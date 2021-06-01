Local News
Samuels Public Library introduces Playaway Launchpads
Samuels Library has added twelve Playaway Launchpads to its circulating collection. Launchpads are kid-friendly, pre-loaded tablets with content for children, designed with a simple, easy-to-use interface. The devices are instantly ready for use with no download time or need for Wi-Fi. The tablets contain apps, storybooks, and videos that are appealing to children, yet educational.
“Some of the Launchpads are designed to prepare children for Kindergarten, and some walk children through the learning-to-read process, all in a fun, engaging way,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We also have Launchpads that focus on math and science concepts. We are very pleased to offer these resources to our patrons.”
The new Launchpads can be found in the Youth Services department of the library. Patrons may check them out for a two-week period, with no renewals or holds.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
This young groundhog (aka: woodchuck, whistlepig) was brought to us after it was found with a piece of plastic netting around its neck. This had cut into the neck tissue and left it open and infected.
Thankfully the finder was able to get this animal contained and into care quickly so that we could begin treating the wound.
Each year we see dozens of patients trapped in plastic netting. Songbirds, snakes, and other wildlife can easily become entangled in mesh netting.
Design your barriers with wildlife in mind. For example, using butterfly cages or very fine mesh netting (like the size of a window screen) are the safest options. If you have garden netting currently protecting any plants and you decide to remove it, please be sure to secure the netting in a bag or bin – not in a loose pile.
Our favorite option is to plant more so you can afford to lose some of your garden to a wild neighbors. These little changes you make on your property can help save wildlife!
Luckily, this groundhog is doing well! His neck wound is healing and he has since been placed with two other young groundhogs we have in care. The three will be raised together here at the Center and released later this summer.
Groundhogs are commonly thought of as pests because of their burrows and appetites. Please remember it is not legal (or humane) to relocate animals in Virginia. This time of year, many groundhogs are raising babies so relocation would create many orphans. Always use humane eviction techniques and never trap and relocate. When possible, wait until early fall to evict groundhog families to give the young the best chance of survival. Learn more here.
The ultimate sacrifice again acknowledged this Memorial Day 2021
Approximately 50 people – up 20 from last year’s initial COVID-19 pandemic-impacted ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse grounds – gathered Monday, May 31st at noon for the tenth annual Memorial Day remembrance of Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice at their nation’s call to arms. Co-organizers Malcolm Barr Sr. and Rob McDougall hope to return the event with its characteristic acknowledgment of the “Dogs of War” and blessing of local dogs to the Village Commons/Gazebo area next year.
As Barr has noted, crowds at pre-pandemic Memorial Day ceremonies had grown to estimates of 300, with as many as 20 dogs and their owners participating in the short ceremonial blessing and walk acknowledging the war dog training facility established in southern Front Royal/Warren County prior to World War II.
But if reduced in numbers due to pandemic restrictions on social distancing, finally now relaxed a little too late to re-organize this year’s event, the solemnity in remembrance of the nation’s wartime fallen by this year’s participants and spectators was no less meaningful and heartfelt.
“We will continue our tribute to the war dogs, as we pray for the dead of all wars,” Barr said in the run-up to this year’s event. During Monday’s ceremony, he read off the names of those Warren County veterans who gave their lives in the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars. Added to the list of names from Korea and Vietnam commemorated where the wreaths were laid Monday were Iraq War casualty David H. Sharrett II and Afghanistan War fatality Thomas R. Wilson.
After seven years as a Marine reservist following his dozen-year active duty stint, McDougall was off a temporary U.S. Marine active duty call based out of Quantico, to keynote this year’s ceremony after a call to order by vet and bagpiper Jim Lundt. Elected officials acknowledged as present were Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillespie, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, and fellow county supervisors Walt Mabe and Delores Oates.
“As we emerge from pandemic-related restrictions surrounding public gatherings, this year’s commemoration is again abbreviated, but it is no less meaningful. We gather today to acknowledge, and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, paid the ultimate price, in the defense of this nation; and to offer a prayer of thanksgiving for those willing to make such a sacrifice, and in consolation with the families and friends they left behind,” McDougall said in opening this Memorial Day ceremony 2021.
Later following his opening invocation, lay minister Michael Williams recounted the experience, including close to home with his father, of soldiers being separated from their four-legged military companions post wars causing emotional distress, as the dogs were sometimes categorized as obsolete military property to be disposed of as necessary. Fortunately, it is a policy that has been reversed in the modern era to the emotional benefit of both two and four-legged veterans, Williams noted.
