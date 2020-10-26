Connect with us

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November

2 hours ago

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, November 4th at 10 A.M.

Bird Conversation and Wind Power

FOSL, in conjunction with Audubon and Shenandoah University, hosts a special virtual program with Joel Merriman of American Bird Conservancy. Prof Kincaid at Shenandoah University will include students in the audience and community members are welcome to participate. Thursday, November 5th at 7 P.M.

Photography & Beyond

Storytelling Through Photography: Giving Thanks

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques using photography to create stories and express emotions. The theme will be on giving thanks. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, November 7th at 10 A.M.

Front Royal Writer’s Group

We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, November 12th at 6:30 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, November 18th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bimonthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation such as landscape photography, portrait photography, sunrise/sunset photography, autumn leaves, etc. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing.  This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses.  Saturday, November 21st at 10 A.M.

Library Closings

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday the library will be closing at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 25th. The library will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday November, 28th.

“Socktober” – A sock drive for the Thermal Shelter

4 days ago

October 22, 2020

It’s not too late to still participate in “Socktober!” The Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is getting started back up again. For those of you who do not know, the Thermal Shelter provides a safe warm place for our local homeless to sleep, receive a warm meal, and get a few supplies… like SOCKS! We are currently collecting NEW SOCKS for the Thermal Shelter 2020/21 winter.

This video was created for LFK Elementary School. If you have a student at LFK, they are currently hosting “Socktober”. Please send new socks in with your Lil’cats. If not, please feel free to drop your donation off at the Warren County Department of Social Services: 465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser

4 days ago

October 21, 2020

Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.

Warren County High School Band is beginning our Fruit Sale Fundraiser to help raise needed funds for our organization. Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply CLICK HERE.

After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. You will also be contacted via email regarding delivery and/or pickup options. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.

This year, we plan on being able to handle customers who have purchased online with touchless pickup by just having you pop the trunk, and we will place it in there for you.

For those who pre-order but plan to pay at pick up, you may use cash, check, or credit card on site.

For any additional questions, please contact our Fruit Sale Chairperson:

Humane Society’s Polar Plunge event registration now open

4 days ago

October 21, 2020

Join us for our second Annual Polar Plunge! Help our warm, lovely shelter animals by encouraging friends and family to sponsor your plunge! For more information on the event, please reach out to Meghan with the Humane Society — contact info below.

REGISTER: 

  • CLICK HERE to register.

DETAILS: 

  • January 16th, 2021
  • 4H Center Culpeper Lake

SEEKING SPONSORS: 

First Annual Polar Plunge event. Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Warren County.

9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held virtually on Saturday, November 14th

5 days ago

October 21, 2020

The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.”

Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event. Tickets are only $10 as we are going virtual in 2020. We will hold an online auction, and your ticket purchase gets you the link to our bidding site and entry into the door and grand prize drawings. Grand prize includes a one-night stay at the beautiful Mimslyn Inn, dinner for two, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card and two Tails and Ales souvenir glasses.

You must provide your email address when purchasing tickets. We will send you a link to the bidding site (Bid Beacon) two weeks prior to the event to preview baskets. The auction will begin on November 14th, and end on November 16th. 50/50 tickets will be sold directly from Bid Beacon.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, over the phone by calling 540-635-4734 ext 221, or directly from our website.

HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Caroline Craig and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting!

Veteran benefits application assistance offered this Friday at Able Forces

5 days ago

October 21, 2020

Military and Veteran families are welcome to come by the Able Forces Foundation office if you have issues with VA benefits, or need assistance or guidance on issues. Andre Miller of the Department of Veterans Services, and Danielle Cullers, our area’s Homeless Advocate, will be at our office from 9AM to Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Please call for an appointment if possible: 540-631-9600. Our office is located at 115 Chester Street, Suite B, in Front Royal. Strict COVID protocols will be followed.

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 23rd

5 days ago

October 21, 2020

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 23:

• Friday: 7:05
• Sat & Sun: 4:20 & 6:55
• Mon – Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 4:15 & 7:00
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 49 min

• Friday: 7:10
• Sat & Sun: 4:00 & 6:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Come Play”
  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “Let Him Go”
