Wellness Workshop is an annual free event hosted by The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center and Phoenix Project.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 6:00 PM.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, February 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Winter Reading Woodworking Craft
In-person. Join us on Saturday, February 19th at 10:00 AM to come and adorn and embellish this little “tool box” to help organize your desk or create a decorative centerpiece to warm up your space. We will supply the boxes, paints, hot glue, glittery gems, and more! But feel encouraged to bring your own materials and ideas!
Library closing
Due to the President’s Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, February 21st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, February 22nd.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, February 28th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”
On January 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance to commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”.
Due to the cold weather, the event was held at two locations. The main group of compatriots conducted the commemoration at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA. Bishop Larry Johnson with compatriots Dale Carpenter and Dennis Parmerter, braved the weather to honor Muhlenberg at Woodstock. This was held in front of the old courthouse where a bust of the parson has been placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution at the location where Muhlenberg gathered troops to join the American Revolution. They were joined by Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Chaplain, the Rev Eugene Thomas and his wife Amanda.
It was at this site where the Fighting Parson gathered recruits after delivering his final sermon. He ended his sermon with the quote from Ecclesiastes, “A time of war, and a time of peace”. He then declared, “And this is the time of war”. He removed his clerical robe, revealing a Colonel’s uniform and marched to the square to enlist men to join the cause.
At the Wayside Inn, a formal event was conducted, emceed by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Dale Corey presented a history of Muhlenberg’s military service. He served in the military throughout the war, participating in many of the most important battles, from Charleston in 1776 to Yorktown in 1781. In 1776 at Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, his troops were in reserve and committed late in the battle. Major General Charles Lee, the American commander, reported the Virginia troops were “brave to the last degree”.
On February 1, 1777, Muhlenberg was promoted to Brigadier General, then ordered to join Washington’s army in Philadelphia. He led his brigade at the Battle of Germantown, and from December 1777 to June 1778, he was with George Washington at Valley Forge. In 1780, he assumed command of all forces in Virginia.
On December 1, 1780, Major General Baron von Steuben was given command of the American forces in Virginia, becoming Muhlenberg’s superior. On April 24, 1781, the Virginia forces fought British troops outside of Petersburg. Although outnumbered, the Virginia militia held bravely for twenty-five minutes and retreated in perfect order. Their goal was not to stop the British, they just wanted to delay them. Von Steuben said “General Muhlenberg merits my particular acknowledgements for the good disposition which he made and the great gallantry with which he executed it”.
At the Siege of Yorktown, Muhlenberg had command of a brigade of Continentals. His brigade led the American column, and his men were part of the rotation of mounting the trenches. After Yorktown, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General on September 30, 1783.
Peter Muhlenberg was one of the many steady unsung heroes of the war, whose efforts contributed greatly in the fight for American Independence. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and entered politics. He eventually served in many positions at the local, state and national level. On October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday, Peter Muhlenberg died in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true American hero and patriot.
t the Wayside Inn event, Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas gave greetings with a brief history of Muhlenberg’s early life. He was followed by Virginia State Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Society of Order of Founders and Patriots of America compatriot Richard Rattan.
Additional wreaths were presented by Patrick Moore, Colonel James Wood II; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves, Ken Morris, George Mason and Ernie Coggins, George Washington chapters of the SAR.
The color guard was comprised of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan CWG), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Erick Moore (CJWII), Patrick Moore (CJWII), Brett Osborn )CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Will Reynolds (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Barry Schwoerer (CJWII).
Colonel James Wood II – Commemoration of the Battle of Cowpens for local seniors
On January 21, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens to the residents of Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. The battle was the turning point of the Revolutionary War in the southern campaign. It began a chain of events that lead to the patriot victory at Yorktown.
At Cowpens, a frontier pastureland, Daniel Morgan led his army of tough continentals and backwoods militia to a brilliant victory over Banastre Tarleton’s battle-hardened force of British regulars.
In 1779, the war in the north had become a stalemate with both armies working on what to do next. British strategists had begun looking south. They wanted to assist southern loyalists in regaining control of the southern colonial governments and then push north to crush the rebellion. They estimated that many of the population would rally to the Crown.
In December 1778, the British had taken Savannah. They then went on to take Charleston and Camden, capturing much of the Southern Continental Army. After Horatio Gates lost Camden, he was replaced by Nathanael Greene to lead the colonial efforts in the south. Just two weeks into his command, he split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan southwest to cut British supply lines and hamper operations in the backcountry.
