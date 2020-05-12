Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May

All of our programs will take place over Zoom and will require you to register on our website at samuelslibrary.net in the events tab. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3153 ext. 105.

Photographing Spring Wildflowers

Join Sharon Fisher on Zoom for her four-week class as she goes over how to take stunning pictures of wildflowers with any smartphone or camera! She will be advising on settings and how to find flowers in your yard. There will also be follow up discussion groups where you can share your work and get more advice. Saturday, May 16th at 10:00 A.M.

How to Use Libby by Overdrive

This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Sandra Norman will be teaching us how to use Libby by Overdrive, which provides thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, and movies that you can check out with your library card! This program will take place over Zoom. Monday, May 18th, at 10 A.M.

Dig Into Clay: Create a Giant Ceramic Sunflower for Your Garden

Create clay ornaments for your garden with Arline Link of the Kiln Doctor. This workshop will be taught online via Zoom. Learn how to access Zoom & to schedule a curbside pickup for your clay kit before the program. Register early to ensure you will receive one of the 20 available kits! Tuesday, May 19th at 10 A.M.

Sculpting Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop

Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a special six-week poetry workshop over Zoom. Space is limited. Registration Required. Tuesday, May 19th at 6:00 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion Group

Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, May 20th at 10:00 A.M.

How to Use Novelist

This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Kitti McKean will be teaching us how to use Novelist, a database that will help you find the perfect book to read next! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, May 27th at 6:30 P.M.

