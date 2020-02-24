Community Events
Samuels Public Library and Valley Disability Support Group co-sponsor Brain Injury Awareness
The community is invited to join the Valley Disability Support Group’s first annual Brain Injury Awareness and Education event for Brain Injury Awareness Month. Teaming up with Samuels Public Library, Valley Disability Support Group brings an author presentation and book signing by Brian and Sheila Lloyd, authors of “It’s OK, I had a Stroke.” The couple shares their faith journey in Brian’s recovery from a massive stroke.
“Positive stories of how survivors cope, live their daily lives and persevere with an Acquired Brain Injury is how we wanted to kick-off our first Brain Injury Awareness Month,” says an enthusiastic Victoria Newman, PhD, Founder of Valley Disability Support Group.
Dr. Newman is more than a host of this interactive informational session, she returns to her native Front Royal as a Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor and Advocate for individuals and families cross-disabilities. Since the launch of Valley Disability Support Group in November 2019, Dr. Newman has offered monthly information sessions to support individuals and families living with disabilities.
“Counselors agree that scientific statistics prove that belief in something greater than ourselves can improve outcomes. As with the Lloyd’s,” Newman continues, “there can be something very beautiful awaiting us at the end recovery. Healing can manifest in mysterious ways.” A Psychology Today blog post by Nigel Barber, PhD, explains it this way – From a scientific perspective, faith healing is unexplained, incomprehensible, and should not work. Yet it does work.
The event will be held at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal, Virginia, on Saturday, March 7th, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. Visit www.valleydisabilitysupport.com for more details.
Community Events
Conversation of Hope is Tuesday, February 25th
The WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) serves as a meeting place for community members seeking positivity in this time of controversy for our town and county. At 7 pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope.
This month’s conversation is on Tuesday, 2/25 from 7-8 pm. Check our Facebook page.
During the first “Conversation of Hope” in June, Chief Kahle Magalis shared a fitting quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”
Comments shared throughout our times reflecting have included positive feedback about the school system, about the giving & caring individuals in our community, encouragement to focus on the positive and move forward without delay (by sharing concern but finding solutions and moving on), the acknowledgment that we have a strong sense of community that’s full of characters and memories and that we have so much potential and good energy. It has been expressed that this is a good time to be forced to confront what we love and value and to picture the past and what’s good about the area.
“This too shall pass” is often uttered as well as the fact that our community has so much to offer as a busy, active and unique area (full of outdoor assets and beauty) where people care about each other and don’t let tragedy define us. Niki Foster of the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone to share the wonderful things we see and be louder than the ugly noise. Representatives of area clergy have been in attendance and said they want to support and serve, especially in these times we are facing.
Please join us on the 4th Tuesday at 7 pm at 213 E. Main Street- OPEN HOUSE, to share and witness more encouraging conversations. You are guaranteed to enjoy the hour spent with a wide range of citizens, public officials, volunteers, and kind souls!
*Please note that these gatherings are ones of positivity, not negativity. Politics and current events will not be discussed—instead, we will remind ourselves why we love our community and provide an opportunity to briefly join together those who care together in the spirit of hope…
Community Events
Watch: 44th Military School Band & Festival Concert
On February 23, 2020, the 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival performed their culminating concert in the Melton Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The students have spent hours in clinics and rehearsing to bring this concert together. The Festival Concert Band Conductor was Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy and the Festival Choir Conductor was Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
The festival brought together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Watch and enjoy this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Military schools from around nation gather at Randolph-Macon Academy for Drum Major Competition
On February 21-23, 2020, Randolph-Macon Academy hosted the 44th Military School Band & Chorus Festival. The annual Military School Band & Choir Festival is a three-day clinic for the top musicians from military secondary schools and colleges from across the nation.
Growing from its roots as a festival attended only by bandsmen from the military schools located in Virginia, The Military School Band & Choir Festival has grown into a national event, drawing schools and colleges from across the United States. This year’s festival roster includes more than 100 cadets and bandmasters, choir directors and chaperones from eight military academies. This year’s festival participants are from schools in California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Connecticut, and Virginia.
Each festival is structured to include a festival concert band conducted by a noted current, or former, military conductor, and a drum major clinic instructed by an active duty military drum major. A recent addition, now in its third consecutive year, is a festival choir conducted by a noted military choral conductor.
The drum major competition was held on February 22nd in the Melton Gymnasium on the R-MA campus. This was an opportunity for the drum majors to show off what they had learned in the clinics and compete for the Gold Medal: Outstanding Drum Major.
