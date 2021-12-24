Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Library closing
Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd.
Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Summer Reading
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, latte art demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Not Alone: the Start of Self-Healing Through Poetry
In-person. Come join us on Saturday, January 8th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM for an engaging discussion with Constance Stadler and Rich Follett where they will share works from Descending Upward and Silence, Inhabited, to connect poetry with touchstones of recognition and beginning of recovery while struggling with mental health and childhood trauma. Warning: This is an adult program and mature subjects will be discussed.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 10th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Korean Cooking Demonstration
Virtual. Members of the Korean Spirit & Culture Promotion Project (KSCPP) will demonstrate how to cook four Korean dishes. During the demonstration, you will learn how to prepare Korean dishes, including the ingredients used and how to find them. The demonstration will include four dishes (rice, soup, kimchi, main and side dishes, and dessert). Recipes and shopping lists will be provided for those who want to try the recipes at home. Registration is required, as space is limited. This event will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 6:00 PM.
A Little Slip of Heaven
In-person. Join us Saturday, January 15th at 2:00 PM for “A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.” Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.
Photography and Beyond: Creating a Photo Blog!
Virtual. Ever think about how to share your photographs and stories with others? Join Sharon Fisher and Laurence Heine on Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 AM for a presentation on designing and maintaining a photo blog. Our guest presenter, Laurence, started his personal photo blog as another way to share photographs with others. During this presentation learn about the process of selecting photos, researching, and writing the text for a blog. Also, learn about the technical aspects of selecting a domain, web hosting platforms, elements of an effective website, and more.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held Wednesday, January 19th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:00 PM.
Winter Reading Altered Book Craft
In-person. Join us on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM for this cozy altered books craft where patrons can create interesting winter themed creations using old books. Registration required, while materials are provided they are limited.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, January 24th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing
In-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to the first meeting of our new creative writing club on Saturday, January 29th at 2:00 PM, where we will do some short creative writing exercises and decide on a prompt for the next meeting! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike.
Community Events
It’s Polar Plunge Registration Time!
The 3rd annual Polar Plunge is January 15th, 2022, and the Human Society of Warren County wants and needs you to participate!
Join your friends and neighbors to get crazy for a good cause and plunge into ice-cold water at the Front Royal 4H center. Start by recruiting sponsors for your plunge, with the proceeds benefiting the many needs of the homeless animal residents.
Heated tent, live music, Strite’s donuts, and hot adult beverages courtesy of our sponsors. The Royal Examiner camera will be there, and we hope to see you in your finest crazy outfit.
Special thanks to the Polar Plunge sponsors:
City National Bank
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
Aders State Farm
Apple House of Linden
Warren County Vet Clinic
Laura Gomez, Realtor
Air Pac Portable Heating and Air
Humane Society of Warren County
540-635-4734
director@humanescietywarrencounty.org
www.hswcevents.com
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery
On December 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal. The ceremony was one of over 2,200 conducted over the weekend across the country to honor our Nation’s veterans. The goals of the WAA organization are to “Remember” our veterans, to “Honor” their service and to “Teach” our younger generations of the sacrifices taken so we can enjoy freedom in a democratic republic.
Boy Scout Troop #4 from Front Royal was the primary sponsor of this event. Scoutmaster James Naccash emceed the event with Senior Patrol Leader Miles Knapek commanding the presentation and posting of the colors. Scouts Henry Knapek and Jack Gillespie carried the American and Troop 4 flags, supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard.
During the ceremony, veterans were called to present a wreath to each military service, the Merchant Marines and POW/MIAs. This was followed by a musket salute by CJWII and Taps being played by Philip Asper. Peter Hibl provided a closing prayer to end the formal service.
After the ceremony, over 400+ wreaths were placed on veterans gravesites throughout the cemetery.
Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook (Dual Member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Charles Jameson (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Will Reynolds and Bill Schwetke (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen).
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, December 22:
“American Underdog” Premiere’s Sunday December 26th
at 12:55, 3:30, 6:05 & 8:45
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “American Underdog”
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wreaths Across America
On December 18, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America, in a program sponsored by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter in Loudoun County, and at a program sponsored by the Beverly Manor DAR Chapter and General Daniel Morgan SAR Chapter in Ft Defiance.
This program began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine found they had a surplus of wreaths during the holiday season. Morrill Worcester and his wife decided to take these wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the Nation’s veterans in an older section that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. This endeavor continued to grow with a goal of covering every grave in Arlington with a wreath.
It became apparent this desire to honor our veterans was bigger than Arlington. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed with a simple mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach”. In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico, and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed by over 60,000 volunteers. That year, December 13, 2008, was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day”. In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, and the sites of the September 11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington National Cemetery was met in 2014 with the placement of 226,525 wreaths.
The program has grown to over 2,200 locations with millions of Americans participating in the ceremony to honor the countries veterans. During the ceremony, ceremonial wreaths with American Flags are placed, representing the branches of the military and Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. After that, individual live balsam fir wreaths, which symbolize our honor to those who served and serve, are placed with the veterans name being read out loud. Through this simple act, we show gratitude and respect as we “Remember” the fallen, “Honor” those who serve and “Teach” the next generation the value of freedom.
The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. In Loudoun County, the program was conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution with Kecia Brown emceeing ceremonies at two cemeteries. 76 wreaths were placed at Ketoctin Baptist Church and 43 at North Fork Baptist Church. The group then moved to North Hill Cemetery in Clarke County to place two wreaths.
The Viking Division of the Naval Sea Cadets presented colors supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard. Participating for the SAR were Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and dual member Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter. A ceremony was conducted at Augusta Old Stone Church Cemetery, Ft Defiance, emceed by Betty Wade of Beverly Manor DAR and Edmund Davidson of the General Daniel Morgan SAR.
Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors. This was followed the the placement of seven ceremonial military service wreaths. Members of the DAR, SAR and the community placed 67 individual wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans. A musket squad honored the veterans with a three round salute. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore and Nathan Poe.
Community Events
Santa and Rudolph make a pre-Christmas wish-list stop in Historic Downtown Front Royal
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored a Saturday morning, December 18, appearance by Santa Claus in Front Royal’s Village Commons in the Gazebo area of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. As illustrated in the photos below, children of ALL ages were attracted to the event in which Santa was accompanied by Rudolph. There were also candy canes and hot cocoa distributed during the 9 a.m. to noon event with the help of Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison, serving as volunteer elves under the watchful eye of “papa elf” Rotarian Michael Williams.
And while skies were cloudy, the weather cooperated with doable mid-December temperatures in the 40s, headed toward 50 degrees by Santa and Rudolph’s noon departure in front of some light rain passing through a short time later.
And a “HO, HO, HO,” and season’s greetings to all.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution present awards in Middletown
On December 13, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented awards to Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington of Middletown.
Mayor Harbaugh was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his assistance in the Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans. This was held in March at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown to commemorate those who participated in the Vietnam War.
Vice Mayor Pennington received the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for his 30 year career service in historic preservation and reenactments. Jeff is an Army Veteran and JMU graduate, and was the first paid employee of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation. He has penned several articles for local publications and is co-author of the book on Middletown. He has been a key component of the major positive changes in Middletown since 2012 that have helped enhance our reputation in the community.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, President Marc Robinson and Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel.
Wind: 1mph E
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 1
61/36°F
48/41°F