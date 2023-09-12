Local News
Samuels Public Library Meeting Highlights Voices on Censorship and Community Needs
Front Royal community steps up to defend library services and First Amendment Rights.
In an emotionally charged meeting at the Samuels Public Library on September 11, 2023, Front Royal citizens shared their passionate sentiments regarding the future and role of the community library.
Michelle Kearns, a Front Royal resident who moved to the town seven years ago, reminisced about her cherished memories of libraries and their importance in fostering creativity. “Our library would give us a topic, and everyone would write on it… It was so respectful of our First Amendment,” Kearns emphasized. Advocating for the continued support of the library, she emphasized its central role in community outreach, concluding, “It would devastate this community if [the library] were to shut down.”
Terry Jenkins followed by reading an impactful statement from Professor Richard Anthony Lewis, a professor of library ethics. Lewis highlighted the foundational role of public libraries in defending individuals’ rights to seek and access information without restrictions. Drawing a direct line from Benjamin Franklin’s intentions in establishing America’s first library, Lewis posed the question, “When was the last time the group that advocated censorship was on the right side of history?”
Chip Stewart, a Front Royal resident, turned the discussion towards the legal implications of potential library censorship. He issued a stern warning against the perceived violation of the First Amendment and the dangers of targeting LGBTQ+ content. Stewart referenced the Virginia Values Act, which expanded protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. “Every removal request motivated by LGBTQ issues requests the county to engage in illegal activity,” Stewart cautioned, urging the board to act in the best interest of the library’s patrons.
Author Aliza Lane, through Valerie Menteer, voiced concerns over the challenge to her book at the library. Lane emphasized the importance of her work in offering support to LGBTQ+ children navigating difficult circumstances. Her words were a poignant reminder of the struggles of previous generations, saying, “I reach out for them because I miss them.”
Steve Foreman expressed concerns over one-party rule in the county, highlighting the potential negative implications of the Board of Supervisors exerting control over the library. Drawing attention to past governance missteps and potential censorship biases, Foreman questioned, “How can the public trust the board to determine what is suitable for someone else’s child?”
The meeting gave voice to a community deeply invested in preserving the library’s role as a beacon of free speech, community support, and diversity.
Watch the Samuels Public Library Meeting of September 11, 2023, on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Able Forces Couple Spearheads a Local Remembrance of 9/11
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, Skip and Kathy Rogers of the Able Forces Foundation held a 9/11 Patriot Day memorial at the Front Royal Gazebo/Village Commons area to those lost and those who served as first responders at September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with a fourth hijacked plane lost in a crash in a wooded area of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people, 2,977 to be specific, perished in that deadliest terrorist attack on American soil 22 years ago.
We asked Rogers if he and his wife planned for this to become an annual remembrance of the sacrifice of that day 22 years ago. “We do,” Rogers replied, noting that it was his wife who pointed out the prior week that there was no local 9/11 memorial service planned for downtown this year. She said, ‘We need to do something.’ And she took it upon herself and started gathering up a lot of mementos from our work. And I got up with Lizzie (Lewis, Town Director of the nearby Front Royal Visitors Center), and Lizzie said, ‘Go.’
Between greeting visitors to his display, Rogers told the Royal Examiner he looked at this inaugural of what he plans as an annual event as one with a two-folded message, first a remembrance of those who died on this date in what was a national tragedy and secondly, getting engaged in your community to its betterment.
‘So, we’ve had just a wonderful little remembrance. It’s Patriots Day, and Kathy made up a bunch of brochures for things you can do today to celebrate Patriots Day — thank a police officer, a fireman, first responders in general. And as important, or maybe more importantly, to get engaged as a volunteer. We have a lot of needs in our community and most communities, and this is a day of not only unity but of service. We’ve been asking people to reach out to places like C-CAP (Congregational Community Action Project) … the Salvation Army needs volunteers, you can adopt a street (for cleanup), you can be a Royal Ambassador, but get involved in your community,” Rogers urged those he encountered between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday morning, as well as those who will read or hear about it after the fact.
As Skip greeted another visitor, Kathy Rogers directed our attention to the flag-draped across the Gazebo with some very unusual stripes. “That’s the 9/11 flag, it has all the names of the people that were killed on 9/11. I had a Flag of Heroes that had just the firefighters and those first responders on it. But I did an event once, and the guy next to me, his friend, was on the flag, so I gave it to him. So, I’ll have to order another one of those.”
