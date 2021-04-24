Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Star Wars Altered Books Craft
Have an old book perfect for crafting? Check out our Star Wars themed altered book craft at the library for the month of May. Those who register online can pick up a craft kit or instructions at the adult registration desk. Registration required as kits are limited. Don’t miss out!
Star Wars Bounty Hunt: Geocaching
In celebration of Star Wars day the library has a cool geocaching scavenger hunt using geocaching.com where patrons can go to specific coordinates and identify tree species along the Front Royal Greenway. Those who complete the hunt can earn another raffle ticket to enter into a star wars grand prize drawing at the end of the month. For more information contact the adult reference desk. Don’t miss out!
Out of this World Editing Techniques: Photography and Beyond
Join us as we kickoff the celebration of Star Wars month by demonstrating some out of this world photo editing techniques! Saturday, May 1st at 10:00 AM. During this presentation, you will learn how to use filters and other editing techniques to transform our photographs. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.
Books & Beyond: Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 5th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets through Zoom on every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Earthrise: A Journey of Discovery With NASA
Ever look at the sky and wonder what it would be like to explore this vast universe? Join Alan Sturgis, NASA aerospace engineer, on a virtual journey to explore the International Space Station, experience Earthrise from the Apollo 1968 mission, learn about Artemis and other current missions, and much more. Using stunning videos and images, Alan shares his journey and challenges us to think about our place in the universe. This presentation will fascinate a wide audience including adults, teens, and middle schoolers Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 PM. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.
Aliens Among Us? Help Fight the Spread of the Spotted Lanternfly
Why Do We Care About the Spotted Lanternfly invading Virginia? The Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is an invasive planthopper native (alien species) to China, India, Vietnam. The Spotted Lanternfly causes serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants. Join us through Zoom Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 PM to learn how to identify, report, and stop the Spotted Lanternfly. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 P.M.
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, May 14th at 6:00 P.M for Bad Romance, where you can indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Susannah Stapleton’s The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective: Secrets and Lies in the Golden Age of Crime. This meeting will be held Monday, May 17th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Susannah Stapleton’s The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective: Secrets and Lies in the Golden Age of Crime. This meeting will be held Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Darkside of the Universe
Join us for a virtual presentation through Zoom Thursday, May 20th at 6:30 PM on dark matter and energy by local amateur astronomer Dane Toler. Learn how to be a citizen scientist and help astronomers identify things out in space. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.
Wildflowers and Other Spring Delights: Photography and Beyond
Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation on Saturday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM we will share wildflower and other spring images. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.
Millionaire Maker 2021 Golf Event
There’s still room for more teams! Make sure you register before April 30th – the price goes up May 1st. Join us on Friday, May 14th at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club for the Millionaire Maker Golf Event. Not only will you enjoy a terrific round of golf, great food, and prizes, but 4 lucky individuals will have the chance to shoot for a hole in one for a Million dollars. The event will sell out so register today!
Sponsorship is available and is a great way to market and promote your business. You can find available sponsorship information here. Thanks to Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, Amana, and Johnstone Supply – The Wallace Group, our Presenting Sponsors.
Download the brochure and registration form here.
Selah Theatre Project proudly presents their production of Steel Magnolias
Selah Theatre Project is proud to present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. Steel Magnolias, which is being directed by founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia, is a heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweet tragedy. The ladies will offer audiences a hearty helping of love, laughter and tears.
The story is based around six women who gather in a beauty parlor over the period of two years to discuss everything from favorite recipes and local beauty queens to births and death. They find strength within themselves and comfort in each other’s company. It is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin in the 1980s, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.
Clairee Belcher is played by Sandra DeRocha, who is making her debut with us on the Selah Theatre Project stage. Her best friend of fifty year, Ouiser Boudreaux is played by Pamela Foster. The mother and daughter duo that will melt your heart are Joanne Thompson and Brigid Tamas portraying M’Lynn Eatenton and Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie. The beauty parlor where all these ladies gather on a weekly basis to share their laughter and tears is owned by Truvy Jones, played by Caitie Devere. Her shop assistant is the shy Annelle Dupuy Desoto played by Jessica Arnold.
This particular masterpiece is a selection from Selah Theatre Project’s earlier days and has been selected for a reprise in celebration of the tenth anniversary of our theater education in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Show director and founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia stated, “In the time of COVID and theatre shutdowns, we need a sense of normalcy. What’s better than this classic reminding us about the importance of friendship and human connection. This particular selection is being dedicated to the memory of Marty Hayes, one of the original supporters of Selah Theatre Project who loved the work we do here at Selah and without whom Selah Theatre Project would not be as it is today.”
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, and to promote social distancing, Selah Theatre Project will be producing this as a recorded live performance. The actors will be live-recorded on stage and the show will be available to watch during showtimes. The word “selah” means to pause; to consider what you have just seen and heard. This show and this cast invites the audience to do just that.
WHAT:
- Steel Magnolias by Robert Harding
Directed by La Tasha Do’zia
WHERE:
- Selah Theatre Project website
www.selahtheatreproject.org/magnolias
PERFORMANCES:
- May 14-16 and May 21-23, 2021
- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm
- Sundays at 3:00 pm
- Guests will have 3 hours to watch the show online beginning at the showtime.
TICKETS:
- Tickets are $15 per computer, tablet, phone, or other device. Internet access will be required to watch the show.
WEB ADDRESS:
Sons of the American Revolution conduct Patriots Day commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living
On April 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Patriots Day Commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility. This date is honored to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the first shots fired in the American Revolutionary War at the Battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy Massachusetts on April 19, 1775.
