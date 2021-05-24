Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. This summer we’re taking show and tell to a new level. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website, so don’t miss out!
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday June 9th at 6 P.M.
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, June 11th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking a book to discuss at the end of the summer!
Photography & Beyond: Summer Tails and Tales
During this presentation on Saturday, June 12th at 10:00 AM we will review compositional guidelines for capturing “tails and tales” of the summer. We will also review many topics presented during the past 18 months. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Wednesday, June 16th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Summer Reading Tails and Tales: Tick Talk
Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group Thursday, June 17th at 6:00 PM for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuels Public Library We will be hosting a guest speaker, Corey Childs, from the Warren County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, who will be discussing topics such as life cycle of a tick, tick bite prevention, and local tick conditions. Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Monday, June 21st at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Community Events
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has a special guest on their Wildlife Walk – Today and tomorrow only!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has many wildlife ambassadors – animals that cannot be released back to the wild – who now help us educate the public on native wildlife, human-wildlife conflicts, habitat protection, and overall environmental stewardship. Our unique Wildlife Walk guides the visitor around the enclosures of our ambassadors so that you can see them up-close and learn their stories.
The Wildlife Walk is open to visitors, but reservations are required. Today and tomorrow only, we have a special guest, Vega, a Turkey Vulture!
Vega was admitted to BRWC in 2019 suffering from a gunshot wound, most likely from a shotgun. One pellet had fractured her right wing; several others remained in the body, some in the digestive tract, causing lead-poisoning. Another pellet has become lodged in her skull, near the brainstem, damaging the nerves from her right eye; the eye was later removed for her comfort. The loss of her eye and the lingering effects of the lead poisoning make her non-releasable.
Reserve your spot and come visit us today!
Groups will be spaced out in 10 minute increments to ensure proper social distancing. Your tour will begin exactly at the time you select. If you have not arrived by your tour time we will allow another group to go. Group size not to exceed 10 people. Masks required. No pets, drinking, or smoking.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in multi-grave marking ceremony
On May 15, 2021, sixteen compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a multi-grave marking ceremony at the Ebenezer Church in Bluemont, Virginia. This event celebrated the patriotic service of Lieutenant Samuel Butcher, Sr, Private Nathaniel Carpenter, Private Enoch Furr, Private James Grady, Sr and Private Stephen Thatcher during the American Revolutionary War. It is not definite how many Virginians fought during the war, but there are almost 5,000 known patriot graves in the State.
Lieutenant Butcher and Private Thatcher were militia men with Private Carpenter, Private Furr and Private Grady serving in the Continental Army. All five provided service in the birth of the country.
This ceremony was co sponsored by the Colonel William Grayson and Fairfax Resolves Chapters with support from 10 SAR Chapters, seven Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters and two Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Societies. Thirteen patriots from the Revolutionary War and 24 patriots from the War of 1812 were recognized in a plaque dedication to these men buried at the Ebenezer Church Cemetery.
Wreaths were presented by Jeff Thomas, President Virginia Society SAR; Paul Walden, President Society of the War of 1812 (Virginia) and Mike Taimi, the Order of the Founders and Patriots of American, Virginia Society. SAR Chapters presenting wreaths included Ross Schwalm, President the Colonel William Grayson; Forrest Crain, Vice President, Fairfax Resolves; Will Reynolds, Colonel James Wood II; Ken Morris, President George Mason; Harley Stewart, Past President Williamsburg; Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen; Robert Bruce, Historian Norfolk; Paul Cox, Colonel Lewis Fielding; Doug Schwetke, Major K. M. Zandt (Texas) and Marty Keesecker, 2nd Vice President West Virginia SAR/President General Adam Stephens (West Virginia) Chapters.
The DAR was represented by Paula Schwoerer, Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill; Anita Bonner, Lane’s Mill; Kecia Dyer Brown, Regent Ketoctin; Melinda Colasserd, Montpelier; Trisha Phillips-Holbert, Regent Fairfax County and Marlyn Keesecker, First Vice Regent Pack Horse Ford Chapters.
The Virginia State C.A.R. represented by Sarah Cox, President State Society; Anna Cox, First Vice President Colonel Alexander Spotswood and Justin Thomas, Second Vice President Colonel William Grayson Societies.
The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Commander Ken Bonner. Guardsmen included Andrew Miles, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Marty Keesecker, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Doug Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.
Community Events
Family Movie Night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station to be held Saturday, May 22
Join us this Saturday, May 22, 2021, for a family movie night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station! Admission is FREE, and tailgating activities will begin at 6:00 pm. Some of the activities to expect:
- Hands on hose demo for kids
- Live firefighter demonstrations
- Cornhole
- Music
- And more!
