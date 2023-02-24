Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for March
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, March 1st at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. For this meeting we’ll be discussing non-contemporary romance: Victorian, gothic, anything not modern!
Genealogy Club
Wed, March 8th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Books & Beyond
Tues, March 14th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is the classic A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, March 15th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome!
Christianity in Ireland before St. Patrick
Thurs, March 16th at 6:30 PM
In person. Did you know there were Christians in Ireland before St. Patrick? Was there a distinctive “Celtic Church”? Join us for an Irish history program just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Connie Marshner, M. A. in Gaelic Literature from University College Cork (Ireland), will share two years of research on the subject.
Drawing Workshop: Craft Themed Still-Life
Sat, March 18th at 2:00 PM
In person. Interested in learning how to draw? Join us for a basic drawing workshop where participants will get to draw a craft-themed still-life for National Craft Month. Spots are limited, registration is required.
Community Events
SAR participates in George Washington Birthday Parade
On February 20, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the annual George Washington Parade, held in Alexandria, Virginia. The parade was sponsored by the George Washington Chapter and had over 4,000 participants march through the streets to a point near the Alexandria Masonic Temple.
Various Mason Chapters came from several areas to participate. The Virginia State Color Guard carried the National Colors to lead a major portion of the parade. This included compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Jamestown and Fairfax Resolves Chapters carried the flags dressed in regimental attire. This unit was followed by the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps and then a procession of dignitaries from the local community and the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
SAR dignitaries included National Society Chancellor General Michael Elston, Mid-Atlantic Vice President General Peter Davenport and Virginia President Ernie Coggins. Also present was Children of the American Revolution Virginia Society President Will Elston.
Next was a contingent of SAR compatriots lead by Honor Guard Commander Joe Dooley. Included were members of the George Washington, Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and George Mason Chapter. This was followed by a SAR float driven by Sgt Maj John Champe compatriot Warner Workman commemorating George Washington.
Additional Virginia Color Guardsmen participating included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler and Will Weiss from Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Dave Cook, Forrest Crain and Darrin Schmidt from Fairfax Resolves; Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen; Andrew Mills from Colonel William Grayson; Ken Morris from George Mason and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe.
Community Events
Warren Coalition presents iGen: The Smartphone Generation and Their Mental Health Challenges
Warren Coalition, in conjunction with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will host “iGen: The Smartphone Generation and Their Mental Health Challenges,” a virtual presentation by nationally renowned speaker Jean M. Twenge, on March 8, 2023 at 11:30 am.
Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, is the author of more than 180 scientific publications and seven books, including Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents—and What They Mean for America’s Future (April 25, 2023) and iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood. She holds a BA and MA from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She has been featured on national programs such as Today, CBS This Morning, Fox and Friends, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline NBC, among others. Her research has also been covered in Time, Newsweek, USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, The Washington Post, and other national media outlets.
“Today’s kids, teens, and young adults are iGen (born after 1995), the first generation to spend their adolescence with smartphones,” Twenge wrote in her description of the presentation. “iGen’ers are growing up more slowly as adolescents, spending more time online, and spending less time hanging out with their friends in person. They are also spending less time sleeping. Perhaps as a result, they are more likely to experience unhappiness, anxiety, and depression and to engage in self-harm. We’ll discuss ideas for how to help children, adolescents, and their parents find a better balance with technology and be healthier and happier.”
The cost for the program is $6. The presentation is expected to conclude between 12:30 and 12:45 pm. Register HERE.
For more information, contact Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org or 540-636-6385.
Community Events
Michael W. Smith with special guest, Cochren & Co. to perform live at the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce that Grammy, Dove, and America Music Award winner Michael W. Smith will perform live on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 with special guest Cochren & Co. The concert is proudly presented by Clean Water of Virginia and will take place on the Tolley Dental Zone stage at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. 3,500 lucky fans will enjoy an afternoon of uplifting music by one of the most decorated Contemporary Christian artists of all time!
Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. In 2021, he released a re-envisioned live version of his #1 highest-selling album of all time, Worship, in honor of its 20th anniversary. His critically acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.
The Festival also welcomes, special guest, Cochren & Co. to the Tolley Dental Zone stage on Sunday afternoon, May 7. Michael Cochren is a singer/songwriter and worship leader born and raised in a small Indiana town. After graduating school, Cochren began playing music across the country with a band of friends under the name Cochren & Co. With hope filled lyrics and timeless melodies, Cochren & Co. blur the lines between American pop, soft rock, and soul/blues to create a sound all their own.
Dove Award Nominated Cochren & Co. have toured coast to coast accumulating a loyal following of new listeners wherever they go. Their debut full-length album Don’t Lose Hope was released on Gotee Records in 2021 and includes Billboard Top 10 Radio Hits Church (Take Me Back), One Day, and Who Can. The title-track Don’t Lose Hope was featured in a new episode of CBS’s MacGyver. On February 3, 2023 Cochren & Co. released their sophomore album Running Home. Michael Cochren recently shared with fans, “I started the process for this album with the desire to expand our borders sonically and deepen the honesty of our lyrics. It was a true joy to create, and I pray it brings you joy, hope, and some windows down cranked up stereo FUN as you listen.” With a full touring schedule, including the TobyMac “Hits Deep Tour” and the release of their new album, Cochren & Co. is only getting started.
