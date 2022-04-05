Local News
Samuels Public Library debuts Memory Lab
Samuels Public Library is featuring a new Memory Lab! The Memory Lab is a do-it-yourself station that allows library patrons access to equipment for digitizing home videos, personal documents, photographs, and slides. Patrons can preserve and share media that is in danger of deterioration or requires equipment that is now hard to find.
“The Memory Lab is a great addition to the Library. It is a big relief to be able to transfer my old photos and VHS tapes to a digital format, and it’s so easy! I have years and years of memories that I can finally save,” says Melody Hotek, Samuels Library Board of Trustees Member.
The Memory Lab includes a VHS converter, Kodak Scanza for film negatives as well as a wi-fi document scanner. Patrons who register will be receive a brief tutorial from staff and then control how they digitize their materials.
“Personal collections are larger than ever,” said Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor. “This gives our patrons the ability to save their keepsakes, protect against possible loss, as well as preserve for future generations.”
The Memory Lab is now available to use. Library patrons can register to use the Memory Lab station for a 2-hour session through the Library’s registration calendar.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Volunteers needed for Winchester’s Community Cleanup on Saturday
Volunteers are needed for a Community Cleanup event on Saturday, April 9 at 8 am. Hosted by Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt and Vice-Mayor John Hill, the cleanup will take place in three locations. Gloves, pickers, and bags will be provided.
“Keeping Winchester beautiful takes all of us,” Kim stated. “Snow plowing and wind can cause a lot of unintended litter in public and natural spaces. This event can’t capture it all, but it’s a start, and we hope you can join us.”
April 9, 2022 Locations:
- Shawnee Springs Preserve (meet at the entrance to the preserve behind Mt. Carmel Church off S. Pleasant Valley Road)
- Friendship Park (627 N. Pleasant Valley Road)
- N. Cameron Street (meet at the parking lot near the Rescue Mission)
“If you’re unable to attend the cleanup this Saturday, we encourage you help in other ways, such as always putting trash where it belongs and picking up litter on your property or while out and about in the city,” John added.
The cleanup event on April 9th is also a kickoff to a new City cleanup program to be held regularly throughout the year. Every other month, the City will host a new location to be cleaned and solicit for community volunteers to help. More information coming soon.
Two local churches join for Ecumenical Prayer Service for Ukraine
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Rev. Valerie Hayes, Rector of Calvary Episcopal Church at 132 North Royal Avenue in Front Royal, felt called to pray. She immediately reached out to Rev. Robert Hitchens, pastor of Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1396 Linden Street. “We discovered we had commonalities in our liturgies,” she said, so soon they were making plans for an ecumenical prayer service.
“People were thrilled to hear that we were doing it,” she recalls, noting that the Ministerial Association of Front Royal is still considering holding an outdoor vigil prayer service for Ukraine when the weather permits.
That service took place on Sunday, April 3, with Rev. Valerie and Rev. Robert leading different sections of it. The Evensong Prayers from the Book of Common Prayer were Rev. Valerie’s contribution, and Father Robert and two cantors from Saints Joachim and Anna joined in praying the Panakyhdia, the Ukrainian memorial service for the dead. The evening prayer “O Joyful Light” which both churches have in common, was also sung. That vespers prayer is believed to go back as far as the second century A. D.
“As people of faith,” Valerie says, “our hearts just break watching. What we’re called to do is to pray because we believe in the power of prayer lifted to God.”
Valerie has a special awareness of the problem: her husband, Jim Wolfe, who now teaches in the Business School at George Mason University, worked in Estonia after the Iron Curtain came down, helping businesses transition to the private sector. It was the most rewarding work of his life, she says, and now he sees it at risk of disappearing.
The trouble in eastern Europe hits close to home for another member of the Calvary congregation: Dana Adamson’s son is in Moscow. His Ukrainian wife had a baby just before covid hit, and her American visa expired. The American Embassy was not open during covid, and has not been open — so they cannot get home. “Thank God, I can still talk to them,” Dana told the Examiner, “and I’ve been able to see the baby, so I know they’re all right.”
On a more practical note, Calvary Church is supporting Episcopal Relief and Development and their Humanitarian Response to the Crisis in Ukraine, and also encourages contributions to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, and the Bishop’s Appeal for Ukraine of the Episcopal Diocese of Europe.
Father Robert suggests contributions to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of his diocese, which includes all the east coast south of Philadelphia: a check can be written to the “Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia” and sent to the office at 810 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia PA 19123. Please write on the check “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine”, or visit www.ukarcheparchy.us, click on “Donate through Paypal” and then select “War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine.”
At the end of Sunday’s service, everyone was invited to tie blue, white, and yellow ribbons on the fence around the church, as visible manifestations of prayers. In the coming days, a plastic box of ribbons will be attached to the fence, and all are invited to show their prayers for Ukraine by tying ribbons. Look for them when you drive down Royal Avenue!
Lance Allen announces candidacy for Virginia’s First Senate District
On April 4, 2022, Frederick County resident, Chairman of the Virginia Project, and U.S. Air Force veteran Lance Allen announced that he is running to represent Virginia’s First Senate District compromised of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, and Clarke counties as well as the City of Winchester.