The movie “Fireproof” will begin at dusk, so be sure to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue is located at 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627. Be sure to bring the family out for this exciting event!
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 21:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
- “Spirit Untamed”
- “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
Community Events
Successful flag raising and musket firing ceremony at Fort Loudoun Day
On May 15, 2021, the French and Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a flag raising ceremony and drill/musket firing ceremony at Fort Loudoun Day in Winchester. This event commemorates the beginning of work on a fort in Winchester.
On May 18, 1756, George Washington sent a letter to his second in command, Lieutenant Colonel Adam Stephen, that he was beginning to construct and erect a fort at the direction of the Governor Dinwiddie. Stephen was asked to send down the men of Captain George Mercers Company, Captain David Bells men and other carpenters from other companies. The supervisor of the carpenters was Major Joseph Stevens of the Caroline County militia. The fort was built on a five acre tract of land that belonged to Isaac Parkins.
Washington had drawn the plans for the fort, laid out the site and erected a blacksmith shop nearby to supply the needed ironwork. In a surviving plan for the fort, he outlined a 204 foot square with bastions at each corner. The initial plan showed the distance between the bastions at 88 feet. The ramparts were about 16 feet in height and 13+ feet wide. The gate into the fort was located on the south side of the building. Inside the fort were five major buildings, each separated from the inner wall by a passage up to 7.3 feet wide. In a second plan, Washington extended the width of the rampart to 18 feet and reduced the length to 78 feet. He further eliminated the passageway between the buildings and the inside wall of the rampart.
A well was begun in April 1757. By 1758, the well was 102 feet deep but had not yet struck a spring. A lack of funding hampered completion of the well. Although a primary base for Virginia forces operating on the colony’s northwest frontier, after four years, the fort remained unfinished. This was due in part to lack of adequate funding, poor maintenance and the conduct of the French and Indian War. After the end of the French and Indian War, the fort remained occupied. In 1774, a partial dismantling of the hewed timber walls of the fort may have begun. A home on South Loudoun Street in Washington is said to have been built of the logs from Fort Loudoun. Today, the structure is covered with clapboard siding. The place remained a military base during the Revolutionary War, mainly for operations against the Indians, serving as a point of rendezvous.
During 1780, Fort Loudoun was a prisoner of war camp for a short period of time. The fort had continued to decline. The hewn logs had been removed and replaced with a picket fence to enclose the prisoners. By 1786, there were no longer any walls remaining from the fort. The last of the buildings from Fort Loudoun probably survived into the early years of the 19th century, as most of the buildings had been removed as the expansion of Winchester went through the property that had been the fort. The only surviving structure from the fort is the well.
The Fort Loudoun Day Commemoration began in the morning with tours of the site and presentations by David Grosso, President of the French and Indian War Foundation and an appearance by James Wood (founder of Winchester, as rendered by Steve Resan). Reenactors from Mercers Company, Rutherford’s Rangers and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the SAR provided a flag raising ceremony, Mercers Company gave presentations of drill and ceremony plus a musket firing showing how these actions were taken during the French and Indian War. The SAR Chapter then showed how the same were conducted during the Revolutionary War.
Participating from the French and Indian War Foundation were David Grosso, Steve Resan, Scott Straub, Marc Robinson (Mercers), Eric Robinson (Mercers), Jim Moyer (Mercers) and Dale Corey (SAR). From the Rangers: Charles Balding, Mark Buhl, Josh Shores and Jeff Pennington. From Mercers Company: Quinton Culver, Sloan Culver, Erick Moore and Steve Doss. From SAR: Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Fred Gill, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe and Will Reynolds.
Community Events
Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Gazebo – May 13, 2021
It’s National Police Week. The Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue and the Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal/Warren County Lodge #33, held a Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service this evening at 6:30 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal. The service honored four of our local officers. These officers gave their lives to protect us, now it’s our turn to honor them for their bravery.
The roll call of our fallen officers is Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley, Front Royal Police Department, Trooper H. Lee Henderson, Virginia State Police. Lieutenant William Patrick Farrell, Front Royal Police Department and Trooper Daniel Lee Williams, Virginia State Police.
To appreciate the heroes behind the badge, President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation back in 1962 and picked May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“One form of heroism is having the courage to live without bitterness when bitterness is justified, and having the strength to persevere even when perseverance seems unlikely to be rewarded.”
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” – Proverbs 28:1
“I don’t have to draw a line in the sand. I already have one. It’s thin. It’s blue. It’s mine and if you cross it, I will protect it.”
This job takes a lot out of our officers, and now more than ever they could use a kind word or a simple “Thank You”. If you see an officer this week, please take a moment to just say thanks. It means more than you’ll ever know.
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 1
88/66°F
88/61°F