Wreaths, as traditionally provided by Fussell Florist, were laid by Iraq war veteran USAF and Randolph-Macon Academy alumni Malcolm Barr Jr., and Meghan Bowers, executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County. They were accompanied by an Honor Guard of R-MA Cadets: Ahmed Hasanka, Maggie Tewell, Devon Serkins, and Emmett Jouet.
In closing this Memorial Day ceremony, McDougall reminded us that: “Freedom is not free. And for so many families, every day is Memorial Day. Please do what you can to support the families of service members that did not come home. Cherish each day of the freedom that these brave men and women have provided us. Remind those you gather with this weekend about the true meaning of Memorial Day. For it is both a day to mourn and to celebrate the courageous sacrifice that has been made to protect our way of life.
“Additionally, strive to be a person worth defending,” McDougall said of maintaining the ideals upon which the nation was founded in our day-to-day lives. “May God Bless the fallen, and May God continue to bless the United States of America. Thank you for being here today, and may you have a wonderful afternoon with your family, friends, and fellow Americans.”
Watch the event in the Royal Examiner video and browse additional photos below:
May 26 Warren County Emergency Management COVID-19 Situation Report
Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall’s “SITREP” (Situation Report) of May 26 regarding updates on COVID-19 pandemic safety parameters and schedules is the final one prior to the midnight, May 28, enactment of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s loosening of social distancing and masking requirements per the recent change in U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Those parameters have been eased due to the increasing number of Americans to be vaccinated – 40% reported fully vaccinated, 50% with at least one dose – and the increasing availability of Coronavirus vaccines.
Those vaccines have been deemed by the CDC to be increasingly effective in, not only preventing symptoms upon exposure but also limiting transmission of the Coronavirus by vaccinated people who have been exposed. COVID-19 has reportedly claimed 58 lives locally (plus-three since May 5) and over 11,140 statewide, among the nearly 590,000 deaths reported nationally and 3.5 million globally over the past year and a half.
With social distancing and masking parameters changing, particularly for vaccinated people, we thought it timely to post the local, regional, state, and U.S. numbers, along with comparative previous reports included in the Warren County SITREP dating back to November 30, 2020.
Also included below following the May 26 COVID-19 numbers, under “Point of Distribution” are links to register for the increasingly available Coronavirus vaccinations; and under “Community Information” details on the governor’s Executive Order 79, as it relates to fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Following that informational update, including local timelines, are SITREPS covering the previous six months of COVID-19 data locally, regionally, state, and nationwide.
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data May 26, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 985, Frederick 8,041, Page 2,064, Shenandoah 4,365, Warren 3,038 (116 are/were hospitalized, 58 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.90% total cases), Winchester 2,913; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 7,380,543 people tested (PCR only); 674,082 total cases [2.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 29,617 total hospitalized; 11,143 total deaths (1.65%total cases).
- United States: As of May 25, 2021, there are 32,969,905 total cases and 587,830 total deaths (1.78%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Point of Distribution (POD) (Parks and Recreation)
- POD established at the 15thSt. Gym/Cafeteria in coordination with VH/VDH for the mass distribution of critical medical supplies as required (COVID-19 vaccination). Another term being circulated is “CVC” or Community Vaccination Center.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 5/26/2021)
- STATEWIDE: Get your shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated. Getting a shot has never been easier—vaccines are readily available at many supermarket pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, local health department clinics, and state-run community vaccination centers. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (428829). Call center representatives are available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All Virginia residents aged 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.
- LOCALLY: VDH will offer a COVID-19 clinic every Wednesday in June (except 6/30) at the 15th St. Cafeteriain Front Royal; call 877-VAX-IN-VA or the Heath Department to schedule an appointment.
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
- Executive Order 79 (2021):
- End of Commonsense Public Health Restrictions Due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Effective midnight this Friday, May 28, 2021.
- EO-79 is in furtherance of Amended Executive Order 51 (2020). Further, this Order terminates Seventh Amended Number Seventy-Two (2021) and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, shall be effective midnight on May 28, 2021, and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order.
- EO-79 (2021): https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-79-and-Order-of-Public-Health-Emergency-Ten-Ending-of-Commonsense-Public-Health-Restrictions-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf
- EO-51 (2020): https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-51-AMENDED-Declaration-of-a-State-of-Emergency-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf
- CDC Update as of May 13, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html
- CDC Summary:
- Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter
- CDC Key Points. The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings. For related information for healthcare settings, visit Updated Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination.
