Samuels Public Library – bringing people, information, and ideas together
On July 1, 2020, Michelle Ross became our new Library Director at Samuels Public Library. Michelle came here from Charleston, West Virginia, where she had a well-established record of leadership, success and community focus with a passion for excellent library services, programs and events. Michelle holds a Master of Library & Information Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was named the 2020 recipient of the Linda G. Wright Award for excellence in Library Service in Kanawha County, West Virginia, where she served as the Sissonville Branch Manager.
“My professional philosophy is that libraries should be the heart of their communities and Samuels Public Library is a perfect example. I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated staff.”
She said the pandemic required closing the library to the public from mid-March until mid-June following the Governor’s Executive Orders.
“But during that time we found ways to continue serving our patrons. We offered curbside pickup; we created new visual programs that included craft kits patrons could pick up to take home; we added new online resources, and while we were closed we took actions to ensure the library’s readiness for reopening, cleaning, painting and making sure our patrons could observe social distancing requirements. During the period we were closed we had 1,651 curbside pickups (from May 4 until June 30), with 10,400 items checked out, along with 188 craft kits, 26 by adults, and 162 by kids. We also offered 72 virtual programs.” As she said,” it takes more than a pandemic to keep a good library down.”
The library has now reopened, operating on its regular schedule; however, meeting rooms are still not available. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 10, and furniture has been rearranged to encourage social distancing. Returns and donations are quarantined for 5 days. High-touch areas are sanitized frequently. Curbside service is still available, and programs continue to be delivered virtually.
Epilogue Bookstore is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am until 4 pm.
The library has offered numerous virtual programs. You can now read digital magazines at RBDigital, for example. Other virtual programs and apps include Meet Libby (ebooks and audiobooks), Hopla (movies, TV), Rocket Languages, Career Transition, Media Cricket (preK-8th grade ebooks), Universal Classes (500+ online courses), and Frugal Music.
It also offers adult services: “Books and Beyond Discussion,” offered the first Wednesday of every month at 10 am; and “Photography and Beyond,” offered on Saturdays at 10 am. (“What the Tech!” is not offered as a virtual program.)
Michelle also reminded us that this is Library Sign-up Month, so if you do not have a library card, or have misplaced your card, this is the month to take advantage of that. And finally this month the library is celebrating SAMICON, a comic book and “geek” convention for all ages. This year it is a virtual celebration, with a scavenger hunt each week to celebrate local merchants. She encourages all to join the fun.
For additional information, you can contact her at mross@samualslibrary..net or 540-635-3153 ext. 110.
Written by Hank Ecton
SCC utility service cut-off moratorium will end on October 5; Governor requested extension from September 16
The general moratorium on utility shutoffs is extended through October 5, 2020. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued the order following a request from Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam. The moratorium was originally set to end on September 16.
In a letter to the Commission on September 14, the Governor said, “My request for an extension will give the General Assembly the time they need to address this issue, finalize their budget, and complete their important work during this special session.”
In granting another extension, the Commission said it will not extend the moratorium beyond October 5, 2020. The Commission urged the Governor and General Assembly to appropriate funds for direct financial assistance to those customers who are unable to pay their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission said, “We hope the General Assembly uses this additional time to act on this recommendation.”
The Commission wrote, “Since we first imposed the moratorium on March 16, 2020, we have warned repeatedly that this moratorium is not sustainable indefinitely. The mounting costs of unpaid bills must eventually be paid, either by the customers in arrears or by other customers who themselves may be struggling to pay their bills. Unless the General Assembly explicitly directs that a utility’s own shareholders must bear the cost of unpaid bills, those costs will almost certainly be shifted to other paying customers.”
The SCC’s latest extension order means the moratorium will have been in place for more than six months. It was originally imposed on March 16, 2020, as an emergency measure to protect customers from the immediate economic impacts of the COVID crisis.
The end of the Commission-directed moratorium on October 5 does not mean the end of protections for customers in arrears who are making a good-faith effort to pay their bills over a longer time period. Customers who enter such extended payment plans with their utilities will continue to be protected from service cut-offs even after the end of this moratorium.
10 years after: The ‘Glenn Ship’ docks at Front Royal’s C&C Frozen Treats
On Monday, September 14, a ship of dreams sets sail on the most recent leg of its journey in memory of one human spirit that set an example for us all. That ship is affectionately known as the Glenn Ship <glennship.com> or as christened by its skipper Glenn Mikulak, the K’nector of the Seas.
