Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Samicon 2021 Update: Out of an abundance of caution, SamiCon has been moved to Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our annual geek convention SamiCon! SamiCon is a free event for all comic & tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Check out local products in our vendors fair as well as participate in our makerspace, crafts, prize drawings and more. This year’s theme is Video Games! Come dressed as your favorite characters and enjoy many activities such as gaining experience points in exchange for raffle tickets, solving our escape room, participating in game demos and learning how to make your own videogame with our sponsor Code Ninja!
Interested in being a vendor? Contact Erin Rooney at erooney@samuelslibrary.net
Honey Heist
Interested in trying out Tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder, but don’t know where (or with whom) to start? Join us Saturday, October 2nd at 1:00 PM for a Tabletop RPG session of the game Honey Heist, a simple and fun introductory Tabletop RPG where you play as a bear intent on robbing the local aviary of its honey! Registration is required as attendance is limited.
General Education Development
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 11th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
National Geographic Photo Ark
Are you an animal lover? Do you appreciate incredible photographs? Please join Mary Ladrick, Director of Education, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV), for a virtual presentation on Tuesday, October 12th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm about the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibition at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Registration is required.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 13th at 6:00 PM.
Local conservatives gather in Middletown to celebrate 234th anniversary of the US Constitution
Constitution Day with Winsome Sears turned out to be more about the Constitution than Winsome.
The program opened with the National Anthem sung by Brent Woodall. Reverend Al Woods followed with the Invocation.
The first of three highlights were provided by John Massoud, an Afghan descendant, who, with great emotion and sincerity, thanked the United States for the 20 years of service to the people of Afghanistan. More emphatically, John paid tribute to and mourned the loss of the 13 United States military members who were killed in Kabul on August 24, 2021.
John was followed by Liberty Man, Bishop Larry Johnson, who described the sacrifices and dedication of our Founders en route to our Constitution. Liberty Man was introduced by George Washington portrayed by, Dale Carpenter, who was appropriately attired in the uniform of the Continental Army.
In the absence of Winsome, former Senatorial candidate and Iraqi war veteran, Daniel Gade read a letter of endorsement of Winsome Sears from Ollie North. Gade followed with a history lesson comparing Presidential moral courage among Presidents Lincoln, Reagan, and Biden. He drew a stark contrast among them with President Biden getting a zero.
It was a pleasant evening hosted by the Wayside Inn and funded by LtGen Bill Keys and Bill Hammack. There was free pulled pork barbeque w/ trimmings and a cash bar. Music was provided by the Steel Peach band.
Friends of Samuels Library hosts Annual Book Sale beginning October 1
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will host its popular Annual Fall Book Sale Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Monday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at Samuels Public Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal. Homemade baked-goods will also be available Friday and Saturday.
The book sale boasts a variety of more than 4,000 books and DVDs ranging in price from $.50 – $3.00. The final day of the sale, Monday, October 4th will feature a special Name-Your-Own-Price Day. To protect our Book Sale volunteers, face coverings are strongly encouraged at this event.
“We are so grateful to FOSL for both the significant volunteer and financial assistance they provide to support exceptional programming and services at our local library,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The Annual Book Sale, organized and staffed by our dedicated friends group brings in thousands of dollars each year to support Samuels Library, and also helps encourage literacy and education with excellent book titles and media available at incredible prices for people to take home and share.”
FOSL was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $100,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to support Samuels Library, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time, sponsoring informative programs and participating in fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting the annual used book sale.
“Our FOSL members are passionate about supporting an outstanding library in Front Royal and Warren County,” said Lori Girard, FOSL President. “We encourage everyone to join us at our Annual Book Sale. Pick up a great book at a great deal and learn a little more about all the wonderful and free resources at your community library.”
A special FOSL Member Only Book Sale Preview Event will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Those interested in becoming FOSL Members can register as members that evening and gain access to the preview event.
Find out more about the benefits of FOSL membership.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Canceled: Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Invitational
9/22/2021 – This event has been canceled due to rain and field conditions.
Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Will Host Our 5th Annual Wildcat Invitational, Tournament of Bands, September 25th, 2021 5 pm-9:00 pm, Warren County High School Football Field, 155 Westminster Drive. Gates Open at 4:30 pm, Admission $10 Adults, $8 Students & Seniors, Children 5 and under are Free.
