Samuels Public Library welcomes Valley Communitarians newest Blessing Box food supply station for those struggling to make ends meet

A food supplies “Blessing Box” was placed at a sixth location in Front Royal/Warren County Monday morning, November 14. Gathered at the East Criser Road parking lot entrance to Samuels Public Library for a ribbon cutting and stocking of the box were library and Warren County Chamber of Commerce officials, along with Blessing Box sponsors the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, as well as special guests from Warren County Public Schools Blue Ridge Technical Center. The high school Tech Center carpentry class students of teacher Mat Kidwell built the sturdy and attractive addition to the Blessing Box network, and one of them, Emma Ralls, decoratively painted the box with a rather candy-coated nod to the county’s nearby natural resources. 84 Lumber was also acknowledged for donating the building materials for the community’s newest Blessing Box.

Just prior to the ribbon cutting Royal Examiner asked Library Director Michelle Ross about the addition of a southern-most Front Royal location for a new Blessing Box stocking canned goods and other non-perishable food items for those in need.

“We really were excited when the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians approached us about this project because the library is such a central location, being right next door to a local park,* across the street from low-income housing, and right next door to one of our local elementary schools, in addition to being a public facility that serves people of all income backgrounds,” Ross explained.

Communitarians present included Katrina Meade, Amanda Kendal, Molly Llewellyn, Blake Pierpoint, Clint Pierpoint, Jim Maddox, and Heidi Rutz. Event organizers also acknowledged Communitarian Kahle Magalis for coming up with the idea for the location.

Niki Foster represented the Chamber. And on a first-name basis, we were told Tech Center students present included Waylon, Stephen, Aiden, Xander, CJ, Robert, and Emma.

See Royal Examiner’s exclusive video of the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Samuels Library Blessing Box below:

* FOOTNOTE: Burrell Brooks Park is next door to the east and a portion of the Happy Creek Trail is nearby, as well.