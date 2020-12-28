Samuels Public Library recognizes the creativity and inspiration of area students with Annual Holiday Writing Contest awards

Samuels Public Library is pleased to announce the winners of its 42nd annual Holiday Writing Contest. The annual Holiday Writing Contest draws hundreds of entries each year and offers youth, ages kindergarten – 12th grade an opportunity to express their creativity and share their writing about the holiday winter season through a poem or short story.

“This year, more than ever, children and youth in our community our looking for ways to express themselves,” said Michelle Ross, Library Director. “We are so pleased to continue this time-honored tradition and provide an outlet and a platform for the youngest voices in our community.”

The Library recognized 38 Writing Contest winners this year as well as seven additional art work winners.

“In spite of how students’ academic situations have recently changed, we still had a great number of entries. We were thrilled to receive 376 stories, poems, and drawings,” said Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “For over forty years, Samuels Library has held the Holiday Writing Contest, and we were determined to press on, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions,” Ashby continued.

Each contest winner will receive a professionally published keepsake booklet, sponsored by The Northern Virginia Daily. First place winners also receive a gift certificate provided by the Royal Oak Bookshop.

In year’s past, Holiday Writing Contest participants and their families were invited to a reception at the Library to read their winning writings out loud. “The Holiday Writing Contest reception has always been the highlight of my year,” said Ashby. “Unfortunately, we are not able to have the reception this year, so we are starting some new traditions. Winners have been given the opportunity to submit videos of themselves reading their winning stories and poems, for viewing on the library’s social media platforms. Additionally, the library plans to make the book available in an e-book format, which can be checked out like a regular e-book. We are excited to see how the Holiday Writing Contest has evolved in new and exciting ways.”

Sadie Rosner, a seventh grader at Warren County Middle school received a second-place award for her story, “Neighborly Spirit.” The story begins, “To a passing car or pedestrian, Elm Street looked quite normal, especially during the holiday season. All the houses were decorated with vibrant Christmas lights, and the occasional Santa Claus cut-out; all the houses, but one.” Want to read more, check out Samuels Library Facebook page to hear more winning entries from the Holiday Writing Contest winners or visit samuelslibrary.net to check out the 2020 Holiday Writing Contest book.

2020 Samuels Library Holiday Writing Contest Winners:

Kindergarten

Odin DiFelici, First Place, “Santa’s Chimney,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Rylee Lewis, Second Place, “Santa’s Ride,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Trey Hall, Third Place, “Collecting a Snowman,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School

First Grade

Beatrice Hoffman, First Place, “Sparkle’s Christmas,” Wakefield Country Day School

Joey Maciag, Second Place, “The Little Lost Reindeer,” Homeschool

Camden Ferguson, Third Place, “The Portal,” Wakefield Country Day School

Second Grade

Amanda Baldwin, First Place, “This Is the Story of Freddy’s Pack,” Homeschool

Malia Judge, Second Place, “Butter the Penguin,” John XXIII Montessori Children’s Center

Marilyn A. Cizler, Third Place, “Yikes the Snowplow,” Padre Pio Academy

Third Grade

Addison Fairhurst, First Place, “The Arctic Fox Kit,” Wakefield Country Day School

Sage Milenkevich, Second Place, “Underground Christmas Town,” Homeschool

Paige Fletcher-Perez, Third Place, “The Magic Trip,” Front Royal Christian School

Fourth Grade

Avery Hill, First Place, “The Christmas Season,” Wakefield Country Day School

Thomas Baldwin, Second Place, “Sam the Sad Snowman,” Homeschool

Marcella Nicky Jagow, Third Place, “The Christmas Present,” Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Fifth Grade

Sienna Milenkevich, First Place, “Nana’s Christmas Ornaments,” Homeschool

Lydia Hickson, Second Place, “An Elve’s Christmas,” John Paul the Great Montessori Academy

Brendan Thomas Griffin, Third Place, “The Broken Ornament,” Wakefield Country Day School

Sixth Grade

David Otyenoh, First Place, “Christmas in Maplewood,” Front Royal Christian School

Allison Baldwin, Second Place, “The Christmas Party!” Homeschool

Lotus Lowe, Third Place, “Chanukkah,” Wakefield Country Day School

Seventh Grade

Victor Alonzo, First Place, “2021 Travels,” Wakefield Country Day School

Sadie Rosner, Second Place, “Neighborly Spirit,” Warren County Middle School

Shiloh Phelps, Third Place, “The Feel of the Wait,” Wakefield Country Day School

Eighth Grade

Raven Milenkevich, First Place, “A Little Extra Magic,” Homeschool

Jude Patterson, Second Place, “The Sl. E. D.” Warren County Middle School

Lynne Blank, Third Place, “The Forest at Dawn,” Wakefield Country Day School

Ninth Grade

Claire Mullins, First Place, “Found,” Wakefield Country Day School

Sophia Korte, Second Place, “Season’s Greetings! Love, Depression,” Wakefield Country Day School

Madisyn Clark, Third Place, “Christmas Eve,” Front Royal Christian School

Tenth Grade

Ruthie McMahon, First Place, “Christmas?” Wakefield Country Day School

Maeve Ciuba, Second Place, “A Long-Awaited Feast,” Wakefield Country Day School

Sophia Esposito, Third Place, “Holiday Traditions,” Wakefield Country Day School

Eleventh Grade

Taryn Henry, First Place, “Peppermint,” Front Royal Christian School

Katherine Kelly, Second Place, “Traffic in Christmas Time,” Chelsea Academy

Jenna Babick, Third Place, “The Tree,” Front Royal Christian School

Twelfth Grade

Sky Herndon, First Place, “Make a Wish,” Front Royal Christian School

Carolyn Bockrath, Second Place, “Why Rudolph’s Nose Is Red,” Mother of Divine Grace School

Artwork Featured in the 2020 Book:

Audrey K. Veitenthal, Front Cover, Fifth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Ariel Jacob, Inside Front Cover, Tenth Grade, Homeschool

Daniel Winter, Inside Cover Bottom, Fourth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Sydney Martin, Inside Cover Top, First Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Lucas Lanterman, Inside Book, Seventh Grade, Skyline Middle School

Ariya King, Inside Book, Kindergarten, Mountain Laurel Montessori School

Sophie Brackens, Back Cover, Fourth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.