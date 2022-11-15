Local News
Samuels Public Library welcomes Valley Communitarians newest Blessing Box food supply station for those struggling to make ends meet
A food supplies “Blessing Box” was placed at a sixth location in Front Royal/Warren County Monday morning, November 14. Gathered at the East Criser Road parking lot entrance to Samuels Public Library for a ribbon cutting and stocking of the box were library and Warren County Chamber of Commerce officials, along with Blessing Box sponsors the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, as well as special guests from Warren County Public Schools Blue Ridge Technical Center. The high school Tech Center carpentry class students of teacher Mat Kidwell built the sturdy and attractive addition to the Blessing Box network, and one of them, Emma Ralls, decoratively painted the box with a rather candy-coated nod to the county’s nearby natural resources. 84 Lumber was also acknowledged for donating the building materials for the community’s newest Blessing Box.
Just prior to the ribbon cutting Royal Examiner asked Library Director Michelle Ross about the addition of a southern-most Front Royal location for a new Blessing Box stocking canned goods and other non-perishable food items for those in need.
“We really were excited when the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians approached us about this project because the library is such a central location, being right next door to a local park,* across the street from low-income housing, and right next door to one of our local elementary schools, in addition to being a public facility that serves people of all income backgrounds,” Ross explained.
Communitarians present included Katrina Meade, Amanda Kendal, Molly Llewellyn, Blake Pierpoint, Clint Pierpoint, Jim Maddox, and Heidi Rutz. Event organizers also acknowledged Communitarian Kahle Magalis for coming up with the idea for the location.
Niki Foster represented the Chamber. And on a first-name basis, we were told Tech Center students present included Waylon, Stephen, Aiden, Xander, CJ, Robert, and Emma.
See Royal Examiner’s exclusive video of the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Samuels Library Blessing Box below:
* FOOTNOTE: Burrell Brooks Park is next door to the east and a portion of the Happy Creek Trail is nearby, as well.
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident.
On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.
This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video. Thanks to Mark Williams for covering this event.
Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines
The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County.
Thank you to everyone who attended the event. There were activities to enjoy such as cake walk, mechanical bull riding, 50/50 (with a $2,000 pot), auction items, line dancing, and more! Folks dressed in country western attire and posed for fun photos throughout the night. Congratulations to Mike S., our winner of the 50/50, drawn by the Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Chris Ballenger.
Huge shout-out to the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Department for allowing the use of the banquet hall for this event. Check out the photos and video to see how the hall was absolutely transformed to a scene out of the wild wild west. Decorations were amazing, BBQ meal was delicious, and the desserts were the best. Thank you to everyone who made this event one to remember!
For full album with videos, Click Here
E. Wilson Morrison ‘Early Act Club’ students help local veterans plant the flag around school’s main entrance in anticipation of Veterans Day
At the end of the school day on Thursday, November 10th, the E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club held a flag presentation and planting event to honor local veterans in the run-up to Veterans Day, November 11th.
Veterans present, and family members of veterans, received small American Flags from students, who later assisted those recipients in planting the flags on the grounds around the school’s main entrance. So, those flags will greet staff, students, and visitors entering by that route on Friday, Veterans Day.
Early Act Club staff sponsor Michael Williams (above) reminded participating students that the sacrifice of veterans like those present, and across the nation, is remembered respectfully, not only on holidays like Veterans Day but each time they recite the Pledge of Allegiance at school or elsewhere.
See the entire flag presentation event in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Dunkin’ salutes our military service guests with a free donut on Veterans Day
At Dunkin’, we salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. That’s why we’re honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day. We are giving all retired and active military a small thank you for their huge service – a free donut of their choice on Friday, November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.*
This free sweet treat and all of Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continued commitment to supporting the United States Armed Forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, sending a case of coffee to deployed troops each week. Since 2003, Dunkin’ has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 40 locations on military bases around the world.
*Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® theme: “Live. Love. Bloom”
The unveiling of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme and its unique artwork represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place next year on April 28 to May 7, 2023.
Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “The theme’s inspirational message consists of three simple, short verbs that reflects the love our community has for this nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the Bloom. It is an easy to remember, simplistic theme that is filled with energy and action – Live. Love. Bloom. In short, the theme inspires us to Live Fully, Love Deeply, and Bloom Forever.”
The 96th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “I wanted the artwork for the 96th theme to be as simple and as powerful as the title “Live. Love. Bloom”. A clean and bold design, incorporating traditional colors along with a splash of something different to provide complimentary impact and Festival energy. Typically, the logo is a simpler version of the program cover, however this year the logo came first, and they mimic each other almost identically with a strong design. The program cover only shows a slight modification to the logo art, along with a halftone blossoms background for a little depth and flare.”
Event ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 28 through May 7, 2023.
