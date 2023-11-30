Connect with us

Community Events

Samuels Public Library Hosts Unique Exhibition on Virginia’s Deaf Village History

Published

7 hours ago

on

Lantz Mills Deaf Village: Exploring a Century-Old Shared Signing Community.

The Samuels Public Library, in a significant cultural event, is showcasing the Lantz Mills Deaf Village exhibition from November 27 to December 30, 2023. This unique traveling exhibition, presented by the Library of Virginia with support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Sorenson Foundation, delves into the intriguing history of a shared signing community in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Lantz Mills, a village in Virginia that existed from 1740 to 1970, was a rare example of a community where hearing and deaf individuals communicated using a shared visual language. This phenomenon, known as a shared signing community, was not unique to Martha’s Vineyard but also thrived in Virginia’s Shenandoah County.

The exhibition, consisting of six panels, paints a vivid picture of life in Lantz Mills. It highlights prominent deaf villagers like the Hollar and Christian families, their involvement in local businesses, and even tales of romance within the community. An innovative feature of each panel is a QR code linking to an ASL interpretation of the text, making the exhibition accessible and educational.

The backbone of this exhibition is a booklet on Lantz Mills Deaf Village, authored by deaf historian Kathleen Brockway, a descendant of the village. This booklet, commissioned as part of Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary, provides a comprehensive look at the village’s history.

Complementing the exhibition, the Samuels Public Library is also organizing an introductory session to American Sign Language on December 14th. This initiative underscores the library’s commitment to inclusivity and education, aligning with its long-standing service to the Front Royal and Warren County community since its inception in 1799.

The Lantz Mills Deaf Village exhibition is more than a historical showcase; it’s a celebration of diversity and communication in a unique community setting. It serves as a vital educational tool, offering insights into the rich tapestry of Virginia’s deaf culture. As visitors explore this exhibition, they gain knowledge about a particular community’s history and an understanding of the broader implications of communication and inclusivity in society.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

The Blue Ridge Arts Council launches its ‘Deck the Halls’ Christmas Tree and Festive Decorations sale Thursday and Friday

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 30, 2023

By

Blue Ridge Arts Council’s annual “Deck the Halls” — now in place in downtown Front Royal for almost two decades — opens today, Thursday, November 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and extends tomorrow, Friday Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BRAC headquarters, 305 East Main Street, several doors west up East Main from the Gazebo.

The Blue Ridge Arts Council Center pictured from the Town Clock area in front of Main Street Pawn at the intersection of E. Main and Chester Streets. Royal Examiner Photo Roger Bianchini

A variety of decorated Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, and other seasonal items will be on sale throughout the month. Proceeds support ongoing programs of the arts council. For the first two days, refreshments will be offered.

This year the “Deck the Halls” display features an in-place art exhibit of the work of former Warren Sentinel Editor Kevin Seabrooke, “Browntown and Beyond”, that opened at the BRAC center October 14, running through January 12, 2024.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 30th

Published

2 days ago

on

November 29, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 30:

• Thursday: 7:15
• Friday: 6:50, 10:00
• Saturday: 12:45, 4:00, 6:15, 7:45
• Sunday: 12:45, 4:00, 6:15
• Mon-Wed: 7:15
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hr 31 min

• Thursday: 7:05
• Friday: 9:15
• Saturday: 3:00, 5:20, 8:25
• Sunday: 3:00, 5:20, 7:45, 8:25
• Mon-Wed: 7:05
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hr 35 min

• Thursday: 7:00
• Friday: 6:00, 9:15
• Saturday: 12:35, 3:30, 7:00
• Sunday: 12:35, 3:30, 7:00
• Mon-Wed: 7:00
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 37 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

FREE “Christmas Classics” Movie “THE POLAR EXPRESS”
Friday 12/1 @ 7:30 and Saturday-Sunday @ 1:00

COMING SOON:

  •  “Wonka”
  • “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
  • “Migration”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Holiday Cheer on Screen: Royal Cinemas Gifts Free Christmas Classics to Front Royal

Published

2 days ago

on

November 29, 2023

By

Community Gathers for Festive Films and Family Fun.

In a heartwarming gesture to spread holiday cheer, Royal Cinemas in Front Royal announces a delightful lineup of free Christmas movie screenings throughout December. Kicking off the festive season, the theater invites families to join in the joy of timeless classics and cherished animations, making this holiday season one to remember. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in December.

A Journey Begins with ‘The Polar Express’

The magic begins on December 2nd and 3rd with “The Polar Express.”  This beloved film, featuring the versatile Tom Hanks, promises a captivating adventure for all ages. To make the experience even more special, the first 35 children will receive a complimentary Kids Combo, ensuring a perfect movie outing. This event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Tana Hoffman Realtor – Sager Real Estate and Jean’s Jewelers, exemplifying the community spirit that defines Front Royal.

Triple the Fun: A Trio of Holiday Favorites

Continuing the festivities, December 9th and 10th will feature a triple treat with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” These timeless classics are sure to rekindle childhood memories and create new ones for the younger generation.

An Evening for Adults: ‘Gremlins’ and Socializing

Switching gears for a more adult-themed evening, December 12th offers a unique experience. The Chamber of Commerce hosts an After Hours event at On Cue Sports Bar at 5:30 pm and a screening of the cult classic “Gremlins” at 7:30 pm. This blend of networking and nostalgic cinema provides a perfect evening escape for the grown-ups in town.