After the French and Indian War, Great Britain enacted several measures to raise revenue from the 13 colonies to help pay for that war. This created a great deal of resentment among the colonists. The Boston Massacre in 1770, and the Boston Tea Party in 1773, resulted in King George declaring Massachusetts in a state of rebellion.
On April 18, 1775, Dr. Joseph Warren (namesake of Warren County), a member of the Sons of Liberty, found that the British were sending a contingent of Marines to Concord to capture powder and arms from the local armory. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn residents of the British march. The two took different routes, meeting in Lexington. It was here they met revolutionary leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock, warning them to flee and then set out for Concord. On the way, they met Samuel Prescott (a third rider). Prescott made it to Concord, Dawes was thrown from his horse and returned to Lexington with Revere being captured by a British patrol.
On April 19, 700+ British troops arrived in Lexington and met 77 minutemen on the town green. An unknown fired a shot, which in turn caused several British volleys. When the smoke cleared, eight militiamen were dead with nine wounded. Only one redcoat was injured. The British then continued on to Concord where they found the majority of the equipment had been relocated. They then began to burn what they did find causing a fire that got out of control. Hundreds of militiamen seeing the smoke ran to the defense of the town. As they came to Concor’s North Bridge, they were met by a contingent of British soldiers. The British fired first but fell back when the colonists returned fire. This became known as the “shot heard ’round the world”.
When the British began the 18 mile return march to Boston, they found 2,000 minutemen shooting at them from cover along the route. Upon reaching Lexington, the British were reinforced and continued to retreat. The colonists stayed with them into Menotomy where some of the fiercest fighting ensued. By the time they had reached Boston, over 3,500 minutemen had joined in what had become the first battle of the War for Independence. These battles proved that the American colonies could fight and stand up to the strongest Army in the world at that time.
In 1894, Massachusetts Governor Greenhalge proclaimed Patriots Day, April 19, as a holiday. It was followed in 1907 by Maine. Currently four states, Massachusetts, Maine, Wisconsin and Connecticut, recognize this date as a school holiday.
For this event, Dale Corey was the emcee with Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties. Both of these compatriots provided presentations on the SAR and Patriots Day to the seniors at the facility. They were supported by Doug Hall and Allan Phillips as flag bearers.
Mountain Laurel Montessori School holds ‘Open House’ Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mountain Laurel Montessori School is holding an ‘Open House’ on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. to meet their teachers and tour the classrooms. They can help you start your application process for the 2021-22 school year, as well as sign up for Summer Camp! Their location is ideal for parents telecommuting from the D.C. area. They are located at 155 Biggs Drive, Front Royal, VA.
The mission of Mountain Laurel Montessori School is to provide ideal learning environments for each stage of a child’s development, adhering to the guiding principles of the Association Montessori Internationale. Above all, they are committed to an education that guides children to become joyful, lifelong scholars, and engaged, compassionate citizens of our diverse world community.
They are committed to fulfilling their mission by
- Facilitating cooperation and involvement of parents, teachers, students, and the greater community
- Fostering a caring school community that emphasizes respect for one another and celebrates diversity
- Providing an environment that supports life-long inquiry and exploration
Sons of the American Revolution participate in soil blessing to commemorate a battle during the Revolutionary War
On April 17, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, based in Winchester, participated in a soil blessing sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Soil was collected to be blessed and sent to the Waxhaws Battlefield in South Carolina to commemorate the battle during the Revolutionary War, which saw a massacre of Virginia Continental troops by a mostly loyalist British force led by Banastre Tarleton.
Colonel Abraham Buford led a force of about 380 Virginians composed of the 7th Virginia Regiment, two companies of the 2nd Virginia Regiment, and an artillery detachment. He was originally sent to assist with the defense of Charleston, but could not reach there prior to the British takeover of the city. He was then sent to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Lord Cornwallis sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton in pursuit with the British Legion. After the British caught up with the colonials, Buford was asked to surrender. He initially refused. After aligning his men in a single row, Buford had told his men not to fire until the British were close. This allowed the British to breech the American lines after only one round had been fired. Many of the Virginia force threw down their weapons to surrender. During the initial firing, Tarleton’s horse had been shot and he was pinned under the animal. His men were outraged and proceeded to massacre the men who had laid down their weapons. 113 of the men were killed with sabers, 150 so badly injured they could not be moved, and 53 prisoners were taken by the British. “Tarleton’s quarter” thereafter became an expression to refuse the taking of prisoners. This became a propaganda campaign by the Continental Army to increase recruitment.
Although the battle gave the British temporary control over South Carolina, the massacre inspired colonists to join the militia. Many of these men became the Overmountain Men who went into action against British Loyalists, at the Battle of Musgrove Mill in August, and the decisive defeat of British Major Patrick Ferguson’s command on October 7, 1780, at Kings Mountain.
Every year, the Virginia Society sponsors an urn full of Virginia dirt to be taken and spread at the site of a mass grave containing 84 men and horses of the Virginia troops who lost their lives during the battle.
Culpeper Minuteman President Charles Jameson emceed the commemoration and assisted Compatriot Bill Schwetke in filling an urn with Virginia dirt. An invocation and benediction was provided by Chaplain Len Cowherd. The soil was blessed by Father Henry Minich and presented to Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas, who will present the urn at the Waxhaws Monument in South Carolina.
A multi chapter color guard consisting of Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Bill Schwetke and Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Chapter), Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter), Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots) and Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill Chapter DAR) had presented the colors.
A musket salute was fired with the singing of a patriotic song to honor the fallen patriots.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
