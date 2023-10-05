Samuels Public Library Open Letter to the Community

Once again time to vote for Warren County Sheriff, and I feel disappointed in the disparaging remarks against our current Sheriff.

The environment of these heinous back alley deals we encountered prior to Sheriff Butler has been an ordeal of the past. The citizens were robbed of our humanity, costing the citizens millions because of greed, ego, and “good ole boy mentality.”

The past crimes have filled the pockets of the thugs that ruled our citizens. We were given the leftovers of the wolves and managed to stand because of our strong, steadfast faith that someone with the commitment to protect and serve our community and help us to grow and be productive.

We had to entrust our family and children to the atrocious mishandling of this community. Have we not learned lessons from the deception we encountered in the past? Perhaps our eyes have remained closed because of past misdeeds.

Many goals have been met, just as Sheriff Butler promised.

Evaluation of the entire office to ascertain strengths and weaknesses. Self-evaluation was conducted while he has been Sheriff. This evaluation has made a difference in enabling the citizens to have confidence in the Sheriff’s Department and change when problems are encountered.

The foundation was started and will continue to be built on while Sheriff Butler remains in office.

I believe he has been truthful, committed, and standing steady to ensure our community is safe and growth ensues. Sheriff Butler’s Open Door Policy is in full force, and if you do not step through, it is not because you have not been invited.

I fully support Sheriff Butler in this coming election, and may we all have open eyes and ears to vote for this man of integrity and values what is noble, trustworthy, and not in this for personal gain. Character and self-confidence make Sheriff Butler the man who will continue to enhance and protect our community.

Linda Winfree, RN

Front Royal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.

While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.

In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.

We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.