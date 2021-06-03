Samuels Public Library launches Tales and Tails 2021 Summer Reading Clubs for children and adults

Samuels Library joins libraries across the nation to bring this year’s Collaborative Summer Library Program, Tales and Tails™ to Front Royal and Warren County. Running June 7th through August 14th, the Samuels Library 2021 fun-filled Summer Reading Club explores the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games and more. Pre-readers earn reading prizes by listening to five books each week while school-age readers and teens earn prizes by reading one book each week. Adults can also participate in the fun, connecting with other book lovers and earning great prizes for their reading accomplishments.

“The Summer Reading Club is all about fun and encouraging reading throughout the summer months with great reading material, special programs and cool prizes,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “As with all our reading programs, our goal of the Summer Reading Club is to help improve reading skills and also develop a lifelong love of reading.”

In 2019 and 2020 combined, nearly 1,600 local children and youth participated in this seasonal program reading almost 38,000 books. Over the same period, 389 adults read 2,381 books.

“The summer reading program is not just for children,” reminds Erin Rooney, Adult Services Supervisor. “Adults also enjoy the reading incentives and a little bit of competition.” This year’s reading incentives for the adult program include a weekly give-away of one dozen Apple House Apple Cider Donuts and grand prizes of a Kindle Fire Tablet with a book themed case and annual passes to the National and State parks.

The Summer Reading Club will open with a special Tales and Tails™ Story Time on June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Garden and will also be offered LIVE on Facebook. Registration for in-person participation is preferred.

“We encourage our whole community to add reading to their summer fun,” Ashby adds. “Read some great tales, log your books and plan a visit to Samuels Library to pick up your prizes!”

Register for the Tales and Tails™ Summer Reading Club in-person or online beginning June 7, 2021.

Samuels Library’s special summer programming will take place mainly outside, and will offer virtual participation alternatives as well. The Library is fully open to browse books and resources, use computers and reserve meeting rooms. Curbside pick-up is still available.

The 2021 Summer Reading Club is made possible with support from our community sponsors including the Rotary Club of Warren County, Elks Lodge #2382 and Friends of Samuels Library.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.