Kathy noted that the casualty list consequential of that day actually stretches into the two wars fought in the aftermath of those terrorist attacks, Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. “The military lost over 7,000 and over 34,000 wounded,” she said, observing, “I mean these people, even the ones that were injured in the World Trade Center and all the firefighters, have inhalation injuries that will last all their life. And there are so many people who continue to suffer every day. I mean, look at all the wounded warriors, and that was all a result of 9/11,” Kathy reiterated of the consequences of that day.
“Our company started as a result of 9/11,” Mrs. Rogers pointed out. “Skip went to visit Walter Reed (Hospital) with a former Sgt./Major of the Army and saw all the injured guys and said we have to do something. And that’s when we started the (Able Forces) Professional Services to get them jobs. And then we started the Foundation at the same time to help with things of a financial nature.”
The conversation then turned back to the role of first responders as Skip introduced us to one visitor he had been conversing with who had his own 9/11 experience to share. “My name’s Doug Baker,” he said, introducing himself as a person with a volunteer firefighting first-responder background, continuing, “I was down there on vacation when it happened. And everybody was running every which way, and I jumped in and started helping people — I was just helping people out to my left and my right because God put us on this earth to help … They touched my heart. I was helping this one person up, and I looked up, and the thing started tipping like it was tipping over. And I said we have to hurry up and get you out. And I just kept on helping get people out with no gear.” That turned the conversation to the official NYC first responders on the scene with gear.
“A lot of them didn’t get out, a lot of them got out, and a lot of them didn’t. It happened so fast, it was awful,” Baker said, recalling the escalating situation he had stumbled into with an ability to lend a hand. “If you were there and seen that in person,” Baker said of how fast things went from bad to worse that day in lower Manhattan. “I couldn’t imagine,” Skip offered.
Thank you, Doug Baker, for sharing your time and experience this day 22 years later, and thank you for your God-given impulse to help, not only while on vacation on 9/11, 2001, but throughout a life of volunteer emergency services to the communities you have lived in.
And that presents us with a nice segue back to Skip, and Kathy Rogers hope that this annual remembrance of this date in 2001 and its ongoing consequences can be a stimulus for all of us in a position to do so, to become more involved in our communities by offering a volunteer’s helping hand to the betterment of our community and our neighbors in need in that community.
Local News
Front Royal Dedicates North Commerce Bridge in Honor of Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley
Memorial Tribute Marks 40 Years Since Tragic Ambush.
The Town of Front Royal has long cherished its local heroes, and this week, it pays a touching tribute. Forty years ago, on a day much like any other, the community experienced a tragedy that still resonates today. Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley, a loyal servant of the Front Royal Police Department, was preparing for another day of duty when the unimaginable happened – an ambush right outside his home.
For four decades, memories of Sgt. Smedley has remained vivid in the hearts of the community. He was more than just a police officer; he was a beacon of hope, a symbol of security, and, above all, a beloved citizen of Front Royal. And now, the town has found a fitting way to immortalize his memory. This Wednesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m., Front Royal will formally dedicate the North Commerce Bridge in his honor.
This gesture, although symbolic, signifies the town’s undying gratitude and admiration for Sgt. Smedley. By naming this prominent bridge after him, future generations will be reminded of his sacrifice and dedication. It stands as a testament to the community’s commitment to remembering its heroes and ensuring that their stories continue to inspire.
“He was one of us. To have a bridge that connects people and places, named after Sgt. Smedley – it’s poetic. It reminds us of the bridges he built within our community during his time with us,” shared a longtime resident of Front Royal.
The dedication ceremony promises to be a somber yet heartwarming event. The town’s invitation to the public showcases their collective sentiment: pride, reverence, and a deep sense of loss. For many, the bridge will not just be a means to cross from one side to another but a symbol of unity and respect.
As Front Royal looks ahead, the North Commerce Bridge will stand tall, serving as a poignant reminder of Sgt. Smedley’s impact on the community. His legacy, etched in stone and steel, will continue to inspire the town to come together to remember and cherish the values he held dear.
Chamber News
Front Royal Set for Insightful Candidate Forum
All Eyes on Chamber of Commerce’s Engaging Political Engagement.
