Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Samicon 2021 Update: Out of an abundance of caution, SamiCon has been moved to Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our annual geek convention SamiCon! SamiCon is a free event for all comic & tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Check out local products in our vendors fair as well as participate in our makerspace, crafts, prize drawings and more. This year’s theme is Video Games! Come dressed as your favorite characters and enjoy many activities such as gaining experience points in exchange for raffle tickets, solving our escape room, participating in game demos and learning how to make your own videogame with our sponsor Code Ninja!

Interested in being a vendor? Contact Erin Rooney at erooney@samuelslibrary.net

Honey Heist

Interested in trying out Tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder, but don’t know where (or with whom) to start? Join us Saturday, October 2nd at 1:00 PM for a Tabletop RPG session of the game Honey Heist, a simple and fun introductory Tabletop RPG where you play as a bear intent on robbing the local aviary of its honey! Registration is required as attendance is limited.

General Education Development

Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Bad Romance

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 11th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

National Geographic Photo Ark

Are you an animal lover? Do you appreciate incredible photographs? Please join Mary Ladrick, Director of Education, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV), for a virtual presentation on Tuesday, October 12th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm about the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibition at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Registration is required.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 13th at 6:00 PM.