The British, then led by General Charles Lord Cornwallis countered the move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions. Tarleton led the British Legion, a collection of loyalists, who by all accounts, was the best led, the most enduring, the most dashing, the most relentless, and on the whole the most successful of the Loyalist regiments in the Revolutionary War.
This unit was supported by regular troops from the Royal Artillery, 17th Light Dragoons, and Regiments of Foot, for a total of 1,158 men. All reliable and seasoned soldiers. Morgan’s force was made up of about 600 Continental and State infantry with approximately 1,280 militia. His men were for the most part experienced battle-tested individuals. In the south, the British were accustomed to easily routing green militia units.
On January 12, 1781, Tarleton’s scouts had located Morgan’s army at Grindal Shoals on the Pacolet River in South Carolina. Despite heavy rains and flooded rivers, he began an aggressive pursuit. Morgan decided to make a stand at the Cowpens, a well-known crossroads and frontier pasturing ground.
To his back was the flood-swollen Broad River. The field was some 500 yards long and just as wide, dotted with trees but devoid of undergrowth. He selected a position on two low hills, expecting Tarleton to assault without devising a more intricate plan. Tarleton roused his men at 2:00 a.m. and after an exhaustive march, reached the field malnourished and heavily fatigued. He attacked immediately, believing the position was ideal for his dragoons and an easy victory.
Morgan deployed his troops into three lines. Sharpshooters in front, militia in the second line followed by Continentals in the third line. Tarleton attacked with dragoons to the left and right with artillery in the center. Morgan’s first line held off the British and then retreated 150 yards to the second line. The British lines lost their cohesion when they hurried after the retreating Americans. This line fired two volleys and then retreated to the Continental line. The British pursued aggressively when William Washington’s patriot cavalry charged into the battle from the flank.
Tarleton sent in his reserve unit. Overcoming misunderstood orders, the colonial militia turned to face the charging British force. They fired in unison, taking a heavy toll on the British. Colonial units militia reentered the battle, leading to a double envelopment of the British who began surrendering en masse, while Tarleton and some of his army successfully escaped and returned to Lord Cornwallis’ army.
The British suffered an 86% casualty rate with 100 killed, 200 injured and over 700 captured. Morgan had 12 killed and 60 wounded. The captured were marched to Winchester and his unit rejoined Greene’s army for the march to Virginia. This battle was the beginning of the end for the British in the south. Cornwallis ended up in Yorktown looking to replenish and reinforce his army. Then began the siege that effectively ended the American Revolutionary War.
The presentation was made by Colonel James Wood II compatriots Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A United States flag was posted and after the presentation, there was a question and answer session, then singing and prayers before adjourning for the day.
People Inc. to cohost virtual workshop for regional businesses
People Incorporated is cohosting a virtual financial services workshop for small business owners to learn about business loans, technical assistance, training, and other services provided by the agency. The workshop is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The agency partnered with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce to host the workshop.
“People Incorporated has been able to help hundreds of small businesses realize their dreams through loans and training,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Inc. “We can’t wait to share these exciting opportunities with business owners in the region.”
Individuals interested in attending can register online by visiting this link.
About People Incorporated of Virginia
People Incorporated is a non-profit Community Action Agency and Community Development Corporation committed to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities. People Inc. develops programs and strategies that are designed to move people and communities into the economic mainstream. In Fiscal Year 2021, People Inc. provided 30+ services to over 10,000 clients. For more information about People Inc.’s programs and services contact the Abingdon office at 276-623-9000 or visit us at www.peopleinc.net.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 21:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
- “Turning Red”
Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Cowpens Commemoration
On 15 January 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a commemoration of the Battle of Cowpens at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester. The battle was fought on 17 Jan 1781 near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina in Cherokee County. BG Daniel Morgan led an army of tough Continentals and backwoods militia to victory over LTC Banastre Tarleton’s battle-hardened force of British regulars.
In the lead-up to the battle, the British under Lord Cornwallis were in the process of a successful southern campaign in an attempt to defeat colonial forces during the American Revolutionary War. The British had captured Savannah, Charleston, and Camden, South Carolina in their efforts to regain control of governments in the southern colonies. Nathanael Greene was given command of the American Forces in the south with the idea of rebuilding the tattered army and slowing the British war effort.
