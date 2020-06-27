Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
All of our programs will take place over Zoom and will require you to register on our website at samuelslibrary.net in the events tab. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3153 ext. 105.
Books & Beyond Discussion Group
Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 A.M.
How to use Ancestry and Heritage Quest
Erin Rooney will be teaching us how to use Ancestry and Heritage Quest, two super popular online databases for anyone interested in genealogy. This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 8th at 6:30 P.M.
Dig into Art with Strokes of Creativity
Join Teresa Henry, owner of Strokes of Creativity, for a special art workshop that is designed to awaken your creative spirit. Each participant will paint and embellish a unique, aquatic-themed wall plaque. If the library is closed this class will be taught online and craft kits will be made available to participants through curbside pickup. Class size is limited so register early! Saturday, July 11th at 2:00 P.M.
How to use Hoopla
Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Erly Moya will be teaching us how to use Hoopla, our brand new database that has a wide selection of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, and music! This program will take place over Zoom. Monday, July 13th at 10:00 A.M.
Thinking about Homeschooling this Fall? A Guide for Parents
FOSL hosts a special Zoom program with Mitzi Fox who will lead an interactive discussion to help parents make informed decisions about homeschooling. Mitzi and other homeschoolers and local resources will share their experiences and provide practical guidance on what it really takes to be a parent-educator. Advice will be given on homeschooling styles, requirements, testing, curriculum resources, dealing with multiple ages, socialization, college admissions, and more. This program will take place over Zoom. Tuesday, July 14th at 6:00 P.M.
Books & Beyond Book Discussion Group
Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00 A.M.
Hell Town Campfire Stories
Gather round as we tell you tales of Virginia lore with a twist. Filled with fiction, facts, and fun you won’t want to miss. Registration is not required for this pre-recorded event that will be posted on Samuel Public Library’s YouTube channel. If there are any questions or comments please email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net or call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3151 ext. 105. Wednesday, July 15th at 6:30 P.M.
Big Library Read Zoom Book Discussion: The Darwin Affair
Join us for an online discussion of OverDrive’s next Big Library Read, The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason. The next Big Library Read kicks off on June 22nd with the eBook and audiobook available for unlimited access through OverDrive June 22nd – July 13th This program will take place over Zoom. Thursday, July 16th at 6:00 P.M.
How to use Libby by Overdrive
Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Sandra Norman will be teaching us how to use Libby by Overdrive, which provides thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, and movies that can be checked out with your library card! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 22nd at 6:30 P.M.
Photography & Beyond
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, July 25th at 10 A.M.
How to use Novelist
Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Kitti McKean will be teaching us how to use Novelist, a database that will help you find the perfect book to read next! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00 A.M.
Community Events
Prom for WCHS & Skyline HS seniors scheduled for July 11
Prom Under the Stars is the theme for a prom scheduled for Warren County and Skyline High School, Class of 2020, on July 11, 2020, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Rick Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center in Front Royal launched the idea to several other business owners and the prom was underway.
The prom will be held at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club from 6-11. The cost for each person is $25 a ticket. Each ticket includes entrance into the event, a plated dinner, and more. Seating may be limited. Tickets will be available for purchase through July 1, 2020. Rain date is July 12, 2020. Each senior may invite one guest.
*Please note – To verify seniors are either WCHS or SHS, their names will be checked against a school-provided list. It is important for registration to be in the seniors’ names!
Sponsors for this event include Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, C & C Family Fun Day, Royal Cinemas, Royal Family Bowling Center, Harold & Terry Chunn (DJs), Apple House, Pepsi, Tolliver Studios Donahue’s Whimsical Flowers, LLC., etc.
Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Rick Novak and Richard Runyon at the prom site in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movies are Fridays and Saturdays, 8:45 pm:
- Friday, June 19: “E.T.”
- Saturday, June 20: “Jaws”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 19:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Jurassic World”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Land Before Time”
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s recent commemorative celebrations
On June 13, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a multichapter grave marking in Rileyville, Virginia. The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) honor the memory of Revolutionary War patriots by placing a marker next to their headstone and having a formal ceremony to recognize the occasion. The grave marked on Saturday belongs to Private William Robertson, a member of the 3rd Maryland Flying Camp Battalion.
The Flying Camp was an organization that served as the home guard while the local militia was away with the Continental Army. Their duties were to serve and protect citizens in case of an invasion. They were a unit that could pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice. Their duties included protecting the Continental Army’s supply lines, suppressing roving bands of Tories and acting as a ready reserve, should General Washington have need of reinforcements.
Robertson was born and raised in Charles County, Maryland. Sometime after 1802, he and his family moved to what is now Page County, Virginia. He died in 1828 and was buried in the Rileyville Cemetery.
The ceremony included participation of the VASSAR President Bill Schwetke and eight SAR Chapters, three DAR Chapters and one CAR Society. A color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner leading flag bearers Don Dusenbury, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe, Andrew Mills, Charles Jameson, Brian Felps and Steve Engelbright with a musket squad composed of Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Paul Christensen and Mike Dennis. The chapters involved included the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason, George Washington and General Adam Stephens Chapters. The DAR was represented by Cat Schwetke of Fauquier Courthouse, Deborah Corey of John Alexander and Anita Bonner of the Lanes Mill Chapters. The CAR was represented by Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill. Also participating were SAR compatriots Ernie Coggins, Ken Morris, Fred Gill, Daryl Davison, Aron Davison and the Rt Rev Larry Johnson.