With the assistance of some Front Royals finest encountered at Skyline Middle School, the K’nector of the Seas most recent port of call, the ship estimated to be assembled from 10,000-odd K’NEX pieces was moved in its massive glass case to the C&C Frozen Treats complex at 413/409 East Main Street, in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“Overseeing” the operation was Glenn’s mother, Glenda Mikulak Roberts, husband William “Billy” Roberts, and C&C proprietor William “Willie” Huck. We asked, first mom Glenda, and then Huck about the relocation to a downtown place of prominence. Ironically, or perhaps magically, the Glennship’s new port lies in the shadow of the Town Gazebo where the K’nector of the Seas laid anchor with several hundred mourners, including Class of 2010 Warren County High School classmates of Glenn’s at his October 24, 2010, Memorial Service.
“It was October 19 when Glenn sailed to his distant shore. And my daughter, Robin Mikulak Dodson, got together with Willy (Huck) at C&C Frozen Treats, and they had a plan to move it down here. So, we executed their plan today, and we’re going to hang up some information on Muscular Dystrophy, Duchenne’s particularly, and remind people how somebody with a disability could really go way and beyond and make a creation like the one with over 10,000 pieces here.”
As some “docking” logistics were being ironed out and Glenn’s K’nector of the Seas already began drawing attention from passing East Main Street foot traffic and perhaps a passing motorists horn honk, we asked Huck about the genesis of the Glennship relocation born of conversations with a C&C Frozen Treats customer, Glenn’s sister Robin.
“She asked me if we could do it, and I was like ‘most certainly’ and (wife) Nina was like, ‘YES, we’d LOVE to!’. There are love and magic in the ice cream shop, connectors, connections all over. And K’nector, connections – it all just fits. It truly is about the connections and it’s an honor to host this in the ice cream shop so the magic can continue to live. This truly represents our community coming together and that’s the most important thing,” Huck observed of Glenn’s K’nector of the Seas sailing C&C Frozen Treats way.
“To have this young man’s legacy lives on in our building is a little overwhelming because I never met the man, didn’t know him, wasn’t in Front Royal at the time. But I can see his passion for life. And the ship that he’s done – I’m about love and magic, and this is his love shining to the world to see the magic that he’s created,” Huck said.
“The research behind what he has done with this ship says that it’s passion. And that’s what he lived with. Even to his end, he lived with passion and wanted to touch people. And we’re about memories and about celebrating – and the adventure, there’s always an adventure. And … we can all load on and take an adventure anywhere we want to go, anywhere we want to be.
“Glenn’s adventure continues, and he’s going to continue to touch people even in his passing. And to be a part of his legacy is an honor here at C&C Frozen Treats,” Huck concluded, locking in on the importance of the example Glenn Mikulak gave us all during his 18 years with us. As a footnote to this story, Glenda reminded us that Glenn’s First Mate, his dad Robert Mikulak, aka “The Ratchetman”, rejoined his son’s crew on that far, shining shore in November 2012.
“Interesting in the 10 years since Glenn has been sailing away, they have come up with some really good treatments, and they’ve got some good trials going for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. So, we’re hoping that something really good will evolve from 2020, maybe. In my lifetime I want to see a successful treatment/cure for Duchenne’s,” Glenda said of the deteriorative muscle disease that took aspiring engineer Glenn’s life.
In addition to its stops at various Warren County Public Schools, Glenda noted a year’s port of call in Winchester’s Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum; and she asked for a shoutout for the Glennship’s massive protective glass enclosure case, made courtesy of Mark Dick’s MD Construction. And not one to miss perhaps cosmic irony, Glenda pointed to the company owner’s connecting initials to the disease Glenn battled throughout his life.
“At his funeral, we carried it down the street here, 350 people went to the Gazebo where we had a little ceremony. And as we were driving up in the truck today, it reminded me of the emotions as we were bringing it down, and we came in that same direction,” Glenda said, also recalling a certain camera-toting reporter jogging to the front of the procession as the K’nector sailed into this downtown neighborhood the first time.
In 2010 this reporter covered Glenn’s ship being brought into his high school for display under his watchful eye his senior year; and just months later of his passing in a story titled “An Improbable Tale of the High Seas: A captain among men, Glenn Mikulak sails toward a brighter shore”. In reporting on his creation’s latest port of call at C&C Frozen Treats, I will include passages from that latter story, including references to the earlier story:*
Ten years gone
For most people, me included, memories of a nice trip, whether it be on a ship or by another mode of transportation, are generally recorded in our sometimes flawed memory banks or on photographs soon to be curled and yellowing in some forgotten scrapbook.
