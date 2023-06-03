Connect with us

Samuels Public Library hosts renowned Bigfoot researcher, Mike Familant, for an exciting evening of exploration and discussion

June 3, 2023

For those fascinated by the elusive and mysterious creature known as Bigfoot, an upcoming event at Samuels Public Library promises to be a captivating experience. On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm, renowned Bigfoot researcher, producer, and lead investigator Mike Familant will be sharing his insights and expertise with eager attendees. Organized by “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” and Samuels Public Library, this event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the world of Sasquatch and learn about the ongoing search for this legendary creature.

Mike Familant, hailing from NorthWest New Jersey, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. As a full-time Bigfoot researcher, he has dedicated countless hours to investigating sightings and exploring potential habitats for Sasquatch. His work has been showcased in the popular series “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” where the team travels to locations known or believed to be suitable habitats for Bigfoot.

The focus of Familant’s presentation at Samuels Public Library will be on the basics of Bigfoot research and investigation techniques. Attendees can expect to gain insights into the intricacies of evidence collection, analysis, and the methodologies employed in the pursuit of uncovering the truth about Bigfoot. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this event promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the search for the legendary creature.

“In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” is a captivating series that has garnered a dedicated following. Through their investigations, the team aims to shed light on the enigmatic nature of Bigfoot while employing scientific methods to explore its existence. With a focus on research techniques, evidence, and analysis, the show offers a balanced and informed approach to the subject matter.

Apart from the informative presentation, attendees at the event will have a chance to win a Bonus Bigfoot Basket as part of the Adult Summer Reading raffle. This exciting opportunity adds an extra layer of excitement to the evening, enticing participants to engage in further exploration and research beyond the event itself.

Shop for a Cause: Find bargains and support United Women in Faith at Front Royal United Methodist Church's indoor yard sale

June 3, 2023

June 3, 2023

Front Royal United Methodist Church is gearing up to host its highly anticipated indoor yard sale, offering a treasure trove of gently used household items, small furniture, jewelry, toys, and children’s clothing. This exciting event will take place on Friday, June 16th, from 9 am to 3 pm, and Saturday, June 17th, from 9 am to 2 pm in the church’s spacious Fellowship Hall. Not only will attendees have the opportunity to score fantastic deals on a wide variety of items, but their purchases will also contribute to the noble missions of United Women in Faith (formerly United Methodist Women), which focus on empowering and supporting women and children in need.

The Front Royal United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, will serve as the perfect venue for this community event. Its spacious layout ensures a comfortable shopping experience for visitors, allowing them to browse through the various items at their leisure. With the event’s duration spanning two days, attendees can plan their visit accordingly and take their time exploring the wide array of merchandise available.

Mark your calendars for the Front Royal United Methodist Church’s indoor yard sale on June 16th and 17th. Not only will you have the opportunity to shop for great bargains and discover unique treasures, but your participation will also make a meaningful impact on the lives of women and children in need. By supporting United Women in Faith’s missions, you help provide crucial resources and empower individuals within the community. Join us at 1 West Main Street in Front Royal, VA, and together, let’s make a difference.

For more information, call 540-635-2935.

 

 

Red White & Block Party: A vibrant celebration in Front Royal

June 3, 2023

June 3, 2023

Community spirit and family fun come together in an exciting event planned for this summer in Front Royal, Virginia. The Town of Front Royal, in collaboration with the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the “Red White & Block Party.” This open invitation extends to all, from the locals to the visitors, igniting a warm sense of camaraderie in the heart of this historical town.

The Block Party, set for Saturday, July 1, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, will take place at the Main Street Gazebo, a landmark that serves as the centerpiece for community gatherings. True to the nature of this event, it is designed to be a FREE, family-friendly celebration. From fun kids’ activities to the rhythm of a live DJ, it promises to be a memorable day for all attendees.

The full spectrum of the planned activities is still under wraps, with more exciting details to be revealed as we approach the event date. But one thing is certain – the atmosphere will be festive, the spirit will be inclusive, and the gazebo will be vibrant with community bonding.

In essence, the Red White & Block Party is more than just a summer celebration – it is a testament to the communal values that define Front Royal and Warren County. As the event approaches, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to stay tuned for more information, plan their family outings, and gear up for a delightful day under the summer sky.

Discover solutions for teeth clenching and grinding at free seminar with Dr. Zunka

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

Have you noticed yourself clenching and grinding your teeth more often lately? You’re not alone. The incidence of teeth clenching and grinding has skyrocketed by a staggering 400% since March 2020, according to recent data. To shed light on this concerning trend and offer practical solutions, Dr. Craig Zunka, a renowned dental expert, will be hosting a free seminar discussing the latest information on tooth clenching and grinding.

Taking place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm, the seminar will be held at Samuel’s Public Library located at 330 E. Criser Road in Front Royal. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the causes of teeth clenching and grinding, as well as discover effective strategies to alleviate this condition.

Dr. Zunka, a Diplomat of the American Board of Homeopathy in Dentistry, is a distinguished dental practitioner with extensive expertise in holistic dental care. As a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of Stress and Chronic Disease, he brings a comprehensive approach to addressing dental issues. His knowledge extends to cranial osteopathy, dental esthetics, and the impact of stress and anxiety on oral health.