After the presentation of wreaths, a musket salute was fired followed by Taps and then the retirement of the colors.
On June 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society and Middletown, Virginia, combined to conduct a flag retirement ceremony. It was held at the Wayside Inn, a continuously operating Inn since 1797. Compatriots participating were President Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe and Eric Robinson. They were joined by Mayor Charles Harbaugh in colonial attire as it was live streamed through the Middletown Facebook site.
To help celebrate Flag Day, a flag raising ceremony was also performed by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia, on June 14, 2020.
Parts of this building were erected in the 1740’s with additions coming throughout the years. In 1797, it was first known as Wilkinson’s Tavern and served travelers passing along the Valley Pike. During the Civil War, it served both sides and was therefore spared from destruction. After the war, it was purchased by Jacob Larrick and renamed Larrick’s Hotel. In the early 20th century it was purchased by Samuel Rhodes who added a 3rd floor and wings on both sides. He renamed it the Wayside Inn. The Inn was later owned by Leo Bernstein for nearly 50 years and after a brief ownership by Lois and Jacob Charon, it was purchased by George and Becky Reeves.
In continuous operation since 1797, George and Becky have carried on with the long standing tradition of serving the public and travelers passing through the area.
The ceremony to replace the flag was started with a procession, led by Color Guard Event Commander Dale Corey, to a posting in front of the building. George Reeves, owner of the Inn was called to lower the older flag and then raise the new one. The flag was then taken to a Flag Retirement ceremony held behind the Wayside immediately following. Guardsmen participating were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel (Chapter Vice President), Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson (Chapter President). Mayor Charles Harbaugh of Middletown was dressed in colonial attire and joined the guard as a participant in the ceremony.
On June 15, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution partnered with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to conduct a Flag Day Commemoration Ceremony for the residents. Dale Corey emcee’d the ceremony which began with a chapter presentation of the colors. The Rt Rev Larry Johnson provided an invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Rev Jim Simmons. Dale Corey began the program with a presentation on the history of Flag Day.
When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, the colonists weren’t fighting united under a single flag. Most regiments participating in the War for Independence fought under their own flags. In June of 1775, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to create the Continental Army — a unified colonial fighting force. With a June 14, 1775, date of an authorization to enlist expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies, the US Army was born. This led to the creation of what was essentially the first “American” Flag, the Continental Colors. It had alternating red and white stripes with the British Union Jack in a field in the upper left hand corner. It was determined that having the Union Jack represented on the American Flag was detrimental to the cause.
Two years later, June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white and the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation. Bernard Cegrand, a small town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country every June 14. In 1885, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday. It was May 30, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14.
This was followed by presentations by Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution President Bill Schwetke and Daughters of the American Revolution Fauquier Courthouse Chapter Honored Regent Cat Schwetke telling what the American Flag means to them and how it has affected their lives. This was followed by a double wreath presentation by Rev Jim Simmons and his wife Anne Simmons denoting unity. The group sang God Bless America and then the color guard fired a musket salute to honor the flag. Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard were Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Don Dusenbury, Sean Carrigan, Nathan Poe and Aron Davison.
Community Events
The Jordan River Theatre Company presents a free, outdoor performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Despite pandemics and quarantines, we have a show for you! Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare opens Wednesday, June 10, at 6:30 PM, at the Stone Hill Amphitheater in Flint Hill, Virginia. This family-friendly Shakespearean comedy features songs, music, dancing, and hilarious antics from the actors of the Jordan River Theatre Company.
Knowing the financial hardships many people are experiencing, we are offering these shows for FREE. A donation of $5-$10 per person is welcome. If you have a local business or service and would like to help sponsor our show, contact producer Brendan Clark at yadramaofstjohns@gmail.com.
Shows at the Stone Hill Amphitheater, 40 Spring Wish Lane, Flint Hill, VA:
- Wednesday, June 10 @ 6:30 PM
- Thursday, June 11 @ 6:30 PM
- Friday, June 12 @ 6:30 PM
- Saturday, June 13 @ 6:30 PM
- Final show: Sunday, June 14 @ 6:00 PM
This performance seeks to adhere to Virginia’s Phase II guidelines. Performance is in a completely outdoor environment that allows for optimal social distancing between audience groups. Please respect barriers between groups. No seating or concessions provided. Please bring your own seating: picnicking welcome! Please plan on removing your own trash. Thank you!
For questions or more information, visit our website or our Facebook page.
Community Events
SPCA’s Kitten Warrior fosters wanted
Learn more about the SPCA’s Kitten Warrior foster program and meet the team. Stop by our admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday-Friday, June 16th – June 19th, anytime between 10am and 4pm. Join our Kitten Warrior superheroes and become a life saver!
Kitten Warrior swag bags available while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required. If you can’t make it, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or 540-662-8616 and get started virtually.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movies are Fridays and Saturdays, 8:45 pm:
- Friday, June 12: “Eddie and the Cruisers”
- Saturday, June 13: “Remember the Titans”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 11:
COVID-19 Throwbacks Ticket Prices: All Seats $3.00
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “E.T.”
- “JAWS”
- “Jurassic Park”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “The Land Before Time”
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph WSW
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 29.79"Hg
UV index: 1
83/67°F
89/65°F