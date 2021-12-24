Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Library closing

Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.

Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Summer Reading

Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, latte art demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Not Alone: the Start of Self-Healing Through Poetry

In-person. Come join us on Saturday, January 8th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM for an engaging discussion with Constance Stadler and Rich Follett where they will share works from Descending Upward and Silence, Inhabited, to connect poetry with touchstones of recognition and beginning of recovery while struggling with mental health and childhood trauma. Warning: This is an adult program and mature subjects will be discussed.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 10th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Korean Cooking Demonstration

Virtual. Members of the Korean Spirit & Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will demonstrate how to cook four Korean dishes. During the demonstration, you will learn how to prepare Korean dishes, including the ingredients used and how to find them. The demonstration will include four dishes (rice, soup, kimchi, main and side dishes, and dessert). Recipes and shopping lists will be provided for those who want to try the recipes at home. Registration is required, as space is limited. This event will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 6:00 PM.

A Little Slip of Heaven

In-person. Join us Saturday, January 15th at 2:00 PM for “A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.” Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.

Photography and Beyond: Creating a Photo Blog!

Virtual. Ever think about how to share your photographs and stories with others? Join Sharon Fisher and Laurence Heine on Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 AM for a presentation on designing and maintaining a photo blog. Our guest presenter, Laurence, started his personal photo blog as another way to share photographs with others. During this presentation learn about the process of selecting photos, researching, and writing the text for a blog. Also, learn about the technical aspects of selecting a domain, web hosting platforms, elements of an effective website, and more.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, January 19th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:00 PM.

Winter Reading Altered Book Craft

In-person. Join us on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM for this cozy altered books craft where patrons can create interesting winter themed creations using old books. Registration required, while materials are provided they are limited.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, January 24th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing

In-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to the first meeting of our new creative writing club on Saturday, January 29th at 2:00 PM, where we will do some short creative writing exercises and decide on a prompt for the next meeting! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike.