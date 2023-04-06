Samuels Public Library to host A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22

Samuels Public Library is hosting its 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event raises more than $25,000 to support exceptional library programs and services for Warren County and Front Royal.

This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, will transform Samuels Public Library into other dimensions and “transport” participants to the past and future through ancient stones, time machines, space transporters and more as they celebrate their love of reading with their favorite time travel books.

The annual fundraiser attracts nearly 300 book lovers and library supporters including business leaders, parents, grandparents and community leaders who come together for a fantastical book-themed evening including eclectic food offerings from local organizations, costume wearing, socializing, an interactive game and a competitive silent auction.

“A Taste For Books is a fun-filled beloved community event that not only raises essential funds for library programs and services, but also connects community,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are so grateful to the many individuals, businesses and community organizations who have stepped up to support our annual fundraiser with significant sponsorships, fabulous silent auction donations, and creative table host commitments.”

This year, guests attending A Taste For Books will receive a personal A Journey Through Time event photo provided by Hotshots Photography. “As a keepsake of our 10th anniversary A Taste For Books, all guests will have the opportunity to step inside the time travel photo booth, and go home with a photo from one of three time periods,” said Melody Hotek, chairperson of the annual event. “This event is good for the library, and a great community event. We hope to see you at our 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books on April 22nd at 6:00 p.m.”

Tickets are $50 each. Buy four get one free! Get your A Taste For Books tickets now before they sell out: tickets.tasteforbooks.net. For more information on A Taste For Books sponsors and some awesome silent auction items, visit tasteforbooks.net.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.