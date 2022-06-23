Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Adult Summer Reading
Adult Summer Reading is underway from June 6th to August 13th. We have cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk for an opportunity to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Library closing
Due to the Fourth of July holiday the Library will be closed Monday, July 4th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, July 5th.
A Swashbucklin’ Interactive Screening
In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 9th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl! Feel free to dress up as a pirate and play a game for a chance to win a prize basket!
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, July 11th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 13th at 6pm.
Adult Summer Reading Craft: Sea Glass Mason Jars
In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 16th at 2pm for a craft session where you can decorate your own mason jar with oceanic tones and colorful glass.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, July 18th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, July 20th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Author Event with Todd Denick
In-Person. Join us Tuesday, July 26th at 6pm as author Todd Denick discusses his book It Will Come. It Will Come is the true story of a former Alaskan sled-dog driver and teacher who learns that surviving sepsis (which he got in Germany) was more challenging than anything he had experienced in the Alaskan wilderness. The book speaks to Todd’s internal fortitude and his continued determination to recapture his life. It also portrays how his wife and son were seriously impacted, yet contributed, in a major way, to his continuing recovery.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, July 30th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
American Legion Community Band Concert – Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Gazebo
The American Legion Community Band will be performing on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gazebo Gathering Concert on Main Street, Front Royal at 7:00 pm. This is a free event, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Arts Council.
The Conductors for the program will be Ed Richards, Ron Dye, and Mark Malechek, with announcers John Vance and Chris Fries.
The song selections will be:
1. The Star-Spangled Banner Arr. John Philip Sousa
2. A Festive Celebration Darren W. Jenkins
3. The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero) Arr. John Moss
4. Fantasy on an American Classic Arr. James Swearingen
5. The Fairest of the Fair Arr. Brion/Schissel
6. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Arr. Paul Murtha
7. The Doors In Concert Arr. Paul Murtha
8. Parade of the Tall Ships Jay A. Chattaway
9. Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite Arr. Larry Kerchner
10. That’s Entertainment Arr. Warren Barker
11. Chicago (That Toddlin’ Town) Arr. Jerry Nowak
12. Stars and Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa
About:
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Our repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year with public performances both indoors and out.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating is available in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Coming Soon:
Minions: Rise of Gru Premiering June 30th @ 4:00, 6:15 & 8:30
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- NOPE
- DC League of Super Pets
- Bullet Train
Choir! Choir! Choir! & More at Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
Mark your calendars for Choir! Choir! Choir!, features Toronto-based performing artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, who take an entertaining approach to leading their audiences in an original arrangement of a pop-rock song in three-part harmony.
Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube, resulting in tens of millions of views. For more information visit: Front Porch Fridays in Strasburg.
Presented by SVMF and the Town of Strasburg
This concert is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Coming this Friday!
Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
Strasburg Square in Strasburg, VA
A FREE Concert!
Interactive! Entertaining! Community-building!
Here’s Choir! Choir! Choir! in action!
Check out our 2022 Summer Concert Series
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities
Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.
The Ultimate Beatles Tribute!
Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.
ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA
Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.
Richmond Symphony
with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society
Performing Beethoven’s Ninth!
Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
Interested in singing with the choir for this performance? No auditions are necessary! If you love to sing, don’t miss this opportunity! To inquire, click here. This concert is supported in part by the Shenandoah Community Foundation and by an award from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
America
Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m.
Village People
Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.
The Spinners
Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Also featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton & Mark Schatz
Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
For more information: Musicfest. org
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a non-profit concert presenter that gets financial support from ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the Town of Mount Jackson, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.
SAR Conducts Flag Retirement at Wayside Inn
On 17 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia.
The U.S. Flag, when worn and no longer serviceable, is to be retired either through burial or burning. Flags were collected and retired through burning.
A color guard presented colors before emcee Chip Daniel called on the Flag Detail to present a worn flag for inspection. A flag had the stripes and blue field separated for the formal ceremony with 35 additional flags retired at the ceremony.
A musket squad completed the honors with a three-volley salute and Taps were played to honor the flags.
Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, and John Petrie. They were joined by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Chapman Lash, member of Mercer’s Company, French and Indian War.
Also participating in the ceremony was Daughter of the American Revolution compatriot Anne Simmons.
Living Water Christian Church Yard Sale – June 24-25
The Living Water Christian Church is holding a huge yard sale on Friday and Saturday (June 24-25, 2022) at 72 North Lake Avenue in Front Royal. They’ll be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on both days.
They have housewares, clothing, pet care, tools furniture, books, and many more items.
Come on out and take a look. Donations only.
Food is available as well as a bake sale.
If you have any questions feel free to call Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or email at Judy.gribble@comcast.net
Commemoration to Dr. Joseph Warren
Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of Warren County Virginia, was martyred on 17 June 1775 at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was remembered on June 17, 2022 at the Warren County Administrative Building by the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter. The County flag has been flying at half-mast all week in honor of him.
We thank Joseph Warren for his ultimate sacrifice. We salute you today.
The Sons of the American Revolution gave a 21-gun salute and taps was played as well as a prayer by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Chaplain.
Rest in Peace Doctor Joseph Warren. Your legacy is a free people and the United States “Under God…not a King.” He left this earth at the age of 34 years.
Find out more about Dr. Joseph Warren at www.djwf.org or more about the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter at http://coloneljameswood.virginia-sar.org/
