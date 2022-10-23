Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November
NOTE: The “Sharing Women’s Wisdom” virtual event scheduled for October 20th has been canceled and removed from SPL’s calendar.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, November 2nd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Belle Boyd – A Woman Who Rebelled
Virtual. Join us Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 PM for a presentation from author Claire Giffin, a Kirkus Book of the Year author, who spent 17 years researching her new historical novel A Rebellious Woman, which tells the life story of Belle Boyd. Claire’s research into Belle’s life and times included numerous visits to Front Royal and other locations in the Shenandoah Valley. The presentation will take into account how Belle’s actions were especially scandalous when viewed in the context of her times.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 PM.
Seed Saving Event with the Master Gardeners
In-person. Join us on Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 PM and learn from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association about how you can save seeds for personal use and support your local Seed Lending Library. This event is FREE and all attendees will leave with seeds.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, November 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 PM. Open to new members.
Books & Beyond
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of November, we will be discussing What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang. This meeting will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 PM.
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, October 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm; and Friday, November 18th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for any of these three classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase of Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country. There is also concern that the emergence of brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” could increase the chances of accidental overdoses in children and youth, who might mistake the pills for candy.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Back on the streets, Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 21:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Friday, October 28:
“The House on Haunted Hill” @ 9:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
SAR participates in Woodstock Apple Festival
On October 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Apple Festival held at Mount Jackson. The festival has arts and crafts, food, music and other activities for the community.
The SAR set up a display table with items from the colonial era in Virginia. Compatriots told visitors about the Sons of the American Revolution and colonial living in the Shenandoah Valley from 1750-1800. This included the various programs sponsored by the SAR. We do community events, providing color guard and display activities. Citizens who have an impact on the community are recognized for their efforts. These include law enforcement, fire support, emergency medical technicians, life saving and acts of heroism in addition to good citizenship activities.
There are numerous youth programs, to include Poster, Brochure, Essay and Oration contests for school-age children of various ages. Eagle Scouts are recognized along with students who have shown outstanding citizenship.
The veterans program is a large part of the organization. Programs include placing flags on graves of veterans during holidays, recognition of patriot graves and support for Wreaths Across America. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam are recognized and support provided for the Honor Flight program. We provide presentations of many subjects pertaining to the colonial era in America to groups of all ages.
Participating for the chapter were Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Will Reynolds. Georganna Moore gave presentations on making corn husk dolls.
Stephens City UMC to host free community Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 29
Stephens City UMC will host their sixth Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 PM. A huge turnout is expected for the Trunk-or-Treat to be held at 5291 Main Street (back parking lot); Costume Parade scheduled for 5 PM. The event will include 15 decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins. Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will also have representative booths for distributing candy. Volunteers will direct traffic to guide vehicle flow to the back parking lot and also have a designated walking area away from traffic for children and parents moving around the parking lot.
According to Stephens City UMC event organizer Jacquetta Owen, Halloween should be a fun and free holiday that benefits both the children and young teens who relish participation and the adults who help them find healthy, constructive ways to celebrate. “ I am so pleased and excited to invite families to our annual Trunk or Treat. This is an opportunity to grow community and provide a safe venue for kids to dress up and collect treats. There is nothing better than watching families have fun, partake in kid’s games and experience a good time,” Owen said.
Trunk-or-Treat events can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating. This is done by creating an environment that limits hazards and provides adequate supervision for youth. Additionally, the event provides access to Halloween festivities for families who do not live in a typical residential neighborhood. Everyone is invited and all residing within the town limits can easily bring their whole family and actually walk to the destination. “Halloween costumes are encouraged. The church organizers ask participants to use Halloween themes that will be suitable for young children with decorations kept to a scare-minimum,” added Owen.
Artist Michael Bulley, will create balloon animals for the kids. Children are always fascinated by the magic from the timeless art of balloon twisting and balloon animals. Lolo the Clown will provide entertainment for adults and children. Besides the usual Halloween themed games, there will be a Youth Fun House and a Costume Parade at 5 PM along Main, Filbert and Germain Streets. There are no competitive prizes, just a playful experience for the children. Parade oversight will be provided by Stephens City police cruiser escort. The cruisers, with lights flashing, will lead and trail the parade, offering caution to pedestrians and safety awareness to vehicle traffic along the short route.
The Stephens City fire and rescue department plans to provide an engine on site which includes tours of the customized equipment used during firefighting operations and members on-site to assist with the static display. Kids will meet firefighters and learn about fire safety basics and have an opportunity to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog. The fire truck will blare its siren at precisely 2 PM to commence the Trunk-or-Treat activity and again at 5 PM to conclude the candy give-away.
Pastor Bertina Westley will be on site to welcome in Trunk or Treat families and inform them about other activities at the church to include the mammoth Easter Egg Hunt, pre-school, daycare, senior center, food pantry, vacation bible school, and STEM camp. “Visitors should be sure to register for the one hundred-dollar, fifty dollar and twenty-five-dollar gift cards while checking-in for photographs or other activities,“ Pastor Westley said. A Fall/Halloween backdrop set up will be available so parents can photograph their kids in costumes.
2021 attendance was estimated at between 300-400 people.
For more information, please contact Jacquetta Owen at Jacquettaowen@gmail.com or 540-450-4601.
Calling Volunteers: White Post, Berryville tree plantings help make water cleaner in the Potomac watershed
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 60 community volunteers from Clarke County and surrounding areas to help plant 570 native trees and shrubs at two family-friendly events in October and November. Scheduled at two locations in Clarke County, the tree plantings along Long Branch and Dog Run will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the organization’s Potomac Planting Program. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes.
About 30 volunteers are needed to plant 270 trees at Long Branch Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane in White Post on October 31. Another 30+ volunteers will plant about 300 trees at Clermont Farm, 151 Clermont Land in Berryville on Nov. 12. Both days have two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. The plantings are family-friendly events and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.
“The goal of PEC’s Potomac Planting Program is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Potomac River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of Chesapeake Bay.”
Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.
Through its Potomac Planting Program, PEC provides free technical assistance, project design, materials, and labor to landowners for the planting of native trees and shrubs in riparian zones in the Potomac River watershed in Clarke, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The program follows guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and other partners. Plantings generally include native hardwood trees and shrubs, as well as species that will provide additional wildlife benefits by bearing nuts and fruits.
The Potomac Planting Program is made possible with funding from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant and Virginia Environmental Endowment grant. Partners include the Loudoun, John Marshall, and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.