“Virginia voters sent a clear message to Richmond last November that they expect their elected representatives to fight for them,” said Allen. “By soundly rejecting the failed Democrat policies of the past, Virginians demanded a new direction. As Senator, I will stand with parents, support our brave police officers, fight for lower taxes, and defend the right to life for the unborn. Together, we can and will build a better future for our Commonwealth by retaking the Senate and stopping Democrats from blocking Governor Youngkin’s family’s first agenda.”
As a conservative Republican, Lance will protect and support Virginia children. He is staunchly pro-life, supports school choice, and wants to increase access to trade skills development in our education system. Lance will also fight for safer communities by standing with our brave police officers and victims of crime by fully funding law enforcement and fashioning a parole board that puts victims and communities ahead of criminals. Lance will help work for Virginia families by lowering taxes. He supports ending the Commonwealth’s personal property tax.
Lance is a husband, father of three, U.S. Air Force veteran, and fierce advocate for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is running to be SD 1’s voice in Richmond, repair the damage done by radical Democrat policies, and support Governor Glenn Youngkin’s vision for a better future for Virginia.
Volunteer – It’s the best medicine
Kelly Miller of Volunteer Services at the Winchester Medical Center invited a representative group of volunteers from the area hospitals to share with us what volunteering means to each of them – Here is their story.
They are heroes and heroines without superpowers. Instead, they are armed with compassion and nurturing souls, and generous unflappable kindness as they guide us through the worst of circumstances. They seek neither recognition nor compensation while offering up devotion and commitment that money can’t buy. Humble and self-effacing, often almost invisible, they are the volunteers of The Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital, quietly and efficiently helping us navigate the means to better health outcomes.
Volunteering has a high degree of job satisfaction. For this article, a number of volunteers gathered to offer insights into what inspired them to begin volunteering, and what that means to them now. Again and again, each stated the same initial motivation: “To give back.” They must like the work because many have been on the job for ten or twenty years, yet still feel the excitement from doing something truly worthwhile.
Volunteers belong to a community of kindred spirits who share deep gratification in common by offering their service. And they smile a lot. Some even claim a smile and caring eye contact provide the best medicine, a remedy that may work even faster than some others. The medicinal value appears to extend to the volunteers as well. You can see it on their faces.
They bravely manned the Medical Center, Shenandoah University, and Front Royal COVID-19 clinics, daily facing the danger the rest of us were doing everything to avoid. The individuals ferrying the less mobile to and from the parking lots to the clinics, welcoming arrivals and processing appointments, or giving us the jab – almost without exception were volunteers. Hour after hour, day after day, week after week they were coordinating and scheduling, keeping the machinery of life-saving vaccinations running smoothly. Early in the pandemic, volunteers were also manning phone banks to contact individuals who didn’t have the skills or access to technology to make their own appointment. And for most who benefited from this outreach, the volunteers remain anonymous.
The Volunteers
More than four hundred volunteers staff the two area hospitals, working an average of four hours each week. Though usually shying away from recognition, and as a result of encouragement to share their stories, here are brief thoughts and histories from just a few of the individuals.
Doug Koch – “During my career, I saw many people volunteer at the hospital. They all seemed so dedicated and happy doing what they did. It inspired me to volunteer in some capacity in other organizations as much as possible while I was working full time. Now that I am retired, I am able to do more volunteering and it is easy to see why they were so happy. I know I am helping others which in turn helps me feel more fulfilled.”
Missy Wolf-Burke has a history of working with therapy dogs. The calming presence of her canine friend, Etta, soothes even Missy. Together, they now volunteer to pay it forward. Interestingly, patients are not the only beneficiary of the comforting effect of Etta’s presence. Stress during the initial COVID-19 crunch to get us vaccinated took its toll on hospital staff as well. Missy and Etta were on the job there too, putting smiles on the faces of doctors, nurses, and administration.
John Myers is a big strapping fellow, and a baby Cuddler – “Volunteering as a Cuddler in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) gives you the opportunity to help little ones at the very beginning of their lives. To comfort a two-pound baby, follow their progress over time, and see them eventually go home, is an amazing experience. Helping NAS babies going through withdrawal, by comforting them so they can get the rest they need to beat their addiction is extremely rewarding. It’s a medical certainty that babies need human contact to survive. Being a volunteer Cuddler enables you to provide that contact when it is not available from parents or staff. I am still not sure who benefits more, me or the babies.”
Betty Brand – “Oftentimes someone will say to me, ‘It’s so good of you to volunteer like you do,’ or just ‘Thank you for volunteering.’ Whenever that happens, I generally smile or nod in acknowledgment of their kind words. I must admit to feeling somewhat guilty upon hearing them because the pleasure I receive from the doing is far greater than any good I might do. It has taken me a good many of my 80+ years to realize that probably my greatest talent lies in connecting with people. The warm and wonderful glow I get from hugging someone in a time of need or simply giving them a smile and encouragement is a constant source of joy to me. I must admit to loving that feeling so perhaps you could say I was hooked on it, which makes me an addict of sorts, I guess. Thank you, Valley Health for allowing me to ‘feed my habit.’”
