Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 19th.
Starting in January, Books and Beyond now recurs on the second Thursday of every month.
Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart
Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development (GED)
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found at laurelridge.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!
Bad Romance
Wednesday, February 7th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where we will have our first local romance author panel! Local authors Carla Vergot, Tava Baird, Linny Lawless, and VK Fox will be here to talk about their books, the process, and answer questions. After the panel the authors, and their books, will be available at their tables. So come out, talk romance, and support our local authors! There will also be a cocoa bar sponsored by FOSL available throughout the panel.
Books & Beyond
Thursday, February 8th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! For February, read anything relating to romance! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, February 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
The Lost History of Potomac Marble
Saturday, February 3rd from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. British invasions, destroyed edifices, and the search for the ideal stone? Join us for a presentation on the history and usage of Potomac Marble led by Paul Kreingold, the conservation director of the Izaak Walton League, Loudoun County Chapter and a Virginia Master Naturalist. Potomac Marble is a limestone conglomerate that can be found along the Potomac River from Leesburg to Montgomery County. Polished samples from 200-year-old local quarries will be on display during the presentation!
Adult Winter Reading Craft
Saturday, February 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Join us for a Saturday afternoon winter reading program. Patrons have the opportunity to learn how to make heart-themed crafts. Older children are welcome so long as they are accompanied by a responsible caregiver.
Life in the Last Frontier: Alaska
Thursday, February 15th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Virtual. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a tiny cabin in the middle of the woods in Alaska? To live without many modern amenities in -30F temps? To be hours away from any big stores? Led by Alaska residents Patrice and Justin La Vigne, this presentation will answer all your burning questions about surviving winter darkness, extreme temperatures, living with wildlife, outhouse etiquette and other everyday adventures in the far north. You will feel part of this unique life after getting an insider’s glimpse into why people settle—and stay—in remote Alaska! This is a virtual program and conducted through Zoom. Registrants will receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Night to Shine: A Dazzling Prom Night for Special Needs Community in Warren County
Warren County is gearing up for an extraordinary event, “Night to Shine,” promising an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hosted by Virginia Hills Church and organized by the ARC, this prom night is set to light up the community with its inclusivity and heartwarming experiences.
Night to Shine, now in its 10th year and founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is more than just a prom. It’s a global event, celebrated simultaneously worldwide, offering a unique and tailored experience to each attendee. On February 9th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Virginia Hills Church will transform its auditorium into a prom paradise, complete with a red carpet, photo opportunities, limo rides, and possibly a horse and carriage.
Each guest, aged 14 and up, will be paired with a buddy, ensuring personalized attention and a doubled guest count for an all-embracing experience. Sensory rooms will be available for those who might get overwhelmed, ensuring everyone’s comfort throughout the evening. A special crowning ceremony will be a highlight, where every attendee will be celebrated as kings and queens, symbolizing their invaluable worth.
Recognizing the tireless efforts of parents and caregivers, a respite room offering a catered meal, gift bags, and relaxation services like massages will be provided. This not only gives parents a well-deserved break but also fosters a community among them, sharing experiences and support.
The ARC and other local organizations are currently accepting donations of formal wear to ensure that every attendee can dress up for this special night. Drop-off points include the Warren County Parks and Rec Center, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A fitting and giveaway event is also scheduled.
Safety is a top priority. The church has arranged for the presence of deputies and EMTs, ensuring a secure and enjoyable evening for all.
Virginia Hills Church and the ARC’s dedication to the community shines through in this event, marking it as a beacon of inclusivity and celebration in Warren County. This inaugural local edition of Night to Shine is not only a prom night but a testament to the community’s commitment to recognizing and honoring each individual’s uniqueness and importance.
Click here for more information.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Update: Reviving the Legacy of Peter Muhlenberg: The Forgotten Hero of the American Revolution
On January 21, 1776, in a small church in Woodstock, Virginia, Reverend Peter Muhlenberg delivered a sermon that would etch his name into the annals of American history. This day marked a turning point, not only in Muhlenberg’s life but in the fight for American independence. Yet, despite his significant contributions, Muhlenberg’s story remains largely overshadowed in the broader narrative of the American Revolution.
Born into a family with strong religious roots, Peter Muhlenberg’s journey to becoming a key figure in the Revolutionary War is a tale of courage and conviction. His father, a founder of the Lutheran Church in the colonies, influenced young Muhlenberg’s early life. His ability to speak both English and German made him an ideal pastor in the Shenandoah Valley, a region with a significant German-speaking population.
Muhlenberg’s transformation from a pastor to a war general began with his stirring sermon at Emanuel Church. Quoting Ecclesiastes 3, he declared a time for war, dramatically revealing his military uniform beneath his clerical robes. This act symbolized his commitment to the American cause, leading him to raise a regiment to join General George Washington.
Throughout the eight-year-long Revolutionary War, Muhlenberg’s soldiers, predominantly of German descent, played a crucial role. They endured the hardships at Valley Forge and fought valiantly in key battles, including the decisive confrontation in Yorktown, Virginia. Their efforts were instrumental in ending British attempts to retain control over the American colonies.
Muhlenberg’s contributions extended beyond the battlefield. Elected to the House of Burgesses, he was involved in early resistance efforts against British rule. His regiment’s “Resolves” were among the first declarations of the intent to fight for self-governance, predating the Declaration of Independence.