Watch the competition on the exclusive Royal Examiner video and an interview with Senior Chief Musician Michael Bayes from the U.S Navy Band. MUCS Bayes is also the drum major for the Navy Band and conducted the clinic.
Drum Majors and links to the participating schools:
James Bongard – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Jonathan Kattnig – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Gavin McGahey – U. S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Dylan DeViney – Marine Military Academy, Harlingen, TX
Tristyn Gavulic – Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
Liam Griffin – Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy, Delafield, WI
Devonte Knight – Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
Diego Lopez – Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
Yuqi Liu – Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
DonDiego Rains – New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
Barry Zhu – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Austin Johnson – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Sean Loeber – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Jacob Gehly – Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of March
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of March 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, March 3
- 11:00 Time for Baby. What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. This month we will have fun with kites and parachutes! Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 7
- 10:00 Books and Barks. Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins February 7.
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 7.
Tuesday, March 10
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Dorothy will be the featured character this week. “There’s no place like home!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 10.
Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
We are going to explore our five senses through the stories, songs, and craft at story time this week. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 14
- 11:00 Irish Step Dancing Performance. It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
- 2:00 Chess and More. Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
Tuesday, March 17
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Scarecrow will be the featured character this week. “If I only had a brain.” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 17.
Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends, and look for new friends to meet! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 21
- 11:00 Studio 330. Join Front Royal artist Michael Whited in a class for budding young artists ages 9 to 18. Young artists will complete one work of art in each one-hour session, with the option to add details during the following half-hour. The class emphasizes using basic shapes in drawings and painting, shading and shadowing techniques, and combining elements into a cohesive composition. Techniques may include using colored pencils, water colors, or acrylics. Registration begins February 21.
- 11:00 Emergency Preparedness for Early Childhood Providers. A little over a year ago, Virginia began requiring child care programs to develop emergency preparedness plans. Now, it is time to evaluate our plans, discuss what works and what doesn’t, and update our plans. We believe that with the proper training and resources the suffering of people affected by disasters can be reduced or possibly prevented. Resilient communities must have preparation, relief, and recovery systems in place to ensure that children are safe and families can return to their jobs.
As childcare providers, we serve as a resilience hub in the community. The goal of this training program is to increase the capacity of both center-based and home-based child care providers to prepare for, and respond effectively, in the event of emergencies and natural disasters.
This four-hour free training is perfect for family child care providers, center owners and administrators. Feel free to bring your program’s emergency preparedness plans. You can make updates as we go through the material.
New requirement this year: Any free training that does not have a minimum of 10 registrants must be cancelled. Also, all programs are limited to 2 individuals per class.
- Date: March 21, 2020
- Time: 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Location: Samuels Library, 330 E. Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Register: vachildcare.com/child-care-providers
- Questions: Donna Wilson-Peal, 540-373-3275 or donna@thechildcarenetwork.org
- 2:00 World of Lego. Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Real-life buildings out of Legos? Join us for this fascinating topic and building session! Registration begins February 21.
Tuesday, March 24
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Tin Man will be the featured character this week. “Now I know I’ve got a heart because it is breaking.”
For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 24.
Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about castles! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 28
- 2:00 Mystery in the Library. A well-known historical character has disappeared from the library. Favorite book characters who were there at the time are all suspect. Teens are invited to dress up as popular book characters, and enjoy snacks as they mingle, talk, listen, and discover clues to solve the mystery. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 28.
Tuesday, March 31
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Lion will be the featured character this week. “Put ’em up, put ’em up!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins March 1.
Community Events
US Navy Band – Country Current performs at Randolph-Macon Academy
On Friday, February 21, 2020, the US Navy Band Country Current performed a concert in Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy. The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble.
If you missed the concert, watch on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
Community Events
Annual membership tea party at the Warren Heritage Society
On February 14, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society held their annual membership tea party. Dale Corey of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker. Dale gave a presentation on the history of tea and its effect on the American Revolutionary War. One example: In Wilmington, the women collected tea from residents and had a bonfire in the town square to protest the tariffs on tea. At the Society’s tea party, a collection of tea was made and ceremonial burning of the tea was conducted by Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
If you would like to attend our future events at Warren Heritage Society, please stop by our location, 101 Chester Street, in Front Royal, and become a member today! Our next event will be “Laura Virginia Hale Day” on April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held at the Ivy Lodge and the Archive building.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 27%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
55/44°F
56/33°F