- Fully vaccinated people can:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
iii. Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
vii. Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible
viii. For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
- Regarding Prevention Measures – unvaccinated people should wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL “PHASE THREE” TIMELINE:
- Local and Regional “Phase Three” Timeline/Updates –
- May 24-26:Warren County Staff. Open enrollment period for United Healthcare insurance.
- May 26:VDH. First day for the 15th St. “Old Cafeteria” to be a COVID-19 Vaccination Site.
- May 28: Commonwealth of Virginia. Executive Order 79 (2021) in effect and in furtherance of Executive Order 51 (2020); Executive Order 72 (2021) terminated.
- May 31 (T):County Finance/Auditor. CARES ACT – NLT for internally funded CARES ACT fund audit to be complete (to be updated).
- May 31 (T): Planning Director. Submit FEMA-B Grant Proposal to FEMA for related expenses through September 15, 2020 (in progress).
- June 1: Parks and Recreation. Resume normal operations at the 15thSt. Gym.
- June 23:VDH. Last day for the 15th St. Cafeteria to be a COVID-19 Vaccination Site.
- June 23: Warren Memorial Hospital. Will begin receiving patients at/transferring patients to the new hospital campus off of Leach Run Parkway (351 Valley Health Way)
- June 30:Commonwealth. The waiver of 18.2-422 of the Virginia Code is scheduled to expire (face coverings in public).
- July 1: Warren County. Readdress the Local COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.
- July 5: Emergency Coordinator. Locality CRF reporting information due to the State.
- July 28: Warren County Fire Rescue. Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) “Train the Trainer” course.
- August (TBD): LEPC. The next scheduled meeting is at 3:00 pm at the Public Safety Building.
- November (TBD): County. Emergency Operations Plan due for 4-year BOS approval.
- December 31: U.S. Treasury/Commonwealth. Allowable expenditures of CARES Act funding, to include CRF, be incurred through December 31, 2021
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 31 – June 4, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at the intersection with Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 737 (Thunderbird Road), Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
County Republicans avoid continuation of tensions over recent meeting speaker gaff
A “Tempest in a Teapot” over former conservative independent Happy Creek District county supervisors candidate Bruce Townshend’s remarks at a May 1 Young Republicans Club organizational event was avoided at the Thursday, May 27th monthly meeting of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC).
Co-Young Republican (that’s 18 to 40) event organizer Wendy Kurtz apologized to Republican Happy Creek District nominee “Jay” Butler; Butler accepted Kurtz’s apology; and Tim Ratigan apologized to the committee as a whole, including Young Republican Club event hosts Mike and Melanie Salins, for going outside the committee chain of command in raising an objection to the independent opponent of the committee’s nominee being allowed to speak and reference his campaign at the Young Republican event.
As former committee chairman Steve Kurtz, Wendy’s husband, told Royal Examiner several days earlier it was all a mistake, a quickly re-directed one once Townshend’s remarks turned toward his candidacy for the Happy Creek supervisors seat committee member Tony Carter appears poised to vacate this year.
At Thursday’s meeting, Wendy Kurtz verified that she didn’t know who Townshend was when he responded to an offer for guests not on the official speakers’ list to make remarks later in the meeting attended by over 150 people. But when Townshend’s remarks turned toward the Happy Creek campaign, he was quickly informed remarks were supposed to focus on the direction and organization of the new Young Republicans Club, to which he then complied.
However, a major in-house brouhaha appeared in the making after a story written by former committee member Tom Sayre in a local paper on Townshend’s withdrawal from the race featured highly critical quotes by WCRC Chairman John Smith regarding Townshend’s appearance and remarks at the Young Republican event. While allied politically, it was explained to Royal Examiner by Steve Kurtz that the Young Republicans are not officially under the organizational umbrella of the WCRC. Townshend withdrew from the race due to Hatch Act prohibitions on federal employees running for office in partisan political elections. Once a political party forwarded a nominee in the Happy Creek District, Townshend became ineligible to run.
“It was a beautiful event! You should have come!!! I won’t participate in making a non-issue into an issue,” Sayre reported Melanie Salins texting him in response to a query on Townshend’s presence at the Young Republican event at her family home.
“Chairman Smith reacted by stating, ‘This is a big issue because it undermines everything we do. It does not look good on us at all … People should know better, and for her (Salins) to keep justifying it, she either does not understand or I do not know what. She just does not get it. The Warren County Republicans and the WCRC will not think it is a non-issue,’ Smith said,” Sayre wrote in the Late May edition of the WC-FC Report.
But by Thursday evening, May 27, as noted above, the mood had shifted toward reconciliation.
