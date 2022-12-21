Local News
Santa brings cheer to local seniors with help from WC Sheriff’s Office
On December 21, 2022, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office members assisted the Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146 in providing an early Christmas meal to the Warren County Senior Center for our Seniors and Santa event.
The WCSO would like to thank Will Bryan for preparing this amazing meal. Approximately 35 meals were served, and Ryan Jewel provided entertainment. Sheriff Butler even brought out his guitar and sang to the group.
Santa made an appearance to help deliver gifts to all the operation telephone seniors at the Senior Center and across Warren County. Santa even stopped at the Warren County Department of Social Services to deliver two big bags of toys that the Sheriff’s Office collected. It’s through these community partnerships that, together, WE can make a difference.
Multiple travel threats bearing down on the Shenandoah Valley Thursday and Friday
Snow, ice, and a flash freeze are forecast from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, December 22-23, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid travel during the winter storm or the black ice conditions that are expected to follow.
The first wave of winter weather is expected to move into the region from south to north and will affect the Thursday morning commute with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Precipitation is forecast to change to rain during the afternoon and taper off Thursday night.
The highest snowfall totals are expected in the northern Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations, including mountain crossings on Interstate 64 in Augusta County, Route 33 in Rockingham County, and Route 211 in Page and Shenandoah counties. In these areas, snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible from mid-morning through mid-day on Thursday, which will cause slippery roads and hamper visibility.
Early Friday morning, the second round of snow is expected throughout the region, followed by a flash freeze. Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens and possibly single digits in some areas. This will cause wet roads and bridges to freeze over, creating a glaze of ice that is extremely hazardous for travel. Temperatures are forecast to remain below-freezing through the holiday weekend.
The VDOT Staunton District, which includes 11 counties in western and northwestern Virginia, is pre-treating interstates and many primary roads on Wednesday, December 21. When winter weather begins, VDOT crews and contractors will plow and treat roadways as needed. They work on rotating 12-hour shifts until all routes are passable.
Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras can be found at http://www.511Virginia.org. For a detailed listing of winter weather road conditions, click “Text Views” on the orange bar across the top of the page. Then click on “Road Conditions Table” and use the pull-down box to select individual counties and cities. Roads with snow or ice conditions will be marked as follows:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – Drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – Snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – Bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Drive with caution.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DMV offices to close Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2; Agency reminds drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors during holiday travel
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.
With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution. Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities.
“The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Get to your holiday events safely by following the basic principles of good driving – buckle up, slow down, stay focused and drive sober,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”
Here are some safe driving reminders ahead of the holidays:
- Buckle up – make sure every person in the vehicle is property restrained, including having the appropriate car seats installed correctly for children
- Drive distraction-free – many distractions exist while driving, but cell phones are a top distraction; put it away and just drive
- Slow down – do not exceed the speed limit and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles
- Move over – drivers are required to move over one lane if passing stopped vehicles with flashing amber, red or blue lights
- Designate a sober driver – do not get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; arrange an alternative mode of transportation
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Danielle Quesenberry, recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY award winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the fourth quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2022 is Registered Nurse (RN), Danielle Quesenberry. Danielle works as a Labor and Delivery RN in Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. She received several strong nominations from her patients. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.
One nomination from a patient commented, “[Danielle] was always one step ahead of my needs and my husband and I joked in the following weeks about wishing we could have her as our home nurse. Her knowledge and ability to stay calm and keep me calm was outstanding, and I missed that after I left the hospital.”
Another nomination that Danielle received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient commented on how she exceeded expectations, “There was nothing that me and my baby wanted or needed that she wasn’t right on top of. Never had to ask for anything. She treated me like I was the only person she was caring for.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallway in the Family Birthing Center was lined with fellow team members, family, and leadership who came to applaud Danielle and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
United Way NSV opens 2023 Impact Grant submissions
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) is inviting local nonprofits to apply for the 2023-2024 Community Impact Grant Program. The intent of the grant program is to respond to local priority needs as established through the United Way Community Needs Assessment process, in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
The 2023-2024 Impact Grants will reflect the 2020-2023 Community Needs Assessment and 2021 ALICE® Report findings for the Northern Shenandoah Valley. All grant program activities of applying nonprofits must tie back directly to the community’s identified needs, with all agencies serving a portion on the ALICE® population. Both reports are available on UWNSV’s website at unitedwaynsv.org/community-needs-assessments
Letters of intent from nonprofits stating their interest to apply for a grant are due January 13, 2023 –and must be completed through the online grant portal, Community Force. The link to the portal is: unitedwaynsv.communityforce.com.