As the political buzz intensifies in Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce has stepped into the spotlight with an announcement that’s music to the ears of the politically inclined. Slated for Thursday, September 21st, the Chamber will be hosting a much-anticipated Candidates Forum at the Warren County Government Center starting at 6 p.m.
This isn’t just any forum. The event promises a meticulous split between local and state races, ensuring that attendees can truly zero in on the races that matter most to them. Community members will relish the chance to witness candidates respond to pointed, issue-based questions, shedding light on their strategies, goals, and vision for the community if victorious in the elections. Although the event welcomes everyone, the caveat is limited seating, indicating the substantial interest the forum has generated.
A noteworthy feature is the Chamber’s collaboration with the Royal Examiner. For those unable to attend or simply wanting to revisit the discussions, the video will be made available on the Royal Examiner’s website. Furthermore, quick-access links will be shared across social media platforms for wider reach.
The protocol for the questions remains rigorous. The forum moderator retains the reins, fielding only questions that have been pre-submitted while ensuring they are both pertinent and applicable to all candidates. The Chamber has opened its channels for question submissions, inviting the public to send in their queries either via email or traditional mail. However, the cut-off is set for Tuesday, September 19th.
A crucial detail for those gearing up for the event: candidates will be in the dark, not privy to the questions beforehand.
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, with its mission of fostering a buoyant business atmosphere and a lively community, has yet again proven its commitment to serving as the voice of its members and the larger community.
For those seeking further details, reaching out to the Chamber is a mere phone call away at 540-635-3185.
Local News
SamiCon 2023: A Grand Adventure Beyond The Shelves
When Libraries Come Alive: Bringing Stories to Reality.
As September shines a spotlight on Library Card Sign-Up Month, Samuels Public Library has a unique way of celebrating it as they transform their premises into a haven for the imaginative: SamiCon 2023.
The Royal Examiner joined Erin Rooney, the Adult Services Supervisor, for a tour of the activities at Samicon 2023. And just a playful correction – we’re not talking about Samantha Carter from the TV show Stargate!
Stepping into Samuels Public Library, we found ourselves enveloped in a world where books jump off their pages, becoming tangible in the form of costumes, crafts, and interactive displays. From Stormtroopers to Star Trek, the library becomes a nexus of tales and characters from different universes.
One of the first attractions is LARPing – Live Action Role Play. Local enthusiasts, many hailing from Winchester, immerse themselves in mock battles, drawing intrigued audiences.
Another crowd magnet is the arcade by PlayFavorites and the magical allure of Kevin Owens’ Magic Show. But what’s equally enchanting are the local artisans like Main Street Geeks and authors like Ben Hatke, who breathe life into their crafts and stories.
The historic miniature gaming society offers a captivating glimpse into history. One such game, “Armor Predators,” is a meticulous recreation of World War II tank warfare. Players become commanders, strategizing moves on expansive terrains. Naval battles have their stage, too, with games like “General Quarters 3,” where one can relive the Battle of the Java Sea.
For those seeking calmer waters, the coloring tables offered an artistic retreat. But the spotlight returns to the galaxy far, far away with the 501st Legion’s Star Wars costuming display. This group not only celebrates the fandom but also champions charity initiatives, like their own Make-A-Wish endowment fund.
Yet, SamiCon is not just about looking back; it also looks to the future. The Superhero station introduces children to coding, while the 3D printing demonstration mesmerizes them with intricate designs.
Beyond the fictional cosmos, the seed lending library promotes real-world growth, courtesy of the Master Gardeners. Here, the community shares seeds, ensuring that knowledge and nature bloom hand in hand.
SamiCon 2023 is a testament to the evolving role of libraries. Samuels Public Library demonstrates that a library can be a center of creativity, imagination, and community, proving that it offers so much more than just books.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for September 11 – 15, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Skyline Drive entrance for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Stephens City Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway
Dunkin’ today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Next Generation restaurant in Stephens City at 1145 Aylor Road on Saturday, September 9th. Starting at 5:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 25 customers with Free Coffee for a Year! *
From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., guests can also enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel, as well as coupons for a free coffee or free donut.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Stephens City location include:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully integrated digital kiosks coming in the near future, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The 1,500 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
* No Pur Nec. Open to Maryland residents in the Gaithersburg area, 18+/age of maj. Ends September 9, 2023. Official Rules available upon request at 1145 Aylor Rd, Stephens City, VA. Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway recipients receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. ©2023