Classic Cinema: ‘Christmas in Connecticut’ and ‘White Christmas’

The vintage charm of “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945) takes the stage on December 16th and 17th, followed by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye in “White Christmas” (1954) on December 23rd and 24th. These films, showcasing Hollywood’s golden era, offer a cozy retreat into the past, wrapping up the free movie month with elegance and warmth.

Royal Cinemas’ initiative to offer free Christmas movies is more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of community, nostalgia, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season. It reminds us of the simple pleasures that unite us, uniting families and friends in the cozy glow of the silver screen.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for December

Published

1 week ago

on

November 23, 2023

By

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for Christmas on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

Bad Romance – Holiday Edition

Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic?  Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for a special in-person meeting for our romance genre discussion group! Bring that old romance paperback for a book swap, and look forward to a door prize, and potluck! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! December’s discussion theme is Holiday.

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, December 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Genealogy Club

Wednesday, December 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM


In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Photographing Winter’s Beauty

Saturday, December 9th from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Shenandoah River State Park

In person. Winter’s beauty is often a still, quiet solitude. While at the same time, the anticipation of the holidays warms our hearts. This session will explore how to capture both the mood of winter solitude and the joy of the holidays. We will review all of the skills from past sessions and depending on the weather… go out and capture winter in our beautiful park. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed.  Dress in layers and come ready to share some joy of the season. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

National Shelter Pets Day at Winchester Area SPCA

Published

1 week ago

on

November 22, 2023

By

The Winchester Area SPCA will celebrate shelter pets on National Shelter Pets Day, which is on the first Thursday after Thanksgiving. This year, it takes place on November 30.

The day brings awareness to sheltered pets. Most people who have adopted a shelter pet can testify that shelters are full of great pets that provide companionship and unconditional love.

Stop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, on Thursday, November 30th, and adopt a shelter pet for just $30. All adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home with a new family to love. Click the link to see who needs a new home: 24petconnect.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Illuminating Hearts: The Celebration of Lights, a 40-Year Beacon of Memory and Hope

Published

1 week ago

on

November 22, 2023

By

A Time-Honored Tradition Reimagined for Tomorrow.

From its modest beginnings in 1982, the Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) Auxiliary’s “Celebration of Lights” has grown into more than just a festive event; it has become a heartfelt symbol of remembrance and a beacon of hope for the community. As the auxiliary marks the 41st anniversary of this cherished tradition, this year invites the community to a special ceremony that honors the past while shining a light on the future.

The inaugural event, featuring a grand fir tree on Shenandoah Avenue adorned with a thousand bulbs, was a vivid tribute to loved ones. The radiance of the “Starburst” light at the tree’s peak symbolized hope and unity, extending beyond mere festive illumination to ignite a spirit of communal support. The funds raised were crucial in nurturing future healthcare professionals through the WMH Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

Yet, with the tides of change, the auxiliary adapted. The towering fir at the old hospital’s location gave way to a smaller yet equally symbolic tree at the new hospital. The traditional red and white bulbs transitioned into a more lasting form of tribute: a memory book. This book, filled with names and stories, serves as a poignant reminder of the lives touched by the community and continues to bolster the auxiliary’s mission.

The 2023 Celebration of Lights, scheduled for December 7th at 351 Valley Health Way, promises to be a blend of nostalgia and contemporary charm. Starting at 5:00 pm, the event will feature refreshments and the harmonious melodies of the Valley Chorale. It’s an evening dedicated to celebrating community bonds, honoring memories, and fostering the growth of future healthcare leaders.

The evolution of this event mirrors the story of Front Royal’s own transformative journey. The Celebration of Lights began as an offshoot of the Red Stocking Follies, a major fundraising production that concluded in 1981. The auxiliary’s creative pivot to the light celebration in 1982 breathed new life into their fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for a tradition that has stood the test of time. As the community gathers under the glow of the tree, they’re not just reliving a tradition; they’re rekindling a collective spirit and nurturing the seeds of future growth in healthcare.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal, VA
37°
Clear
7:12 am4:51 pm EST
Feels like: 36°F
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
64°F / 48°F
57°F / 43°F
52°F / 32°F
powered by Weather Atlas

Upcoming Events

Dec
1
Fri
all-day Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Dec 1 all-day
Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
HOOPIN ON THE HILL Basketball Tournament at Randolph-Macon Academy This weekend, Friday (Dec 1) and Saturday (Dec 2!), come out and cheer some excellent athletes on!!! Call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790 with questions. We would[...]
Dec
2
Sat
all-day Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Dec 2 all-day
Hoopin on the Hill @ Randolph-Macon Academy
HOOPIN ON THE HILL Basketball Tournament at Randolph-Macon Academy This weekend, Friday (Dec 1) and Saturday (Dec 2!), come out and cheer some excellent athletes on!!! Call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790 with questions. We would[...]
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran[...]
10:00 am SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
After months of renovations and hard work, the Winchester Area SPCA is thrilled to welcome you back to its thrift store, where every purchase supports the mission of caring for and finding loving homes for[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Dec 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Dec
3
Sun
1:00 pm ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
Dec 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
 
3:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series 2023 @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
 
3:00 pm Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Valley Chorale "Once Upon a Christmas" Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Join The Valley Chorale for a family-friendly concert featuring favorite carols, hymns and songs of the Christmas season!
Dec
6
Wed
5:30 pm Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 6 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Free Holiday Meal @ Trinity Lutheran Church
If one has read the Surgeon General’s 2023 report on America’s epidemic of loneliness and crisis of disconnection, one can then understand the significance that a Holiday Meal can have on the community at large. [...]