Area high school bands from Strasburg, Skyline, Hedgesville, Clarke, Sherando, and our Warren County Marching Wildcats will perform. Come out and support our students and all the area bands competing.
A Little About the Band
David Dingess has been the Band Director at Warren County High School Since the fall of 2002. In that time, the band has performed in VA, WV, MD, PA, NY, and SC. During their Marching Band Season, they regularly represent the community in VA, WV, MD, and PA as they compete with their marching band show.
The band has been in constant improvement and is a three-time Virginia Honor Band and serves the community by marching in the Christmas Parade, Festival of Leaves Parade, Performing at the Veterans Day Ceremony, as well as representing our community in the Apple Blossom parade.
Upcoming Activities
The band also is in the middle of a NEW UNIFORM CAMPAIGN. We have been using the same marching uniforms for 20 years and are in desperate need of an upgrade. With the help of the community and fundraisers like this one, we hope to be in new uniforms in 2022. The cost for new uniforms will be in the range of $35,000 dollars, so it is a large endeavor for our group, especially while still competing and travel at a high rate.
Our Calendar is a busy one. Here is a list of upcoming performances for the rest of this calendar year.
October 2 Allegany MD Competition
October 9 Festival of Leaves Parade
October 16 Musselman WV Competition
October 23 Chapter Championships Spring Mills
October 30 STATE MARCHING ASSESSMENT
November 7 {(ACC’s)-Championships} Central Dauphin
November 11 Veteran’s Day
December 4 Christmas Parade
December 11 All District Tryouts
December 19 Christmas Concert
Feb 4-5 All District Band Event Millbrook H.S.
February 22 or 29 All State Tryouts JMU
March 5 or 12 HIGH SCHOOL ASSESSMENT
April 9, 16, or 23 Solo and Ensemble
April 10 Band Spring Concert
April 30 Apple Blossom
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Addams Family 2”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Halloween Kill’s”
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project
FRWRC CenterStage with Tana Hoffman, Realtor with Sager Real Estate, Mom, and President of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project has an exciting fundraiser coming up on October 14, 6th Annual Wine Pull! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tana and her bottle of wine:
Mission of the Phoenix Project, our community response to domestic violence:
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
6th Annual Wine Pull to benefit the Phoenix Project
- Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 5pm – 7pm
- Front Royal Golf Club
- $45.00 a ticket – Every ticket includes food, hand painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting.
- Basket Raffles and Auction Items
To learn more or to buy tickets visit:
- Phoenix Project on Facebook
- Phoenix Project on their Website
- Eventbrite
- Stop by the Phoenix Project Office for tickets in person.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Northwest Community Services announces second season of podcast, Awareness 2 Action
Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce the second season of its podcast Awareness 2 Action, which aims to promote wellness and resilience in the Shenandoah Valley through conversation.
Awareness 2 Action seeks to inform and inspire our community through highlighting personal stories of resilience, hope, and the work of individuals making a difference in their communities. Season one guest Angie Burleson, Founder/Executive Director of Arizona Recovers, described the process of awareness to action as “…being open to always learning something new and understanding how that may not just affect you but it may affect others…”. These thoughtful discussions are moderated by our host Casey Dwyer, who is a Prevention Support Specialist and Licensed Counselor.
Other guests from season one have included Miss America Camille Schrier, local Peer Recovery Specialist Jimeca Iyomere, and Keith Cartwright, Behavioral Health Wellness Consultant at Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Season two will kick off with an interview with Susan Betcher, a Page County resident who has 30 years of experience working with local youth. Other guests this season will include Tina Stevens-Culbreath and Rodney Culbreath, who are founders of the Just Me Movement; a nonprofit mentorship program that promotes diversity, inclusion and helps young people develop the skills to overcome adversity.
Episode 1 is now available on all major podcast platforms:
- Podbean
- Youtube
- Google Podcasts
- Spotify
- iHeartRadio
- Amazon Music
About Prevention and Wellness Services:
The mission of Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Service Board is to prevent substance misuse, suicide, and to bring awareness to these issues through a trauma informed lens in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. For more information go to www.nwcsb.com/prevention or contact Shannon Urum at shannon.urum@nwcsb.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @LordFairfaxYRA to stay up to date with the latest from Awareness2Action.