After the war, Muhlenberg’s life took a different turn. Unable to return to pastoral duties, he moved back to Pennsylvania, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the state’s government alongside Benjamin Franklin. He served in Congress and the Senate, where he was involved in critical decisions, including the approval of the United States Constitution.
One of Muhlenberg’s most lasting impacts was his influence on the title of president. Advocating for a simple “President” instead of a monarchical title, he helped shape the nature of American democracy.
Despite his significant role, Muhlenberg’s story has faded from public consciousness. Today, however, efforts are being made to revive his legacy. In Woodstock, where his journey as a war hero began, monuments and plaques stand as testaments to his contributions. And now, as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is organizing an event to honor Muhlenberg.
This event, scheduled for January 27, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in Woodstock, invites the public to remember and celebrate the life of this forgotten founder. It’s a call to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of those like Muhlenberg, who played critical roles in the birth of the nation but have since been overlooked in the annals of history.
In remembering Peter Muhlenberg, we not only pay homage to an individual but also to the spirit of determination and courage that fueled the American Revolution. His story, a blend of faith, duty, and patriotism, continues to inspire and remind us of the diverse and rich tapestry of the American founding era.
For more information on the event honoring Peter Muhlenberg, interested individuals can contact President Chip Daniel at 1.540.327.3406.
Help Winchester Area SPCA Light a Path to End Pet Homelessness
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness!
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 5th, at dusk, in a lighting ceremony, followed by a reception from 6-8pm at the WASPCA Adoption Center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester.
Riverton Church’s Pancake Breakfast: More Than Just a Meal
Riverton Church, located at 55 E. Strasburg Road, is taking a delicious approach to community engagement with its pancake breakfast event scheduled for January 20, 2024, from 7 to 10 a.m. This gathering is more than a morning meal; it’s a celebration of faith, community, and the beloved tradition of an American breakfast.
The church’s menu for the day is a delightful spread featuring the classic pancake, along with sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy, accompanied by juice and coffee. The variety mirrors the diversity within the community, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
What sets this breakfast apart is its unique payment structure. In lieu of fixed prices, the event will operate on a free-will offering basis. This approach allows attendees to contribute according to their ability, promoting inclusivity and relying on community generosity.
The event also offers an informal setting for church leaders and locals to engage in meaningful discussions, ranging from local news to social justice and church activities. It’s a chance to deepen connections beyond Sunday sermons.
As Riverton Church opens its doors for this event, it’s about more than just satisfying hunger. It’s an initiative to strengthen community ties in Front Royal. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to join, savor a meal, and be part of enriching conversations that knit the community closer.
Empowering Resilience: Warren County’s Groundbreaking Trauma-Informed Training
Are you feeling isolated or puzzled by your reactions to certain situations? Do you work with children or teenagers and sometimes find these relationships challenging? Warren County has an answer that might just change the way you approach these challenges.
On January 31, 2024, the Warren County Community Center will host a crucial training session on trauma-informed care. This course, presented by the Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, is not just another workshop. It’s a transformative experience designed to equip participants with a deeper understanding of how trauma affects the mind, emotions, and body and the lifelong impact it can have.
The session, running from 9 am to 3:30 pm, introduces the Community Resilience Initiative’s (CRI) framework for building resilience. This isn’t just theory; it’s practical, evidence-based knowledge. Participants will learn how trauma can influence behavior and relationships, especially in those whose trauma history might be unknown. The training will offer skills to diffuse difficult situations and foster awareness of how to avoid re-traumatizing individuals.
Key to this training is its focus on resilience strategies. It’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to not only identify and respond to trauma but also to build resilience in themselves and those they interact with. This is especially pivotal for professionals working with young people, where understanding and patience can make a world of difference.
However, space is limited, and this exclusive training will be in-person only, with no recorded options available. Commitment is key – you must attend the entire training to receive certification. It’s a small investment for a skill that could have a lifelong impact on you and those you work with.
For those interested, registration is required, which can be done at bit.ly/ti-jan31. Further inquiries can be directed to christa@warrencoalition.org. This is more than just a training session; it’s a step towards a more understanding, resilient community.
Children Activities by Samuels Public Library for the Month of January
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of January 2024. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
January 3rd– March 2nd Winter Reading Program. For all ages. Students can read a book or listen to others read to them, to win weekly prizes!
Monday, January 8
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 9
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Snowball Launcher. Registration is required
Wednesday, January 10
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Imagine! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Imagine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, January 13
- 11:00AM –Wee Ones in the Garden. For ages 3-6, with parent. Join a Master Gardener and learn about bulbs, the heart of flower nutrients. Registration is required.
- 12:00 PM – Elementary Green Thumbs. For ages 7-11. Join a Master Gardener and learn all about bulbs, the heart of flower nutrients. Registration is required.
Monday, January 15
- Samuels Public Library is closed for the holiday and a staff development day.
Tuesday, January 16
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Snowball Launcher. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 17
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Let’s Play. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Let’s Play stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, January 20
- 2:00 PM – Warm the Heart with Cocoa. For ages 6-11. Children will make a cup of hot chocolate out of Popsicle sticks. Registration is required.
Monday, January 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 23
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Hot Cocoa Solubility. Registration is required
Wednesday, January 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Winter Fun. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Winter Fun stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Monday, January 29
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 30
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hot Cocoa Solubility. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Favorite Foods. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Favorite Food stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