“I’ve come up here because I want to specifically look at Jay and say, Jay, I am so sorry. Please accept my apology,” Wendy Kurtz told the committee’s Happy Creek supervisors nominee, adding,
“And I want you to know that I’m 100% for getting you elected. And any candidate that gets the nomination or endorsement by this committee, that’s my commitment, to get them elected. So, I hope you can accept my apology.”
“I do,” Butler replied.
“Thank you so much, I appreciate it,” Kurtz responded, leading to a rousing round of applause from the 28 committee members signed in to the meeting. Continuing to acknowledge her mistake, Kurtz suggested the committee more clearly present and explain bylaws for newer members, as she termed herself, to help explain procedural guidelines and standards to try and avoid such mistakes in the future.
A short time later, Ratigan rose to address the committee. Acknowledging a role in putting the Townshend speaking issue “out there” he observed, “I being a Navy veteran, I should be ashamed of myself because I have always been taught to follow the chain of command … I’m going to come forward and tell you right here and now, I was the one who asked the question publicly. That was the wrong way to go about it.
“I want to apologize to Wendy, definitely want to apologize to Melanie and Mike. These people have joined the committee all gung ho, volunteering and just putting their hearts and soul into it.
And I want to give them the credit where it is due,” Ratigan said. He added that rather than taking the issue public, he should have gone straight to Committee Chairman Smith to allow it to be dealt with internally, rather than in a public forum.
Building on Wendy Kurtz’s earlier observation about procedural information for new members, Ratigan suggested that new member committee sponsors be tasked with educating those they sponsor on procedural and related matters.
When Ratigan finished, Wendy Kurtz returned the favor extended to her earlier by “Jay” Butler, telling Ratigan – “I accept your apology” before continuing on the theme of bylaws, and new member orientation to bylaws and procedural standards. Committee Vice-Chair Vicky Cook told the membership she would oversee the activation of the Bylaw Committee.
At the conclusion of that discussion a past chairman and on-again, off-again committee officer Matt Tederick told the membership: “I’ve never been more proud to be a Republican Committee member than I am tonight,” leading to another round of applause from the membership.
The balance of the nearly hour-and-a-half meeting was occupied with more mundane matters, including magisterial district chairman reports, including two chair vacancies; how to proceed with ZOOM meeting connections and other sound issues at meetings; committee updates – including a regretful farewell to two members preparing to move to Arizona; and on the less mundane front a schedule of events and dates leading up to the November elections. Among those were a fundraising Fishing Tournament targeted for early July; a candidates forum and endorsement date in mid-June; a site for the annual Pig Roast; and a revisiting of last year’s gun fundraiser – make sure you call it a “sweepstakes”, not a “raffle” Commonwealth Attorney John Bell informed the membership of legal guidelines on such things.
It was noted that in addition to statewide races this year, the Fork and Happy Creek District seats were up for election on the county board of supervisors, while only one council seat was on the town election schedule. That is due to the special election to fill now Mayor Chris Holloway’s former council seat for the final year of its term that is now held by a still legally disputed council appointment of Jacob Meza.
Near the meeting’s end, last election cycle unsuccessful town council candidate Bruce Rappaport introduced himself to the committee and noted he would be running in that special election for the council seat. Tederick, seated in the rear of the room with Mayor Holloway, asked if Rappaport was seeking to join the committee.
“Sure,” Rappaport responded.
Following a brief wrap-up, a group sigh of relief soon greeted the motion for adjournment.
Congratulations to Warren County High School Seniors – Class of 2021
Royal Examiner presents the Warren County High School Class of 2021. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios.
WCHS Seniors without photos are listed at the end. If you would like to add your student’s photograph, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.
Not Pictured – Warren County High School 2021:
Ivan Alvarado
Seth Bailey
Brent Bermanski
Anthony Roque Carbajal
Kloie Chacon
Sean Crawford
Brady Cully
Dylan Cusick
Skyeann Dove
Alexzia Easton
Noah Frazier
Samuel Gaush
Shauna Gleason
Callista Higby
Jeremiah Hogan
Hope Housden
Devin Kline
Kosmos Lee
Laila Leypoldt
Sofia Llera
William Marshall
Nicholas McCarty
Asah Moore
Cade Ochoa
Joshua Perko
Quintin Plumley
Kaylee Pugh
Jordan Richardson
Michael Rippeon III
Malachi Roberts
Savannah Robinett
Alyssa Rossbach
Orion Schad
Kane Schenher
Christopher Sherwood II
Trent Sigers
Thomas Silvius II
Noah Skube
Allen Smith
Mason Snouffer
Marcus Thomas
Tara Withers