Tickets to Michael W. Smith with special guest, Cochren & Co., presented by Clean Water of Virginia, are available online at www.thebloom.com. Tickets range from $15.00 to $70.00. Doors to the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center open at Noon with Cochren & Co. taking the stage at 2:00 pm. Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early to grab lunch from a broad selection of food vendors.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “SHAZAM!: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
- “Renfield”
- “Big George Foreman”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
Community Events
The 63rd Highland County Maple Festival
It’s Virginia’s sweetest event of the year! Nestled in the peaceful, rural mountains on the western border of the Commonwealth, travelers can take a step back in time for a cultural and culinary adventure at the county-wide Highland County Maple Festival during the second and third weekends of March. This year marks the 63rd event, set for March 11-12 and 18-19, 2023.
Highland County is Virginia’s least populous county but has been drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the community since 1959 to celebrate the “opening” of the trees and to observe the process of making delicious, pure maple syrup. Free “sugar camp” tours provide a unique and educational experience for the entire family to learn how the golden delicacy is made from tree to bottle, ranging from traditional to modern techniques. Local sugar camps have even expanded to include syrups infused with fruits and spices or even aged in spirit barrels. Other tree syrups can be found at the festival as well, including hickory, birch, and black walnut. Ten local sugar camps will be open on Saturdays and eight on Sundays this year.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! More food vendors on North Water Street and Main Street in Monterey have been added in 2023 to offer expanded options for savory and sweet meals for visitors.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from old-time trades to exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. A new Highland County Artisans’ Shop will be set up at The Highland Center in Monterey to showcase local crafts for sale as well. Admission to access vendors at the Highland County Public School Gyms and The Highland Center is $5 purchased onsite (children 12 and under are free), and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to 10 am and 2 pm entertainment at The Highland Center.
Each day of the festival this year will feature at least two live shows at The Highland Center. On Saturday, March 11th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at 10 am and 2 pm, as well as the classical banjo of The John Bullard Trio at 5 pm. On Sunday, March 12th, listen to local favorites Mountain Air play their blend of acoustic Americana at 10 am and 2 pm. During the following weekend on Saturday, March 18th, put on your dancing shoes with square dancing at 10 am with local callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe, and stay for the 2 pm square dance when old time music band Mudhole Control brings more heel stomping fun. Finish up the festival with two clogging performances on Sunday, March 19th, with the Hi-Horse Cloggers performing at 10 am and the homegrown Little Switzerland Cloggers entertaining audiences at 2 pm. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8 pm on Saturday, March 11th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as exploring exhibits on the community’s history at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider, Co. in Monterey, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, browsing an old general store like the newly-revitalized Doe Hill Mercantile, eating at a local restaurant, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 11th.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” More recently, the festival has earned several user-voted awards, including the winner of Best Unique Festival in the Best of the Blue Ridge 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards from Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine and 2022’s first-place place winner for best Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in the eleventh annual Best of Virginia issue from Virginia Living. An economic impact study in 2022 conducted by Virginia Tech with assistance from Future Generations University revealed that the festival generated between $1.36 and $2.02 million in direct spending in Highland County.
The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include The Springs Nursing & Rehab with Kissito Healthcare, the Monterey Inn, Summit Community Bank, The Highland Center, and WDBJ7.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 4 pm, though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with maple doughnuts being served at 6 am and pancake meals starting as early as 7 am. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at facebook.com/HighlandCounty and nstagram.com/highland_county_va.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
Community Events
Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 18th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 18th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment classes at Laurel Ridge Community College. Since its inception in 2007, the Edward Jones 5K Race for Education has raised over $55,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes. Baby strollers and dogs are also welcome.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit https://bit.ly/ej5k2023 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
The race organizers would like to thank all of the sponsors for their support. The Gold Medal Sponsors for this year’s event are: Fitness Evolution; Limitless Branding Co.; L Dee’s Pancake House; Jean’s Jewelers; Rotary Club of Front Royal, VA; Presidential Landscaping Services Inc; Main Street Travel; Walter & Walter Insurance Agency; Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements, LLC; The River 95.3; No Doubt Accounting; Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic; Royal Cinemas; Royal Family Bowling Center; Marlow Motor Company; Buffalo Wild Wings; and CBM Mortgage.
This year’s Silver Medal Sponsors are: Ken Evans Real Estate Agent Inc with Re/Max Real Estate Connections; Suzan D. Herskowitz, P.L.L.C., Attorney at Law; The Apple House.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Wind: 13mph NNW
Humidity: 24%
Pressure: 30.37"Hg
UV index: 3
63/37°F
48/45°F