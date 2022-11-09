Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson (1947 – 2022)

Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Sandy was born January 31, 1947, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Allen and Myrtie Irene Morgan Lee. She was married to the late Calvin Lawrence “Bill” Johnson.

Sandy worked for 17 years for Peebles in Front Royal.

Surviving is a son, Allen Johnson of Front Royal; a daughter, Michelle Johnson Stoneberger and husband Chris of Luray; granddaughter, Kimber Paige Stoneberger; one brother, Floyd A. Lee, Sr. of Front Royal; two sisters, Dorothy Ann Krob of Chester Gap and Mary Alice Beckner of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scott LaConia, Danny Cook, Robbie Collier, Justin Horn, Genie Sours, and Chris Stoneberger.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.