The full grant application will open on January 14, 2023 and will be due on February 17, 2023. A virtual grant application training is required for all applying agencies.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for grant funding:
- Operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and be a Virginia registered charity.
- Directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.
- Account for funds in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
- Perform the required financial due diligence necessary as listed on United Way’s website.
- Provide health and human services in the UWNSV catchment area (Winchester City, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page Counties).
- Operate without discrimination.
- Manage with an overhead cost (management and general/fundraising) below 25% of revenue.
- Certify that United Way funds and donations will be used in compliance with all applicable anti-terrorism financing and asset control laws, statutes and executive orders.
- Verify that they are able to complete the post-award reporting requirements in a timely matter.
In 2022, the Impact Grant Program of UWNSV invested $540,000 in 36 programs focused on health, education, and financial stability throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In 2022, United Way NSV received Impact Grant requests totaling $758,248 from 38 organizations.
The annual Impact Grant process involves more than 60 diverse community volunteers, who review funding applications, participate in online and in-person site visits, and panel presentation before submitting the final recommendations on funding to the United Way NSV Board of Directors for approval.
United Way NSV is recruiting additional volunteers to help with reviewing applications for the Impact Grant process. Interested volunteers can sign up online at unitedwaynsv.org/fund-distribution-volunteers or call (540) 536-1610 to learn more.
Agency applicants interested in learning more about Impact Grants are highly encouraged to visit the UWNSV website for more information on eligibility, deadlines, and other requirements for funding at unitedwaynsv.org/community-impact-grants.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information visit our website unitedwaynsv.org.
WCHS DECA recognized for THRIVE level achievement of chapter and membership campaigns
Warren County HS DECA was among 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, FL.
Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve THRIVE level receive a commemorative pennant, flag, and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive THRIVE level recognition, the chapter completed two out of three chapter campaigns including the community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign and promotional campaign. Alternatively, the chapter could have participated in the membership campaign which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members, or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the THRIVE recognition for the Membership Campaign were: Sophia Logan, Vice-President of Membership & Recruitment; Faryn Gorham, Vice-President of Administration; and Jaelin Henry. The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the THRIVE recognition for the Chapter Campaign were: Ginger Gouda, Chapter President; Sara Waller, Vice-President of Hospitality; and Ella Martin, Vice-President of Corporate Information.
Community Service projects were completed and benefiting: Warren County Humane Society; Little Pink Houses of Hope; the American Cancer Society; and education for the arts in the high school. The Membership Campaign garnered 56 student memberships, 21 alumni memberships, and 22 professional memberships, bringing the Warren County DECA membership total to 99 chapter members!
Rick Gardner, the chapter’s advisor, stated, “I cannot begin to describe the hard work and dedication displayed by our chapter’s officers in working towards these goals. WCHS DECA truly has outstanding student members, dedicated alumni, and strong community support.”
E. Wilson Morrison students go all in this Christmas season for this community’s veterans
The Early Act students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School proudly display some of the “Change Jars” used in their second annual “Change Wars.” Early Act students challenged all of the classes at the school to raise as much money as possible, in order to help the families of local veterans, who have fallen on tough times.
These families are identified through the non-profit organization “Able Forces Foundation.” The founder and CEO of this organization is US Army Veteran “Skip Rogers.” Skip also founded the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program, through Able Forces, in order to offer an extra hand up to vets during the holidays.
Last year, the students raised just over $500. This year, they more than doubled that, with a grand total of $1,101.11. All of the proceeds will go to Able Forces for the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program.
The winning class this year was EWM Kindergarten teacher Julia Johnson (pictured below)’s class, which raised $262.45. The Kindergarten class, as a whole, raised $356.23!!
