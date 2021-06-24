Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, July 9th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!
Tales from the Kiln
Join us Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 PM for an awesome adult summer reading craft where you can paint an interesting clay dragon provided by local pottery and ceramic businesses, The Kiln Doctor. Registration required as supplies are limited.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday July 14th at 6 P.M.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct grave marking to honor patriot Philip Bush
On June 19, 2021, The Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. They honored patriot Philip Bush.
During the Revolutionary War, Bush assisted the Berkeley District Committee in Winchester in selecting officers for regulars and minutemen raised in the district on September 29, 1775. He then became a member of the Commission of Peace, helped purchase provisions for the troops and played a role in handling prisoners of war.
The event was emcee’d by Dale Corey with participation by eight SAR Chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). The Color Guard led by National Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles, presented the colors. The guard included Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Fred Gill (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson (CMM), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jim Simmons (CJWII), Mike St. Jacques and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
A dedication of the grave was provided by Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dan Hesse with the marker uncovered by Fred Gill. Wreaths were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution Sara Cox, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Mike Weyler, Brooks Lyles (International District), Fred Gill (CJWII), Tom Roth (George Washington), Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Charles Jameson (CMM), Dave Cook (FR) and Roger Cross (Williamsburg).
Anita Bonner presented for the Lanes Mill Chapter of the DAR and Anna Cox for the Colonel Spotswood Alexander Society of the C.A.R(DAR).
Let Freedom Swing! – Winchester’s new event for Independence Day
The City of Winchester’s 2021 Rockin’ Independence Eve event and fireworks, usually held on July 3 in Old Town Winchester, was canceled due to the pandemic. However, we’re excited to announce that Old Town Winchester and Winchester Parks and Recreation will sponsor a new event, Let Freedom Swing!, at the Taylor Pavilion on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 3 pm (no admission or tickets sold, free to attend).
Let Freedom Swing! will feature live music by The Silver Tones (6-9 pm), a Warrenton-based swing band, and RTG (3-4:30 pm), a Winchester-based seven-piece funk band and former Apple Blossom’s Got Talent competitors. During the break between performances, attendees are encouraged to grab dinner at one of Old Town’s restaurants or get it to go and eat outside at the pavilion (between 121 N. Loudoun Street and Braddock Autopark). Winchester Brew Works and Valerie Hill Vineyard will serve local beer and wine onsite throughout the event.
The City of Winchester will also operate the following schedule in the observance of the July 4th holiday.
• City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 5. Online services are available on our website.
• WinTran routes will be canceled on Monday, July 5.
• The Joint Judicial Center (courts) will be closed on Monday, July 5.
• Recycling collection schedule:
o Recycling collection on Monday, July 5 is moved to Wednesday, July 7.
o Yard waste collection on Wednesday, July 7 is canceled.
o 2021 Trash and Recycling Holiday Schedule
• Jim Barnett Park:
o Rec Center will be closed on Monday, July 5.
o Outdoor pool will be open July 4-5.
• Parking meters in Old Town are free on weekends and designated City holidays, including Independence Day.
• The Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center is open 9 am-5 pm.
For the complete holiday schedule for the City of Winchester government, please visit www.winchesterva.gov/government/holiday-schedule.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Boss Baby 2: The Family Business”
- “Black Widow”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War
On June 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored an event to commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War.
In the 1750’s, Morgan settled in the Winchester area after working in Pennsylvania. During the French and Indian War, he initially served as a civilian teamster. Later he was a rifleman in the provincial forces protecting the western settlements. He led a force to relieve Fort Edwards and directed the defense afterward. After the war, he purchased a farm near Winchester. In 1774, he served in Dunmore’s War in the Ohio Country.
In June 1775, Morgan was chosen to form a rifle company to support the siege of Boston. He recruited 96 men in 10 days to form Morgan’s Riflemen of sharpshooters. After marching to Boston, he participated in the Battle of Quebec where he was captured and became a prisoner of war until he was exchanged in January 1777. He was promoted to colonel for bravery at Quebec and was asked to raise and command the 11th Virginia Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Saratoga and eventually rejoined Washington in Philadelphia. In 1779 he resigned from the Army, returning in October 1780 and given command of a light infantry unit. He received a promotion Brigadier General in December.
In January 1781, Morgan made a stand against the British at the Battle of Cowpens. It was here that he developed the tactic of a double envelopment. Morgan took advantage of the British Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton’s tendency for quick action. Tarleton did not believe the militia were a competent fighting force to match his unit, regarded as one of the best in British Army. Morgan placed his marksmen in the front, followed by militia with a third line of regulars. The first two units withdrew after inflicting damage, encouraging a premature charge from the British. When they approached the retreating American lines, Morgan’s men reloaded their muskets and turned to fire point-blank at the British. The American’s then attacked both blanks in a rout of Tarleton’s force. The British unit suffered 110 killed and 830 captured. This unit was ineffective for the remainder of the war.
Shortly after, Morgan returned to his Virginia home, only returning temporarily one more time. He served six and half years during the Revolution and returned home to invest in land and built an estate of over 250,000 acres with a mansion he named Saratoga after the victory in that battle. He was recalled to service to help suppress the Whisky Rebellion in 1794. In 1796, he was elected to the House of Representatives and served from 1797 – 1799. He returned to Winchester and died July 6, 1802, at his daughter’s home.
Nine States have counties named for him as well as a number of towns and streets.
The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with a dedication ceremony conducted by Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons. The Virginia State Color Guard and Musket Squad presented colors and Marshall DeHaven led the Pledge of Allegiance. Greetings were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and the National Society Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles. Mike St. Jacques gave a presentation on Daniel Morgan’s life.
Wreaths were presented by President Thomas, President Cox, Vice Commander Lyles for the International District of the SAR; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Fred Gill, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Tom Roth, President George Washington; President Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis, President Charles Jameson, Culpeper Minutemen; President Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Roger Cross, Williamsburg; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill DAR Chapter and Anna Cox, Colonel Alexander Spotswood Society, Children of the American Revolution.
Color Guard members included Brooks Lyles, Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Mike Weyler, Charles Jameson, Dan Hesse, Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Doug Hall (CJWII) Brett Osborn (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike St. Jacques. A musket salute was fired, followed by Taps played by Ian Osborn.
Flag Certificate presentation ceremonies by the Sons of the American Revolution
On June 14, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted two Flag Certificate Presentation Ceremonies. These certificates are presented to individuals, companies or government offices who properly display the flag for patriotic purposes.
The first program was held at the Korean War Memorial in Winchester. The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) participated in the ceremony and was represented by David Clark, Steve Culbert, Marshall DeHaven, Dickie Ewing, Lew Ewing, Gary Fletcher, Rob Shirley, Herb Taylor and Raleigh Watson. All of these individuals served in Korea as members of the military.
The event was opened with a prayer by Dan Hesse and the CJWII color guard presenting the colors. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey who gave a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is and it’s patriotic, educational and historic goals of perpetuating the memory of the colonial era.
Lew Ewing followed with a presentation on the KWVA and the history of Flag Day. This was followed by wreath presentations from the Korean Vets and the SAR to honor the flag and the service of our fighting forces in Korea. This was followed by a musket salute, Taps and a Benediction by Dan Hesse. Color Guard members were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques.
The second event was held at the Handley Library with a Flag Certificate presented to the library staff. Brett Osborn and Thomas “Chip” Daniel presented John Huddy, Library Director and Ann White, Deputy Director with the certificate while a color guard stood at present arms to honor the flag and the library for the exemplary, patriotic display of the flag.
WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