But for Warren County High senior Glenn Mikulak, the memories of a 2006 trip with his late grandmother, Linda Hogoboom, on a Caribbean cruise were translated into an astonishing reconstruction of a cruise ship. On April 28th Glenn’s ship christened “K’nector of the Seas … was brought for display in the Warren County High lobby. The reactions of classmates, teachers and even Principal Ernestine Jordan mirrored my own.
“That’s awesome!”
“Glenn, that’s incredible – did you draw a picture of it first?” “No, I just started building it,” Glenn replied.
“I couldn’t do that if I had my whole life to finish it,” one student exclaimed.
The fact Glenn oversaw the event from his wheelchair underscores perhaps the added awe with which his classmates viewed his achievement. Glenn suffers from a form of Muscular Dystrophy known as Duchenne, a irreversible deterioration of the muscular system. As a consequence of his condition, Glenn has a reduced life expectancy and must face that fact each day …
Glenn’s outlook is an inspiration to all. We asked him how he does it.
“Designing and building is my passion,” he told us. “I try to use all that I have and make the best of it. I anticipate a cure in the future and while it’s getting harder and harder for me every day physically, I am doing all I can. It’s discouraging at times, but I am still creating and building. I hope I’m an inspiration to other people. This ship will be my legacy.”
But Glenn was wrong, at least in part. It isn’t just his ship that is his legacy. Rather, as repeatedly commented on by emotional friends, family, and classmates at his Oct. 24 (2010) Memorial Service, it is Glenn’s spirit that is his most enduring legacy … Glenn’s legacy to all of us is the example of achievement under duress; of hope where hopelessness might seem the answer; of life lived to the fullest under the constant shadow of death.
Glenn was dealt a lousy hand physically – but spiritually he carried a full deck.
His hand played out on his mother’s birthday, Oct. 19, 2010. Captain, permission to leave the bridge of the “Royal K’nibbean Line’s K’nector of the Seas” is granted. Please take your next duty station on the bridge of another ship of dreams, a ship without unwanted anchors, a ship sailing into a port of call on a distant and shining shore.
Back to the present
As the 10th anniversary of his passing approaches, Glenn’s ship has sailed a familiar route into a new port of call his mother called, if not a shining shore, a “shining store” in downtown Front Royal. And in coming months for those of us willing to really look into that perhaps magical C&C Frozen Treats complex storefront window, we will be reminded, not only of who Glenn Mikulak was but of who we can be with a little more focus, a little more effort and a little less complaining about the hand we are dealt in this world.
Check-in with Glenn’s Ship on Facebook where you can share thoughts, photos, and a dream or two can mingle with others touching those afloat in the wake of a visit to the K’nector of the Seas.
Footnote*: Excerpts from stories first published in 2010 in the Warren County Report.
Facts about Glenn’s ship:
Length: 8 feet 6 inches
Width: 1 foot
Height: 2-feet-5-inches
Build Time: 6 weeks in 2006
Upgrading time: 3 weeks in 2010
Estimated K’NEX pieces used – 10,000
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 15, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- The Southwest Virginia region increase in COVID-19 cases.
- Promoted the COVIDWISE, the contact-tracing app.
- Early voting
- Continuation of the moratorium on utility disconnection for another month needed says Governor.
- Authorized $42 million in CARES funding for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing.
- 2020 Census – please complete the form.
- Flu shots
- Suicide Awareness month
- Multi-state collaboration on antigen testing talks continue.
Rotary Roadside Clean Up helping our community look beautiful
This weekend, members and family of the Rotary Club of Warren County gathered on Kendrick Lane, in Front Royal, Virginia, to clean up the roadside. Clean up was done cautiously with face masks and spacing, but a small sense of “getting back to normal” was felt for those who participated. Working together to help the community hasn’t felt so good in a while!