During the seminar, Dr. Zunka will delve into various factors contributing to teeth clenching and grinding. It will be revealed that calcium deficiency can play a role, making it essential to maintain adequate calcium levels for optimal oral health. Additionally, tooth clenching and grinding can serve as potential symptom of Lyme disease, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive medical assessments. Inactivity and sedentary lifestyles have also been associated with increased instances of clenching and grinding. Furthermore, the profound influence of stress and anxiety as significant contributing factors will be highlighted.

In addition to providing valuable insights, Dr. Zunka’s seminar aims to equip attendees with actionable steps to mitigate teeth clenching and grinding. By understanding the underlying causes, individuals can implement effective measures to alleviate this condition and preserve their oral health.

To make the evening even more rewarding, the first 20 attendees will receive complimentary gift bags filled with oral health essentials. This gesture demonstrates Dr. Zunka’s commitment to supporting the community’s oral well-being.

For further information about the seminar or to reserve your spot, please contact Dr. Zunka’s office at (540)-635-3610. Additional details can be found on Dr. Zunka’s website at www.craigzunkadds.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and take proactive steps toward addressing tooth clenching and grinding. Join Dr. Craig Zunka at Samuel’s Public Library on June 22nd and embark on your journey to improved oral health.

Contact: Dr. Craig Zunka’s Office Phone: (540)-635-3610 Website: www.craigzunkadds.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/craigzunkadds

Harmony for Habitat: Warren County supports housing efforts with free gospel event

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

Front Royal, a hub of cultural diversity, is gearing up to welcome all for a day filled with melodious tunes and camaraderie on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This exciting event is being orchestrated by the Faith Relations Committee of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.

Taking place from 11 am to 6 pm at the Main Street Gazebo in downtown Front Royal, this complimentary event promises a fusion of captivating vocal renditions and dance performances sure to leave audiences both entertained and inspired.

An impressive roster of local talents and ensembles from the wider region will take to the stage. The lineup includes “Voices of Zion,” hailing from Middleburg, “Dr. Diane Newman & Edified” from Manassas, and Front Royal’s very own “Servant’s Heart and Hands – LifePoint Outreach Team” and “A Heart of Worship Dance Ministry” from Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center. Also joining the musical spectacle are solo performers Donnie Carter, Meade Skelton, and David Clanagan from Love & Faithfulness Church.

Adding to the richness of the event, the “Unity Choir” from Rappahannock, “Rev. Gerald Patterson & the Voices of Triumph” from Washington, D.C., and “Mini Voices of Grace” from Stephens City will lend their voices to the choir. Front Royal’s own DJ, 3N1 Gospel Sound, will keep the day lively with an array of gospel melodies.

This gathering offers a splendid opportunity for community members to unite and relish their collective passion for gospel music and dance in a picturesque open-air locale. With an array of gifted groups and soloists on the schedule, participants can anticipate a spirited, engaging day filled with harmony, rhythmic expression, and communal connection.

Don’t let this opportunity to witness a spectacular exposition of passion and talent pass you by. Invite your companions, prepare a picnic, and join the Faith Relations Committee of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity for this joyous celebration of gospel music and dance at the Gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal.

This week's showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 1st

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 1st:

 

• Thursday: 12:30, 3:45, 7:00
• Friday: 9:30, 1:05, 4:15, 7:35
• Sat-Wed: 1:05, 4:15, 7:35
Rated PG | Run Time: 2 hr 4 min

 

• Thursday: 2:50, 5:00, 8:00
• Friday: 1:00, 4:10, 7:30
• Sat-Wed: 1:00, 4:10, 7:30
Rated PG | Run Time: 2 hr 20 min

 

• Thursday: 12:50, 4:15, 7:30
• Friday: 1:10, 4:25, 7:45
• Sat-Wed: 1:10, 4:25, 7:45
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 21 minn

 

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D: add $3

COMING SOON:

  • “Elemental”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Magic Carpet Ride to Agrabah: Italia Performing Arts presents 'Aladdin' this summer

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

Immerse yourself in the magic of Arabian nights as Italia Performing Arts transport audiences to the world of “Aladdin” in a much-anticipated dance adaptation of the traditional story. Set to take place at Skyline High School in Front Royal, the performance promises a splendid blend of music and dance that will captivate the young and the young at heart.

This dance adaptation, scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, 2023, will have two performances at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with music thoughtfully edited, compiled, and arranged by the esteemed Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. This unique presentation is sure to bring a new, dynamic perspective to the beloved tale of Aladdin, his magic lamp, and his enchanting adventures.

Reserved tickets are now on sale exclusively through SimpleTix, the official ticket agency for the show. Patrons are advised that tickets will not be available for purchase at the Italia studios or at the door on the day of the performance.

Pricing tiers have been set for different seating sections of the auditorium: Premium tickets for the front rows and center are priced at $40.00, with a discounted rate of $35.00 for viewers under 16. Regular tickets, set on the sides of the auditorium, are available for $30.00, with an under-16 rate of $25.00. For those seeking more budget-friendly options, seats at the back of the auditorium are offered at $20.00.

In the interests of respecting copyright rules, the organization has stated that there will be no recordings of this spectacular show.

The performances will be hosted at Skyline High School, located at 151 Skyline Vista Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Italia Performing Arts website at https://italiapa.com/aladdin/ or call 540-504-7263.

Don’t miss this magical journey that will whisk you away to a land of enchantment, adventure, and dance. Secure your tickets now and let Italia Performing Arts show you a whole new world this summer!

King Cartoons

