Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for March
Books & Beyond Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Saturday, March 3th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)
Photography & Beyond
Photo Sharing: Moon and Stars: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share moon and star images. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 10 A.M.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
This event will be held on March 10th at 6 P.M.
Photography & Beyond
Wildflower Photography: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share places and techniques for photographing the valley’s spectacular wildflowers. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Monday, March 15th at 6 P.M.
Books & Beyond Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 10 A.M.
Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley
Come travel back in time to begin understanding the heritage of our valley. Join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and the Potomac River keeper Network for this special presentation. Dr. Carole Nash from James Madison University will share her research and insights into the history of Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 7 P.M.
A Brief Introduction to the Mindfulness Practices
Mindfulness-based stress-reduction practices have received significant public attention in recent years. Please join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and mindfulness instructor Brown Sharp II for a virtual presentation. This session will include an introduction to the mindfulness practices. Participants will be encouraged to submit any questions they may have through the Zoom chat feature during the program. This event will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:30 P.M.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate George Washington’s 289th birthday
On February 20, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the French and Indian War Foundation a commemoration of George Washington’s 289th birthday. This was a virtual event based in Winchester to honor the Father of our Country and the 1st President of the United States.
Washington was a key figure in both the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War. During the presentation, we had visits from James Wood (by Steve Resan), the founder of Winchester and his son James Wood II (by Brett Osborn) who were both well known by Washington and fought with him during the respective wars.
George Washington spent a good portion of his young life in Winchester helping survey the Fairfax land grant for Thomas Lord Fairfax, as well as performing surveying work for Wood. James Wood (1707–1759), a large landowner in the area, was the first citizen of Winchester. He acquired a track of land “on the branches of the Opequon” and became the first court clerk of the county. He laid out 26 half-acre lots from his land with survey assistance laid out by Washington, which became Winchester. Wood was a Colonel in the Frederick County Militia and served with Colonel George Washington in the 1754 campaign against the French.
In 1756, on land granted by James Wood, Colonel George Washington designed and began constructing Fort Loudoun, which was occupied and manned with guns until the start of the Revolutionary War when it was used to house British and Hession Prisoners of War. In 1758, Washington stood for election to the House of Burgesses. His campaign was managed by Colonel James Wood (Senior), who procured 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks and distributed them gratis to 391 voters in Frederick County. Wood was then chosen to sit in for Washington at the polls on election day. Washington won the seat and again in 1761, serving Frederick County until 1765.
James Wood, Jr. (1741-1813) met Washington through his father. Wood, like Washington was a surveyor and soldier. At age 19, he was appointed deputy clerk of Frederick County and represented the county in the Virginia House of Burgesses from 1766 to 1776 and in the Virginia Constitutional Convention in 1776. Wood was commissioned a captain of Virginia troops in 1774, eventually attaining the rank of Brigadier General in the Virginia Militia, serving General George Washington and the colonies throughout the war. In 1789, Wood was chosen as an elector from Hampshire District for the 1789 election for President. He was among 10 Virginia electors who cast a vote for his friend, George Washington as President.
At the commemoration, we next heard from Scott Straub about Fort Loudoun. Colonel George Washington was the commander responsible for protecting the back country from incursions by the French and Indian allies. In 1756, the Virginia House of Burgesses approved the construction of a chain of forts to defend the colony’s frontier. The Fort Loudoun at Winchester was selected by Washington as a strategic location for this installation. He drew the plans and supervised its construction. This included his oversight of the 103 foot deep well that was dug in 1757 and still exists at the site. The fort was built between 1756 and 1758 with Washington managing its construction from his office in Winchester until sufficient construction allowed him to move into his headquarters at the fort. In December 1758 he announced he was resigning his commission and returned to Mount Vernon where he stayed until the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.
Attending the commemoration for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Participating from the French and Indian War Foundation were President David Grosso, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Jim Moyer, Steve Resan, Marc Robinson and Scott Straub.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan
On February 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual commemoration of the Crossing of the Dan, an important event that leads to victory in the American Revolutionary War.
The crossing of the Dan River by General Nathanael Greene’s Army from North Carolina into Virginia was a climactic moment in the race to the Dan. As winter descended on the Carolinas in December 1780, the British under Lt. General Charles Lord Cornwallis was on the verge of victory in the South. Charleston had fallen and the American Army had lost a significant battle at Camden, South Carolina. General Greene was sent to salvage the situation and arrived to find he was severely outnumbered and what remained of the American Army was starving, poorly clothed, and barely equipped.
Rebuilding the Army, he undertook a daring strategy of dividing his Army. On December 21, he sent General Daniel Morgan into South Carolina with one wing of his Army. Morgan was pursued by the British under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton. He turned on the British at the Battle of Cowpens on January 17, 1781, destroying Tarleton’s command, and then retreated rapidly north into North Carolina. Gen. Green also turned his wing of the Army north, knowing Cornwallis would pursue quickly to destroy the American Army.
This began the “Race to the Dan”. Greene and Morgan moved rapidly north, destroying boats and ferry crossings with Cornwallis close behind, on occasion only hours behind the retreating Army. Gen. Greene aimed his Army for the Dan River, a wide and important natural barrier near the line dividing North Carolina from Virginia. If he could cross the Dan, he would meet up with a large American force and prevent Cornwallis from crossing.
Greene reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River. On February 14, 1781, he moved his men across the river, using a flotilla of all the boats they could find, carrying men, wagons, supplies, and cannons to safety on the other side. There were no boats left on the North Carolina side of the river for Cornwallis to continue his pursuit.
The Crossing of the Dan was a brilliant success. The American Army would go on to reconquer much of the South, while the British would march on to ultimate defeat at the Battle of Yorktown.
The ceremony had 166 participants from nine States and 75 chapters of descendants of the American Revolution.
Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter based in Winchester were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Art LaFlam, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Additional participants included dual members Ken Bonner, Charles James, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “Chaos Walking”
First Tech Bytes 2021 talk focuses on social media operations security
Voya Financial Chief Security Architect Rich Wickersham will be presenting a free online presentation “Social Media OPSEC, Targeting Analysis and Countermeasures” 6-8 p.m. March 1. His talk will review the continuing need for employee and corporate operations security (OPSEC) on social media platforms, focusing on LinkedIn.
Wickersham has more than 20 years of experience designing, implementing and securing resilient architectures for both public and private organizations. He has held previous leadership roles at AIG, Fannie Mae, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His presentation will focus on threats and attacks in the social media age and measures to counter those threats.
This is the first presentation in the Tech Bytes 2021 series, which is partly funded by a gift from the National Center for Women & Information Technology’s Learning Circles Program designed to attract more women and minorities to the computer science field. Funding is also coming from Delti Phi, LFCC’s chapter of the international technology honor society Epsilon Pi Tau, as an effort to provide networking opportunities to students.
If interested in attending, please contact Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange at mstange@lfcc.edu by 9 a.m. March 1.
Code Ninjas Front Royal to host Parents’ Night Out
Code Ninjas Front Royal will be hosting a Parents’ Night Out this Saturday, February 13, from 6 pm – 9 pm. Parents deserve a night out to celebrate their Valentine’s Day, and the new Code Ninjas provides a great outlet for your children! Drop off your kids at Code Ninjas where they’ll play games, assemble puzzles, build robotics, and more. Once you’ve had a chance to unwind, swing by to pick them up (please) and hear about all the fun they’ve had!
The cost is $35/child. To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the event.
CLICK HERE to learn more and sign up online!