Thank you to Rotary for helping our community look beautiful. Now let’s all chip in and keep it looking this good always! #RotaryClubofWarrenCounty #WarrenStrong
Ruritan kickoff traditional homemade apple butter season
The Shawquon Ruritan in Stephens City kicked off their annual Labor Day homemade apple butter production efforts. Shawquon uses golden delicious apples donated from Loretta McDonald’s 1,500-acre Springwood Farms orchard near Stephens City. The apples were picked in late August. The Ruritan employ a 1930 F. B. Pease antique apple peeler machine. Over the course of two days, more than 4,000 apples were peeled, cored and segmented by the apple peeler. Ruritan members cooked three 50 gallon copper kettles of apple snits. Each kettle required 14 bushels of apples which, after peeling and core removal, were manually trimmed down to nine bushels of snits. The cooking of 27 bushels of snits took approximately 12 hours per kettle and eventually produced 73 cases or 876 pint jars of delicious Shawquon Apple Butter.
Club President Gary Bunch said there is no better way to savor the sweet goodness of tasty homemade apple butter throughout the winter months than by keeping several pint jars in the kitchen cupboard. “Consider buying a few pints as Thanksgiving or Christmas gifts for friends and family,” Bunch said.
Shawquon Apple Butter can be purchased for $5 a pint bottle or $60 a 12-bottle case. The apple butter can be bought from the following local stores: The Seven-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post. For more information, visit Shawquon Ruritan’s Facebook page.
Politics makes for strange bedfellows: candidates, Aftershock ‘Vote BEER’
On Saturday evening, September 12, a number of candidates for Front Royal Town Council and Mayor met citizens in an informal meet and greet event in the Virginia Beer Museum outdoor Biergarten. The backdrop to the “Vote BEER” Party event was a musical performance by Front Royal’s own Aftershock, fronted by Reno Vaughan, with a little help from uncle Dewey Vaughan, propelled by dad James Vaughan’s power drumming and the keyboard, guitar, and bass accompaniment of Lenny Barnhart, Doug Hess, and Dean Smith.
“Solid Fuel” for candidates, music fans, constituents, and music-fan constituents was catered by “So Mote It G Beef” Chef Will and crew’s stacked pork barbecue platters – which saw a non-partisan LANDSLIDE of support over the course of the evening.
And speaking of non-partisan, it is adhering to the Front Royal Town Charter’s mandate that town elections be non-partisan that really is at the root of Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and local attorney David Downes creation of the “Beer Party” and its “Vote BEER” slogan.
Candidates present at the outset of the 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or so event, included Mike McCool and council challengers Betty Showers and Josh Ingram. Others seen over the course of the evening included Bruce Rappaport, incumbent Lori Athey Cockrell, running to hold her appointed seat, and we were told Cockrell’s fellow Republican-endorsed candidate Scott Lloyd, as well as mayoral candidate James Favors – sorry we missed you, Scott and Jim.
Interested observers on the scene at various points in the evening were County Board Chairman Walt Mabe, FR-WC EDA Vice-Chair, and acting Chairman Jeff Browne, former Front Royal Town Manager Michael Graham, incumbent Councilwoman Letasha Thompson, whose seat is not up for re-election this year. Two years ago Thompson was the first local candidate to receive a “Beer Party” endorsement.
This year Beer Museum proprietor Downes has endorsed endorsed McCool, Ingram and Showers on the “BEER” platform of:
Better government;
Encouraging cooperation;
Emphasizing non-partisan politics; and
Responsible government.
as illustrated by the signage in front of his Chester Street law office.
And while all those BEER party-endorsed candidates have emphasized their run as non-political party affiliated independents, they have also embraced the Vote BEER theme of cooperative, non-partisan and responsible government. For as former county supervisor John Vance once observed to this reporter, “Local government should be more about common sense than partisan ideology.”
It is a theme at the root of Front Royal’s 2020 Election, as citizens consider the current Republican Committee five-seat Council majority’s decisions on:
– Town staff cutbacks and outsourcing of town governmental functions, particularly related to tourism marketing and the Visitors Center;
– a refusal to assume its moral obligation $10-million debt service on the new town police headquarters which no one in town government has been able to indicate to this reporter there is any indication of any misdirected funds related to the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal;
– and the seemingly related choice of hostile litigation against the re-tooled EDA board and staff and creation of a competing unilateral EDA with no assets and a several-hundred-thousand-dollar annual operational budget the Town will have to fund (compared to its zero-dollar operational funding of the existing Town-County EDA), as opposed to offered good faith negotiations to establish exactly what town assets may have been misdirected as part of the alleged EDA administrative wrongdoings of the former executive director and her co-EDA civil litigation defendants.
As town citizens ponder the impact of partisanship on these decisions as November 3rd approaches, enjoy these images from the October 12 candidates meet and greet, Aftershock show, and So Mote It G’s BBQ landslide …