Two weeks after taking command, he split his army, sending General Daniel Morgan to cut supply lines and hamper British operations in the remote, undeveloped areas of the south. Banastre Tarleton was sent to stop Morgan.
On 12 January, Morgan’s Army was found on the Pacolet River in South Carolina. Tarleton began an aggressive pursuit and despite the rain and flooded rivers, gained ground. Morgan retreated to burr’s Mill on Thicketty Creek. He decided to make his stand with the flood-swollen Broad River to his back on a field used for cattle grazing that was some 500 yards long and just as wide. At dawn on 17 January, it was clear and bitterly cold. Tarleton had roused his troops to move on Morgan at 2 a.m. in the morning, looking to catch the colonists in the early hours of the day.
When Morgan’s scouts brought news of Tarleton’s approach, he moved among his men shouting, “Boys, get up! Benny’s coming!” Tarleton formed his Army on the Green River Road for an attack. He was confident of victory as Morgan was hemmed in by the Broad River and the park-like terrain was an ideal battlefield for his dragoons. He had Morgan right where he wanted him. He attacked head-on, with a line extending across the meadow, artillery in the middle, and fifty Dragoons on each side.
To counter this, Morgan organized his troops into three lines. In front, hiding behind trees were selected sharpshooters. At the onset of the battle, they picked off attackers, sending the Dragoons into a retreat. With this, they moved back 150 yards to join a second line made up of militia commanded by Andrew Pickens. As they moved back, the British reformed and charged again. Morgan’s men fired two volleys and retreated to a third line.
At this point, Tarleton’s Army believed the colonists were in full retreat and they charged in time for William Washington’s patriot cavalry to come into the battle from the flank. This put the crown’s troops in disarray.
Again the British officers rallied their troops with the reserve force sent in to turn the tide of battle to the royal forces. During the noise and confusion of battle, a colonial command to the continental forces was misunderstood for retreat. The British sensing victory charged hard after the Americans. Morgan rallied his troops and had them face about and fire in unison into the charging ranks. Added to this was a fierce Patriot bayonet charge, which turned the tide of battle.
Reformed colonial militia and cavalry entered the battle, leading to a double envelopment of the enemy. The British began surrendering en masse. The battle was over in less than an hour in a complete victory for the American forces. Tarleton and some of his men escaped and returned to Lord Cornwallis’ army with news of the shocking defeat. British losses were 110 dead, over 200 wounded and 500 captured. Morgan lost 12 killed and 60 wounded. This battle was the turning point of the war in the south which led up to the patriot victory at Yorktown and ultimately an end to the war.
The ceremony was emcee’d by chapter Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Attending to present greetings were Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Ernie Coggins and Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox.
Chaplain duties were led by Rt Rev Larry Johnson and Rev Jim Simmons. Marc Robinson commanded a color guard consisting of Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Forrest Crain, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, David Huxsoll, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Eric Robinson, and Bill Schwetke.
Wreaths were presented by 2nd Vice President Coggins; President Cox; Marc Robinson, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Bill Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; David Husxoll, Fairfax Resolves; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill, Daughters of the American Revolution and Anna Cox, Colonel Alexander Spotswood Society, Children of the American Revolution.
Dale Corey gave a presentation on the battle and a musket salute was fired to commemorate the patriots who fought at Cowpens. After the ceremony, prayers were conducted at Daniel Morgan’s gravesite by Rt Rev Johnson and Rev Simmons to honor the participants of the battle.
2022 Polar Plunge – Humane Society of Warren County
On January 15, 2022, the third Polar Plunge event rang in a brand-new year at the Humane Society!
Top fundraisers this year:
- Meghan Bowers $1350
- Jennifer Avery $925
- Trey Heslep $745
- Tommy Heslep $555
- Danielle Schulz $455
Special thanks to all the sponsors of this event:
- City National Bank
- Cool Techs Heating & Air
- AirPac
- State Farm Aders Insurance
- Cavalier Kennels
- Warren County Vet Clinic
- Apple House
- Laura Gomez, Realtor
Polar Plunge happened at the Front Royal 4H center, at Lake Culpeper. The water was cold, a little under 40 degrees, which watch actually warming than the air temperature.
Thanks to the local band, Rough Draught for providing musical entertainment.
When you see the camera jump around, that is the spot where we almost lost our cameraman, Mark Williams, taking a stumble, luckily not into the lake.