Linda Conrad – “After a very successful working career and being blessed with a good life, what do I like best about volunteering? I like that I am able to perform a variety of tasks each day. Some of the new tasks are challenging at times. And it was the opportunity to give back by volunteering to help the patients and their loved ones that come to the hospital, by taking the time to talk to them with a smile, kind words, and a positive attitude. I was assigned to a team of volunteers to register senior citizens in the community that did not have access to a computer or email for their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Over the years I have enjoyed meeting and forming friendships with the many volunteers and staff here at WMC.”
For two years John Owens has worked with hearing-impaired children as well as helping with appointments and directions. Since 1998, Jim Brown has been the one to see about transportation and delivering meals. He enjoys working with people. They all do.
We Need You
When we help others, we feel better. It’s that simple and the best reason to volunteer. If you’re drawn to the job, the calling offers companionship with an extraordinary, diverse group of like-minded people all coming together for a common purpose; to do good. As a volunteer, you’ll get to bond with the cutest infants, and you’ll be offered sage advice from wise grandparents. Most importantly, your presence will help alleviate suffering and anxiety, which is why volunteers are needed.
Become a Volunteer
There are many opportunities to volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center. These include assisting patients and visitors in reaching their destinations, providing administrative support, and assisting patients and staff in clinical areas such as the Emergency Department, Rehab Center, Guest Services, and many others.
Additionally, volunteers play a crucial role at Hurst Hospitality House, a home away from home for out-of-town family members of Winchester Medical Center patients, planning auxiliary fundraising events such as the Celebration of Lights and Light of Love, and assisting customers at our WMC and WMH Gift Shops and at the WMC Auxiliary Attic Thrift Shop. These are only a handful of the multitude of ways in which volunteers, young and old, employed and retired, and men and women can generously donate their time. General orientation and role-specific training are provided to all volunteers to provide them with the tools they need to enjoy a rewarding experience.
Valley Health also offers a VolunTeen program that gives the youth of our community the opportunity to explore medical careers while providing additional support to staff, patients and visitors. VolunTeens has been on hold due to COVID-19 but planning is underway to re-establish this important program.
To apply and for more information on current volunteer opportunities, contact:
Winchester Medical Center
540-536-8158
Warren Memorial Hospital
540-536-8158
Front Royal has a beautiful thing and one thing it seems to be missing is the arts
Not any more.
The Mountain View Music Association at 217 Main Street is changing that! “We want to be able to give music to anybody regardless of whether they can afford it or not,” said co-founder Larissa Fedoryka at the Spring Benefit Concert and Auction held last Saturday evening to benefit the scholarship fund. “But at the same time teachers have to make a living,” she noted, urging people to bid generously in the silent auction.
Mountain View opened in September 2020, and its growth has been phenomenal. The demand for affordable classical music lessons for children is strong and growing. In addition to individual studios for lessons, the open space has been used for lectures, swing dances, and even a senior prom.
The Mountain View Recital Room has almost perfect acoustics – it is almost a perfect mathematical “Golden Rectangle”. The ratio of width and length and height of the space was designed intentionally to be a “Shoebox Theatre”. There are no acoustical treatments on the wall, yet there is no deconstructive sound that would cause reverberations.
The room was packed, but the sound was perfect. Where else but here could you sit ten feet away from the performers and enjoy two hours of such delights as Clementi’s Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Carl Czerny’s Sonatina in C, and a solo flute Sonata by C.P.E. Bach?
The performers were teachers at Mountain View, and they are professionals. Some of them are: Pianist Karena Tapsak, the co-founder of Mountain View, is a former adjunct professor at Bloomsburg University; Sheila DuMont is a Doctoral Candidate in the flute at Shenandoah University; Larissa Fedoryka has a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of California Santa Barbara; violinist Eli Thomas was concertmaster of the Shenandoah Conservatory’s orchestra and won the 2014 Virginia Music Teachers Association concerto competition.
Is music important in a child’s life? In her closing remarks, Larissa noted “My mom gave us music and it was a way of life. It formed our souls and played an influential part in how we encountered life and how we encountered God.”
Classes are held six days a week; lessons are available in piano, flute, violin, and more. Contact Mountain View Music at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 for more information.
Even though the concert is over, it’s not too late to make a donation to the Mountain View Music Association scholarship fund.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary seeks donations for Kindergarten biking program
Kindergartners at Ressie Jeffries Elementary may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Ressie Jeffries Elementary. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 550 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
PE Teacher, Nick Simmons, who applied for the program said: “Being able to provide this program to our students would be an amazing opportunity. As a Physical Education teacher, I strive to find activities that our students can participate in at home to keep them active, and riding a bike fits that bill. Having a class set of Strider Bikes would ensure that we are able to teach students not only how to ride, but to also do so safely.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: support.allkidsbike.org/ressie-jeffries-elementary
About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.
