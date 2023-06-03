Samuels Public Library hosts renowned Bigfoot researcher, Mike Familant, for an exciting evening of exploration and discussion

For those fascinated by the elusive and mysterious creature known as Bigfoot, an upcoming event at Samuels Public Library promises to be a captivating experience. On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm, renowned Bigfoot researcher, producer, and lead investigator Mike Familant will be sharing his insights and expertise with eager attendees. Organized by “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” and Samuels Public Library, this event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the world of Sasquatch and learn about the ongoing search for this legendary creature.

Mike Familant, hailing from NorthWest New Jersey, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. As a full-time Bigfoot researcher, he has dedicated countless hours to investigating sightings and exploring potential habitats for Sasquatch. His work has been showcased in the popular series “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” where the team travels to locations known or believed to be suitable habitats for Bigfoot.

The focus of Familant’s presentation at Samuels Public Library will be on the basics of Bigfoot research and investigation techniques. Attendees can expect to gain insights into the intricacies of evidence collection, analysis, and the methodologies employed in the pursuit of uncovering the truth about Bigfoot. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this event promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the search for the legendary creature.

“In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” is a captivating series that has garnered a dedicated following. Through their investigations, the team aims to shed light on the enigmatic nature of Bigfoot while employing scientific methods to explore its existence. With a focus on research techniques, evidence, and analysis, the show offers a balanced and informed approach to the subject matter.

Apart from the informative presentation, attendees at the event will have a chance to win a Bonus Bigfoot Basket as part of the Adult Summer Reading raffle. This exciting opportunity adds an extra layer of excitement to the evening, enticing participants to engage in further exploration and research beyond the event itself.