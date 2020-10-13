Community Events
Samuels Public Library hosts Holiday Writing Contest
Samuels Public Library has announced that its 42nd annual Holiday Writing Contest has begun. This contest is sponsored by Samuels Public Library and Royal Oak Bookshop.
All area children, in grades Kindergarten through 12, are invited to enter the Holiday Writing Contest. This co-sponsored contest encourages talented and aspiring young writers to share with us their written word about the winter holiday season. Students may submit either short stories or poems. Simple illustrations may accompany the work. A student may also submit a thematic holiday drawing which may be selected as artwork for the Holiday Writing Contest book of winning entries. Entry forms and guidelines are available at Samuels Library as well as in area schools. All winners will receive a professionally published keepsake booklet, and the first place winners in each grade will receive a gift certificate from Royal Oak Bookshop.
All entries must be submitted to Samuels Public Library by 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16th.
“It is our pleasure to host this contest each year, and to see how excited parents and children get when they have discovered they have been selected as winners,” said Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor at Samuels Public Library. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to host the annual winners’ reception, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it is important to give students this opportunity to be creative and express themselves through writing,” Ashby added.
Please contact Michal Ashby at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 if you have any questions.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
SPCA Wag-O-Ween Pet Food Drive
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, & Clarke Counties is collecting bags of dry pet food for pet owners in need. The van will be open and located at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, where you can drive up and safely place your donations in the van.
Donations accepted Tuesday – Friday, October 13th – 16th, between 10AM and 5PM. Donations of dry cat and dog food will be distributed as part of the SPCA’s Pets for Life Program to keep loved pets in their home and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
Winchester SPCA giving away cat treats to local cat owners
Thanks to a generous donation, the Winchester SPCA is giving away cat treats to local cat owners. Just mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday – Friday, 10AM-5PM, to get your kitty a box of treats while supplies last. One box per cat.
Happy Wag-O-Ween from the Winchester SPCA!
Sunflower Cottage Herb Farm and Backroom Brewery receive $250,000 USDA grant for expansion of brewing operations
“It is with extreme gratitude and excitement that I am announcing Backroom Brewery has been selected to receive the USDA’s Value Added Producer Grant”, owner Billie Clifton said in a late Tuesday afternoon, October 6 press release.
The $250,000 award is the highest dollar amount allowable under this grant which also awards smaller amounts. The grant at its highest level is extremely competitive and awarded to very few across the country. To our knowledge, the grant has never been awarded at any level to any recipient in Warren County, Clarke County or Frederick County.
The funds will be used to hire new employees and fill positions within the expanded operations such as, brewers, assistant brewers, marketing reps, brand managers, administrative staff, event planners and more. It will also help with the other costs of increasing production and distribution of Backroom Brewery’s farm grown herbal beers such as their award winning Lemon Basil Wheat Beer, Cilantro Lime Wheat Beer, Rosemary Orange Amber Ale, Farmwork (rosemary rye saison), Bay Nut Brown Ale, Helltown Red IPA (made with red basil) and Chili Pepper Red Ale.
Mrs. Clifton wishes to recognize each person who wrote a letter of support for the project and the grant. She will honor these individuals on October 10th with a celebration that is also open to the public. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the public will have the chance to tour the original brewery, the new brewery building and take a look at plans for new brewing equipment. The letter writers will be present along with their framed letters on display. Of course, many of the delicious herbal beers will be on tap along with 12+ other BRB craft brews.
Backroom Brewery is Virginia’s first farm brewery, licensed in 2013 long before Virginia’s farm brewery bill mandated that breweries be allowed in all agricultural jurisdictions. It sits on 40 acres of farmland along a Virginia Designated Scenic Highway. This is especially significant right now when outdoor seating is extremely important. Because attendance at this event may be higher than usual, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and socially distance outside.
Face masks are required inside all buildings. The new brewery building/event barn has been equipped with COVID filters on the HVAC systems, a wall mounted thermometer at the entrance and staff routinely sanitizes public contact surfaces.
Bring your own family’s picnic or purchase pub fare from our brew pub. As always, OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS NOT ALLOWED.
Back to Nature celebration to be held this Saturday, October 10th
The Town of Front Royal is working with local organizations and businesses together to make THIS fall season, the BEST season Front Royal has ever experienced! This Saturday, October 10, the Town of Front Royal celebrates getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region.
From noon until 4pm, Front Royal Outdoors will offer free canoe rides and outdoor organizations, businesses, and artists will offer information and specials at booths set up on Main Street featuring quest hikes, outdoor gear, artwork and more. From 5pm until 8 pm, Front Royal Brewing is sponsoring live music featuring headliner Bud’s Collective who is known for their tasteful mix of original material and popular hits ranging from Stevie Wonder to Alabama. Local bluegrass musicians will be playing on Main Street earlier in the afternoon.
“Front Royal is such a fabulous destination for hikers, canoers, rock-climbers, bikers, and almost every other type of outdoor enthusiast imaginable. We hope this is the first of many outdoor celebrations for Front Royal,” said Tim Barnhart of Front Royal Brewing Company. “Next year, when COVID-19 is behind us, we hope to pull out all the stops with a truly world-class festival.”
Free canoe rides will be offered every hour by Front Royal Outdoors. Signs ups will be available on-site at the corner of Main and Crescent Streets, one block west of Mountain Trails. Free shuttles will be provided from Main Street to the river and back. Outdoor-themed booths will be on Main Street from Mountain Trails, Front Royal Outdoors, the Warren County-Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community, and the Front Royal Warren County Visitors Center. As an added plus, Kelty from Boulder, Co. will be there with lots of swag to give away! Artist adventurer Rose Turner and Virginia Master Naturalist and artist Chris Anderson will have their works on display along with other outdoor-themed artists. The Warren County Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community will also be on site to give information on their Quest Shenandoah program that gives hikers the chance to earn a special edition patch!
