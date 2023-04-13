Sandy “Haywood” Williams (1935 – 2023)

Barbara Mary (Adams) DiCostanzo, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nan), and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2023, one week before her 88th birthday.

Barbara was born on April 5th, 1935, in Yonkers, NY, to the late Mary Adams (née Wilson) and Robert Adams. She is also preceded in death by her husband, George DiCostanzo, who passed in June.

Surviving Barbara is her son Jim and wife Sherry; granddaughter Gina and husband Cameron; and great-grandchildren DJ, Levi, and Tegan.

Barbara was a kind and thoughtful person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she often sarcastically noted how her husband knew everyone and was “mister popular,” Barbara was known for having lifelong friendships that she continuously poured into. She enjoyed lunch dates with friends and had “Girls Night Out” with her New York ladies every month for years. She looked forward to phone calls with friends she made at jobs, old neighbors from all over the country, and even friends from her childhood. Barbara also enjoyed watching Yankees games with her son, traveling in her RV, relaxing on her front porch, and of course… CHOCOLATE!

Most of all, Barbara loved being with her family. Her consistent and loving dedication to her family is her legacy. Never once did Barbara miss a school event, birthday, competition or game, or the first day of school. She ensured we had fun and meaningful experiences by traveling with us often and signing us up for classes or summer camps. Barbara cherished every memory by keeping crafts we made, toys we loved, and clothes we wore. Not a holiday went by without sending a card, and not a day went by without her celebrating our accomplishments, telling us how proud we made her, and the love she had for us. There are no words to adequately express the impact she made by showing up for us every day, being present, and making sure our lives were fulfilled.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8th, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Warren County SPCA in Barbara’s honor.