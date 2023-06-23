Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance for The Fourth of July.
Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice
June 3rd – July 29th
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a $15 Apple House gift card or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Origami Art
June 3rd – July 29th
Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance: Find Your Recipe
Wednesday, July 5th at 6:00 PM
In person. Join us for a special summer reading edition of Bad Romance! This month’s theme is food related! Have a favorite rom-com about two competing chefs or set at a bakery? Join us for a night of genre discussion and refreshments. New members are always welcome!
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, June 13th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. This true-crime book details the newly-formed FBI’s investigation of the murders of the wealthy Osage people in the early 1920s.
Genealogy Club – Open Memory Lab
Wed, July 12th at 6:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. For this month we will be having an open memory lab session where you can learn how to use our equipment to digitize your family documents, photos and movies.
Adult Summer Reading: Drawing Workshop
Saturday, July 15th at 2:00 PM
In-person. Join us for an afternoon of botanical sketching, with basic instruction, in the garden here at Samuels Public Library. Drawing supplies will be provided. Space and supplies are limited so registration is required.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wednesday, July 19th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we will review how to find online journals and type a few drafts to submit to them. There will be a moment to share our drafts at the end of the meeting.
Sowing for Fall and Winter Harvest
Thursday, July 20th at 6:30 PM
In-person. Join us for a presentation from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association. It’s not too late to start seeds for the fall and winter harvest! Learn about recommended planting & harvest dates; seed-starting basics, the Virginia Cooperative Extension resources, how your seed lending library works, and how to reach local Master Gardeners if you have questions or need help.
Documentary Screening: Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat
Saturday, July 22th at 2:00 PM
In-person. Join us and Warren County Fire and Rescue for a special screening of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” This documentary follows the inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors whose help you hope you never need – volunteer firefighters – as they encounter heart-breaking challenges and exhilarating triumphs to fulfill a single mission: serving their community. Heart-warming, humorous, and thrilling, this sweeping portrait of bravery will capture your heart and inspire.
Community Events
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announces annual Independence Day Celebration
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center has declared its return with another exciting Independence Day Celebration! Scheduled for Friday, June 30, 2023, the event promises a spectacular evening filled with live music, fun activities, and a professional fireworks display.
Set to commence at 7:30 p.m. at the 4-H Center in Front Royal, the Independence Day Celebration welcomes guests to partake in the festivities from 5:00 p.m. Live patriotic music, performed by the American Legion Community Band, will set the atmosphere while guests can enjoy variety of culinary delights offered by the assembled food trucks.
The highlight of the evening will be a professional fireworks display by Fantastic Fireworks, painting the night sky in dazzling colors and shapes. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department will be present to ensure safety and manage traffic during the event. Free lower-level parking is available with appreciated donations to cover costs. Shuttle services will also operate until 9:00 p.m. to ferry guests from the parking area to the Amphitheater.
A new addition this year is the provision of priority parking closer to the festivities for a small fee of $5 per vehicle. Businesses and donors committed to the ‘Skyrocket’ level of Event Sponsorship will receive premium viewing access. g (please contact Chris Newlon at chris@nova4h.com for more information
Katie Tennant, the 4-H Center Director, shared her enthusiasm for the event: “We heard such great feedback about last year’s event! I am excited to help host this annual celebration for the community and meet more of the residents and businesses who support us throughout the year. This celebration would not be possible without the generous sponsorships we receive. Thank you.”
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, a non-profit organization, has been facilitating experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults since 1981. The Independence Day Celebration not only exemplifies their community involvement but also serves as a testament to their mission to offer enriching experiences. This year’s event is expected to be another resounding success, echoing the spirit of Independence Day in a memorable celebration.
Community Events
NEW undies collection to benefit Connected Communities
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR, is hosting a Drop Your Drawers, new underwear collection for adults and children in need. Underwear is one of the needs that is often overlooked. Let’s please step a little out of our comfort zone and help donate this private, but very important item.
ALL SIZES | DIAPERS TO BOXERS | GIRLS, BOYS, MEN, WOMEN
The collected items will be delivered to Connected Communities, INC for use in a new closet they are putting together for their 410 S Royal, Front Royal VA location. If you would like to make a donation, two local businesses are willing to be drop sites:
- Ellen Aders, State Farm Insurance office: 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA
- Aire Serv office: 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA
Jen has also made ordering easy by creating an Amazon list to give examples of what is needed: Amazon Wishlist
Ruby Yoga and Battlegrounds Fitness are also local businesses who will be collecting undies before and after classes! We have such an amazing, supportive community! Love you, Front Royal!
To learn more about Connected Communities, visit: www.cciwinchester.com. Connected Communities is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (May/June 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:
- Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
- See flyer for full schedule:
Rotary Club of Warren County:
- New officers begin their new year, starting July 2023. The Rotary Club of Warren County welcomes Michael Williams as the new Club President! We are excited for a fun new year! Stay tuned!
Drop Your Drawers:
- NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
- Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
- Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
- Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for May 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for May 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -37.6%
- New Pending DOWN -8.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -35%
- Average Median Sold $364,500
- Average Days on Market 26
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Sound of Freedom”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
Community Events
Skate for a Cause: Mac’s Roller Rink to host fundraiser for Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue
Don’t miss a fun-filled night of roller skating at Mac’s Roller Rink on June 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all in support of a good cause – Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (MSGBR), a dedicated canine rescue organization.
Mac’s Roller Rink in White Post, Virginia, is hosting this exciting event, promising not only a fantastic evening of skating but also a significant contribution to MSGBR. The roller rink will be donating 50% of the event’s proceeds to aid the rescue’s commendable work.
Operating as a foster-based rescue, MSGBR is situated in Front Royal, Virginia, and is home to many dogs waiting for their forever homes. Their model ensures that each canine is placed in either personal homes or thoroughly screened foster homes, providing a nurturing environment for the dogs.
Remember, if you wish to surrender a pet or are interested in adopting one, get in touch with MSGBR directly. Also, as there are no dogs housed at the business address, all meet-and-greet sessions with prospective pets are scheduled after the completion of an adoption application.
So lace up your skates and join the fun at Mac’s Roller Rink to support the fantastic work done by Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue. Your participation helps to ensure the care and welfare of these animals, providing them with the love they deserve. Let’s make a difference, one skate at a time!
Community Events
The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts
The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!
Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:
- Grandstand Concerts:
- Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Grandstand Shows:
- Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
- Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
- Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM
Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.
Wind: 2mph N
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 2
86/64°F
84/63°F